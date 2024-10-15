Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 6?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After taking care of business against the Rams and Cardinals, the Green Bay Packers will take a big step up in competition when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans are fifth and the Packers are sixth in Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, which take eight national power rankings and condense them into one cumulative ranking.
Here’s what the national experts are saying, with links to their full rankings.
Sports Illustrated: 5th
The Packers remain at No. 5 in Conor Orr’s rankings after beating up on the Cardinals.
Wrote Orr: “Evan Williams, the team’s fourth-round draft pick out of Fresno State, has come on over the last two weeks and, against Arizona, broke down Kyler Murray and made a critical stop in the backfield on a third-and-short. To me, it was emblematic of the team’s athleticism, not just on offense, but, as we’re increasingly seeing, on defense. It’s why I remain so unapologetically high on this team as a possible Super Bowl wild card.”
CBS: 6th
The Packers moved up one spot from last week in Pete Prisco’s rankings.
“Jordan Love looked like the Jordan Love we expected to see this season in throwing four touchdown passes against the Cardinals. That offense will be explosive the rest of the way.”
Pro Football Talk: 6th
Mike Florio, who moved the Packers up from No. 7 last week, says Jordan Love is playing like he did last year.
NFL.com: 7th
Eric Edholm moved the Packers up a spot because Jordan Love “has looked progressively better” since returning from a knee injury. He wrote in part:
“As the game went on, Love went from playing a patient, controlled game to taking smart shots -- and they worked. This was the Love we saw from November on last season, and the Packers are suddenly a serious contender again. Having two of those TD passes go to Romeo Doubs didn't hurt either after his suspension. That feels like yesterday's news now. Everything feels pretty darn solid with this team right now, save for the kicking situation.”
The Athletic: 7th
Josh Kendall’s weekly theme is one big question. For the Packers, who moved up one spot, it was “Are we sleeping on this team?” His response to his question:
“Green Bay has won four of its last five with its only loss coming by two points to the No. 1 team on this list. The Packers are fourth in the league in point differential (plus 41) and looked really good with wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs back in the lineup (three touchdowns combined). The knock at this point would be that their wins have come against the Colts, Titans, Rams and Cardinals.”
ESPN: 8th
The Packers are up one spot. What’s the lesson learned through six games?
“Green Bay doesn't rank in the top 10 in the league in yards allowed per game, passing yards per game, rushing yards per carry, third-down stop percentage or red zone defense,”noted Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky. “However, the Packers lead the league with 17 takeaways, including one on special teams. It's the most through six games of an NFL season since the Bears were on the same pace in 2018. The only question is if/when the Packers get to the postseason and they're playing the top teams, can they still take the ball away?
Yahoo: 8th
Frank Schwab moved the Packers up two spots.
“Jordan Love looked locked in and healthy, and the Packers cruised past the Cardinals. Next up is a home game vs. the Texans, which should be a great matchup.”
Fox Sports: 9th
Dave Helman’s rankings were the only ones in which the Packers did not move up; they were No. 9 last week, too.
“Credit where it's due. I thought the Packers were in for a dog fight against Arizona. By the time the second quarter started, the only uncertainty in that game was figuring out which Packer receiver was going to score the most touchdowns. We knew the offense could score a ton of points, but it felt big to see the Green Bay defense put its foot down and smother an opponent.”
This Week’s Opponent: Houston Texans
The Texans are fifth in our Consensus Power Rankings, with a high spot of No. 3 at CBS and a low of No. 7 at Sports Illustrated.
On Monday, Packers coch Matt LaFleur raved about Texans running back Joe Mixon. So did SI’s Orr.
“Seeing how successful the Texans were in terms of EPA per play on rushing downs obviously illustrates the effectiveness of Joe Mixon in this particular offense. The big-bodied, powerful back who also has receiving skills was a desire of Houston’s all offseason. Now, I wonder what they will do for Mixon insurance down the stretch.”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Kansas City Chiefs (13 points; five first-place votes); 2, Minnesota Vikings (16; two first-place votes); 3, Detroit Lions (26; one first-place vote); 4, Baltimore Ravens (30); 5, Houston Texans (37); 6, Green Bay Packers (56); 7, Buffalo Bills (60); 8, Washington Commanders (66); 9, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (74); 10, San Francisco 49ers (83).
More Green Bay Packers News
