Pick Parade: Packers’ Xavier McKinney Intercepts NFL History
Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney has been on a historic tear this season, and he added to his impressive streak with another game-changing interception in Green Bay’s 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
McKinney picked off a pass in the second half against Matthew Stafford, who he called “one of the greats,” emphasizing how crucial the takeaway was for his team.
“I got a good break and made a play on the ball,” McKinney said. “It was tough to get a read on him all game, but I stayed persistent.”
The interception led to an immediate scoring drive for the Packers, allowing them to build a 24-13 lead.
McKinney has intercepted a pass in each of his first five games this season, a feat accomplished only three other times since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
Despite his success, McKinney felt like he left some plays on the field.
“I should’ve had another one,” he said of a downfield throw to tight end Colby Parkinson that escaped his grasp late in the third quarter, adding that he plans to “get back in the lab” and work on it for next week.
On Thursday, defensive backs coach Ryan Downard thought quarterbacks would become wary of throwing the ball in the vicinity of McKinney. Stafford, however, tried to put a little air under a downfield shot to Tutu Atwell but couldn’t beat McKinney.
“I think I said Tennessee week, for me, when I’m in the deep part of the field (and) you’re throwing the ball (in my direction), then I feel disrespected. For me, anytime that ball’s in the air, I’m thinking that’s my ball and I’m trying to come down every time.”
Known for his ball-hawking instincts, McKinney compared his role to that of a center fielder in baseball, despite never playing the position.
“I didn’t play center field, but I always had pretty good instincts and ball skills,” he said. “That’s what makes a good safety a great one, being able to play the deep part of the field and make those plays.”
Those instincts became apparent to quarterback Jordan Love during training camp.
“The best thing about X is when the ball’s in the air, he’s going to make a play,” Love said this week. “There were so many plays in training camp where, whether it was a tip, an overthrow, he just finds himself around the ball. He’s in the right spot all the time, and he makes the plays when the ball’s in the air.
“He’s a really good safety. He knows where he needs to be in our defense and he’s a really good leader, as well. But the guy’s just got great ball skills. He baits guys into throws, things like that, he’s good at reading the quarterback and reading the concept, too, but I can’t tell you how good his ball skills are when the ball’s in the air.”
McKinney's interception streak is historic.
According to the NFL, including a two-interception game Week 18 with the New York Giants last season and the first five games of this season, he became the fourth player since 1990 to record an interception in six consecutive games. He joins elite company with the Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs (2021), the Vikings’ Brian Russell (2003) and the Panthers’ Doug Evans (2001).
Additionally, he’s just the fourth player since 1970 to have a takeaway in each of his team’s first five games of a season, joining Diggs (2021), Russell (2003) and Lemar Parrish (1979).
According to the Packers, McKinney tied Irv Comp (1943) for the longest interception streak in franchise history.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur couldn’t help but praise his star safety, whose five interceptions are only two fewer than the team had in total last season.
“The guy just has a knack for the football. He’s been a key pickup for us,” LaFleur said.
McKinney, who had a big hit for a third-down breakup to start the game and a fumble recovery to help start the second-half rally, isn’t satisfied.
“We’ve got a long season. I’m not going to sit up here and celebrate my picks because I know that it can be more than that. I’m just going to keep working.”
If McKinney keeps it up, he could be on his way to becoming the first Packers safety to earn first-team All-Pro since Darren Sharper in 2000.
