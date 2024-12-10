Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 14?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell one spot to No. 7 in Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings after Thursday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.
What are the Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superpowered consensus ranking.
The Detroit Lions remain the unanimous No. 1 team and the Minnesota Vikings are No. 5, giving the NFC North three of the top-seven teams.
This week’s opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, moved into the Top 10 after beating the Arizona Cardinals for their fourth consecutive victory.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings.
The Athletic: 4th
Josh Kendall kept the Packers at No. 4.
This week’s weekly theme is breakout player. He chose quarterback Malik Willis for the Packers and Aaron Jones for the Vikings.
Of Willis, Kendall wrote: “Yes, cornerback Xavier McKinney has a case with his career-high seven interceptions, and yes, Willis has started only two games this year, but don’t forget what he did in those games. He passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Green Bay won both games. Willis had 350 passing yards and 144 rushing yards in two seasons in Tennessee, where he made three starts and played in 11 games.”
NFL.com: 7th
Eric Edholm was among several rankings creators who moved Green Bay from No. 6 to No. 7.
“The difference between the Lions and Packers might be the difference between great and very good. Green Bay had no need to feel shame after last Thursday's loss in Detroit, playing really well most of the night, even with the defensive lapses. … As badly as some Packers fans might want a third shot at their division rivals, I might counter that Green Bay's best path in the playoffs would be one where they're on the other side of the NFC bracket from Detroit.”
Edholm also pointed to this key.
Fox Sports: 7th
David Helman moved the Packers down a peg following their loss to the Lions.
“Tough break for the Packers. A 9-4 record would be good enough to lead three other divisions, and it’d have them in second place in two others. But in the NFC North, it’s going to take a minor miracle to get them out of third place.”
Not part of the rankings, Fox’s Bucky Brooks also had the Packers at No. 7. They are a team that could “go the distance” if Jordan Love can “recapture the magic” from last season, he said.
CBS Sports: 7th
Pete Prisco moved the Packers down a spot.
“They've lost four games to three of the top teams in the league by a combined 20 points. They will be a wild-card team, but they will be a dangerous one that can go on a run.”
Yahoo: 7th
Frank Schwab moved the Packers down one place.
“The Packers are in a weird spot. They're 98.2% to make the playoffs, via DVOA, but have zero chance to win the division. The one thing they can play for is avoiding the No. 7 seed, who will play the NFC North champ or the Eagles in the postseason.”
Pro Football Talk: 7th
Mike Florio also moved the Packers back one spot.
“They’ve lost four games to teams with a combined record of 34-5.”
ESPN: 7th
The Packers remained at No. 7 in the beat-writer rankings.
This week’s theme was most shocking stat. Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky chose dropped passes.
“The Packers had an issue with dropped passes last season, but nothing like this. They lead the league in both drops (26) and drop percentage (7.3%) and already have one more drop than they had in all of 2023 (when their 25 drops were tied for 10th most), according to ESPN Research.” Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs are in the top 10 for most drops.
Sports Illustrated: 8th
Conor Orr dropped the Packers down one spot.
As part of a longer analysis, Orr thought Jordan Love’s 29-yard completion to Christian Watson, in which he had to evade an unblocked blitzer, was one off the most impressive throws of the week.
“Watching how hard a linebacker has to commit to Josh Jacobs and then watching how much difficulty they have in pass coverage after it’s revealed to be play action really solidifies the strength of the Green Bay offense.”
This Week’s Opponent: Seattle Seahawks (Tied, 10th)
Fox’s Helman has Seattle at No. 9.
“The Seahawks have steadily improved everything about their team. In September, Geno Smith was the only functional piece of their roster. Within the last month, the defense has grown by leaps and bounds. Now, Seattle’s offensive line and run game are roaring to life. Are the Seahawks quietly a contender?”
Nobody has the Seahawks lower than Edholm, who has them at No. 13.
“The Seahawks still have to run through most of the NFC North the next three weeks, setting up what could be a Week 18 showdown at the Rams for the NFC West crown. Geno Smith’s 12 INTs were getting a little concerning as he played some fast-and-loose ball for a bit, but he’s shown better restraint the past two games, not turning the ball over in either one.”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Detroit (eight points; all eight first-place votes); 2, Philadelphia Eagles (22); 3, Kansas City Chiefs (26); 4, Buffalo Bills (32); 5, Minnesota Vikings (35); 6, Pittsburgh Steelers (42); 7, Green Bay Packers (54); 8, Baltimore Ravens (63); 9, Los Angeles Chargers (83); T-10, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders (86).
