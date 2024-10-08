Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 5?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love struggled again. The offense was feast or famine and wholly dependent on big plays. The defense struggled to stop the run or pressure quarterback Matthew Stafford.
But the Green Bay Packers did what good teams do. They found a way to win.
Following their 24-19 victory over the Rams, the Packers moved from 10th to eighth in the Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings. The Consensus NFL Power Rankings take all the best power rankings and turn them into one better-than-the-best power ranking.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings.
Sports Illustrated: 5th
The Packers are down one spot from last week. SI.com’s Conor Orr ran the numbers on the team’s resident interception machine, Xavier McKinney.
“Teams are still throwing at Xavier McKinney, huh? The Packers scored a touchdown after his pick on Sunday against the Rams. They got a field goal after McKinney picked off Jalen Hurts in the season opener. They nearly scored after McKinney picked off Anthony Richardson, but Josh Jacobs fumbled through the end zone for a touchback. The Packers punted against the Titans after a McKinney pick off Will Levis and punted after McKinney secured a pick against the Vikings. So, he should be responsible for 17 points on his own this year.”
CBS: 7th
The Packers moved up two places in Pete Prisco’s weekly rankings. “They are 3-2 and still have not played their best football. Jordan Love isn't close to being what he was last season as he recovers from a knee injury -- but he will get there.”
Pro Football Talk: 7th
The Packers are up three notches for Mike Florio. “Given where we thought they’d be after Jordan Love was injured, they’re in great shape.”
NFL.com: 8th
The Packers inched up a spot in Eric Edholm’s rankings. He found it “worrisome” that Jordan Love struggled again and the Packers were outplayed in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
“But the Packers moved the ball effectively enough in big-play spurts. Really, after the pick-six, Love played pretty well. Green Bay is still in decent shape overall and now gets back-to-back home games.
The Athletic: 8th
Josh Kendall moved up the Packers from 13th. His weekly blurb is fantasy-football focused.
“Wide receiver Jayden Reed has carried the Packers through Christian Watson’s injuries and Dontayvion Wicks’ drops. He’s fifth in the league in receiving (414 yards) and first among players with more than 20 catches in yards per catch (19.7). He’s fifth among wide receivers and 18th overall in the league in fantasy points per game (18.28). Not bad considering he was drafted at No. 83.”
ESPN: 9th
The Packers are up two spots in their beat writer rankings. Like at The Athletic, fantasy football was the focus.
Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky chose tight end Tucker Kraft, who has blown past Luke Musgrave. “Kraft is one of the most productive tight ends in the league. While his 16 catches do not crack the top 10 among tight ends this season, his 218 receiving yards rank seventh among all tight ends, and he already has more touchdowns (three) than he did last season (two).”
Fox Sports: 9th
The Packers climbed two spots in Dave Helman’s rankings.
“If I could go back to March and tell Brian Gutekunst that Xavier McKinney would have five picks in 2024, he'd have been over the moon. Now, imagine telling him McKinney would do that in his first five games as a Packer. Nice to see McKinney and the Packers defense can pick up Jordan Love & Co. when the offense isn't fully clicking.”
Yahoo: 10th
The Packers are up one spot for Frank Schwab. “The Romeo Doubs situation is weird. He reportedly skipped practice last week because he was unhappy with his role and was suspended for Sunday’s game. Doubs has never been at the level of a No. 1 receiver. Does he think he is one? Either way the Packers have to figure out a solution.”
This Week’s Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are 2-3 but coming off a huge upset win at the San Francisco 49ers.
At Sports Illustrated, the Cardinals are 19th. Wrote SI’s Orr: “A dam-opening performance for the Cardinals, who showed that they could flex their muscle (literally).”
Their high-water mark is 16th and their average ranking is 19.6.
They are 22nd at NFL.com. As part of a much longer writeup, Edholm wrote: “Back-to-back home losses dampened a decent start to the season, and the first half against the 49ers looked like a continuation of the recent slump. But they found the magic elixir, scoring three times after halftime while blanking the 49ers in the final two quarters for a shocking win in a stadium they were blown out of two years in a row. … The Cardinals stopped the 49ers four times on possessions that ended at or inside Arizona’s 10-yard line, holding them to three field goals and forcing a fumble on those series.”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Kansas City Chiefs (10; six first-place votes); 2, Minnesota Vikings (16; two first-place votes); 3, Detroit Lions (28); 4, Houston Texans (36); 5, Baltimore Ravens (37); 6, Washington Commanders (47); 7, Buffalo Bills (61); 8, Green Bay Packers (63); 9, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (78); 10, Atlanta Falcons (87).
More Green Bay Packers News
