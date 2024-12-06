Officials Pick on Packers in Loss to Lions
DETROIT – The officiating in the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions left plenty to be desired, though that’s just excuse-making in the 34-31 verdict on Thursday night.
From Jordan Love getting whacked in the head by Za’Darius Smith to Keisean Nixon getting horse-collared on a blitz and Xavier McKinney getting his helmet pushed off his head by Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions got away with several obvious penalties in completing the season sweep.
One of the pivotal plays of the high-stakes matchup came with the Packers trailing 31-28 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining. On second-and-goal from the 6, coach Matt LaFleur called a screen to the left to receiver Jayden Reed. Reed got stuck in the wash, though, so quarterback Jordan Love looked right and found Josh Jacobs all alone for the touchdown.
However, Jacobs was wide open because Christian Watson ran into a defender while running a crossing route. Instead of leading 35-31, the Packers had to settle for a game-tying field goal.
“Just got to try to find a way to avoid him,” Watson said. “It’s not even a pick play. I’m not trying to pick for anybody. I wasn’t looking in there, trying to navigate anything like that because I’m on the backside of the play. He turned, looked at me, saw me and ran straight at me. I just have to find a way to avoid it.”
On the ensuing drive that decided the game, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made no effort to avoid anything. On second-and-9 from Green Bay’s 39, Jared Goff threw a pass into the right flat to Jahmyr Gibbs with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in coverage. LaPorta ran into McDuffie, then turned to look for the ball – exactly how it’s coached – and no flag was thrown. McDuffie recovered quickly from the collision and limited the play to only 2 yards.
But it was a stark difference at critical junctures. Instead of a touchdown and a 35-31 lead, the Packers had to settle for a field goal. Instead of second-and-19 from the 49, the Lions had a third-and-7, which they converted on a screen on the next play on the way to the winning field goal.
“Well, it’s unfortunate,” LaFleur said. “That’s what I was talking to the officials about, because there was another one that I thought potentially our guy got picked, but they said their guy was running a route. The bottom line is if you’re running a shallow cross, you’ve got to avoid the defender and we didn’t.
“That was a tough one because we weren’t even trying to throw the ball to the right side. The play went off-schedule, and we found Jacobs. Jordan did a nice job of buying time, scrambling in the pocket and finding Josh there. Obviously, that was a tough call, and we’ve got to do better.”
While LaFleur, Watson and Love were careful in discussing the officiating, Keisean Nixon minced no words.
On the opening series, Nixon was flagged for illegal contact against Tim Patrick on third-and-goal from the 7. Instead of having to settle for a field goal, the Lions scored a touchdown on the next play.
Then, moments after the LaPorta-McDuffie no-call and with Detroit facing second-and-17 from Green Bay’s 37, St. Brown pushed off against Nixon for a gain of about 16 1/2 yards, which set up the pivotal fourth-and-1 conversion and game-winning field goal.
“It was bull****,” Nixon said. “I should be able to stand my ground. Late in the game on the dig with St. Brown, I stood my ground, he pushed off and they didn’t call it, so it’s ticky-tacky. But, they’re at home, so we expect that.”
The push-off on the catch by St. Brown “absolutely” was a penalty, Nixon said.
“I played the route perfectly,” he said. “I stayed square, I broke on the dig, he just two-hand push on top of the route and they didn’t call it. Can’t dwell on it, just got to play ball. Line up, play again.”
Ultimately, Green Bay was doomed by a slow start in which its first three series gained just one first down.
With the Packers trailing 7-0 after an opening three-and-out, they faced a third-and-5 from Detroit’s 47. Under heavy pressure, Love threw it away in the general direction of Watson. As Love was being taken down by Ezekiel Turner, Smith’s right hand delivered a shot squarely to the head of Love.
No flag was thrown and the Packers had to punt.
All of those plays might have impacted the outcome of the game. Of course, so did the Lions’ enormous advantages in yards (93 yards), plays (31), time of possession (12-plus minutes) and third- and fourth-down conversions (11 to 1).
But it at least gives the Packers something to cling to as a reason to believe that they could win a potential playoff rematch.
“It was going to be a hard-fought, back-and-forth game, and that’s what it was,” LaFleur said. “But I thought our guys did a good job coming out the second half, kind of getting the momentum by going down, scoring a touchdown, hitting the big play to Christian, then defensively getting the takeaway and converted that into points.
“But, ultimately, I thought we just started, especially on the offensive side of the ball, too slow. We go, punt, punt, fumble, then we score a touchdown. So, it’s only a handful of plays that separate these types of games and, like I told our team, we’re going to have to earn the right to potentially come back here, and it’s not going to be easy.”
