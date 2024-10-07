Breaking: Romeo Doubs Returning to Packers After Suspension
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are welcoming Romeo Doubs back into the fold after last week’s suspension.
Speaking at Lambeau Field a day after a victory at the Los Angeles Rams, coach Matt LaFleur would not say how his meeting with Doubs went but did say Doubs would be back at practice on Wednesday.
“What’s done is done and we’re moving forward,” LaFleur said.
Doubs was suspended for Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams for what was termed “conduct detrimental to the team.” Unhappy with his role in the offense, Doubs skipped practices on Thursday and Friday, Packers On SI reported on Friday.
Doubs is not a multiple-time offender, LaFleur said, lending confidence that the incident will be put behind him.
“It’s a pretty isolated incident,” LaFleur said. “This has not happened with him before and I don't expect it to happen moving forward.”
The Packers beat the Rams without Doubs 24-19, but it wasn’t easy. While Jayden Reed had his typical game with four receptions for 78 yards, Dontayvion Wicks (two catches, 20 yards), Malik Heath (two catches, 14 yards) and Bo Melton (one catch, 12 yards) combined to catch 5-of-12 targeted passes for 46 yards.
Doubs had a monster playoffs last year, with six catches for 151 yards and one touchdown at Dallas and four receptions for 83 yards at San Francisco. Those were his highest and third-highest yardage outputs of his career.
It’s been a relatively slow start to this season with 12 receptions for 169 yards and zero touchdowns in his first four games. His 20 targets during those games were only two less than Reed and Wicks.
One of the top red-zone threats in the NFL last year, he had only three targets in the first four games.
Between the limited production to start this season and when he deemed a limited role in the game plan for the Rams, Doubs did not show up at the facility on Thursday. After he didn’t practice on Friday, the Packers suspended him on Saturday.
“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action.
“While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”
The “look forward to welcoming him back next week” was verbatim the words used upon suspending Jaire Alexander late last season following his self-appointed captaincy at Carolina.
