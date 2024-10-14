Packers Battling in NFL’s Toughest Division … Ever?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a key outcome given the limited margin for error in the NFC North.
With the Minnesota Vikings (5-0) on their bye, the rest of the division cruised to blowout wins. With that, the NFC North became the first division since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger in which all four teams have at least four wins through Week 6.
NFC North Standings
Minnesota Vikings: 5-0
Detroit Lions: 4-1
Chicago Bears: 4-2
Green Bay Packers: 4-2
It’s early and there’s been only one division matchup, but the Packers are in last place despite their 4-2 record. They’d be no worse than tied for first in the NFC East, NFC South, NFC West, AFC East and AFC North.
“It’s never easy in this league,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after a 34-13 win over the Cardinals. “It was great to be back home. I think that definitely helped us today. But it’s never easy and you can’t take it for granted. You have to earn everything you get. But I think all that work you do Monday through Saturday allows you to go out and have a game like this on Sunday.”
Historic Point Differential
The Buffalo Bills, who will play at the New York Jets on Monday night, could throw a wrench into this, but the four NFC North teams hold the top four spots in point differential.
Vikings: Plus-63
Lions: Plus-60
Bears: Plus-47
Packers: Plus-41
Bills: Plus-36
That might be unprecedented in NFL history. While there was a post on X stating the last time an entire division swept the top spots in point differential was the 1942 NFC West, the Lions that season finished 0-11, so that could not be true.
In 1935, the four-team NFC West of the Lions, Packers, Bears and Chicago Cardinals all finished with winning records and positive point differentials, but the NFC East-winning Giants won their Week 1 game by 35 and finished third in the league in differential.
In terms of point differential per game:
Vikings: Plus-12.6
Lions: Plus-12.0
Bears: Plus-7.8
Bills: Plus-7.2
Packers: Plus-6.8
Now, the Asterisk
The Vikings’ undefeated record is real. They swept the 49ers, Texans and Packers before beating the Jets in London. Their five wins have come against teams with a combined .552 winning percentage.
The Lions’ last two wins were blowouts of the Seahawks, who were 3-0 at the time, and Cowboys, who had won two in a row.
On the other hand, the Bears’ four wins have come against one-win teams. The Titans, Panthers, Rams and Jaguars are a combined 4-18.
The Packers’ four wins have come against teams with a combined record of 7-15, with their best win coming against the Colts, whose 3-3 record includes a win over Chicago.
Bigger Challenges Ahead
How good is the NFC North? Is it really the best division in NFL history, like the headline asks?
Next week, the Packers will host the Texans (5-1), the Vikings will host the Lions and the Bears are off.
In Week 8, the Bears will be tested by the surging Commanders (4-2) in Washington.
In Week 9, the Packers will host the Lions.
In Week 10, when the Packers are on their bye, the Lions will visit the Texans.
In Week 11, it’ll be Round 1 between the Packers and Bears in Chicago.
In Week 12 to close out November, it’ll be Lions at Colts, Vikings at Bears and 49ers at Packers.
NFC Playoff Standings
The Packers are in eighth place in the NFC, meaning they remain on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture. They are one of nine teams in the conference with a winning record; only five teams have a losing record.
1. Minnesota Vikings: 5-0
2. Atlanta Falcons: 4-2
3. Washington Commanders: 4-2
4. San Francisco 49ers: 3-3
5. Detroit Lions: 4-1
6. Chicago Bears: 4-2
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-2
- - -
8. Green Bay Packers: 4-2
9. Philadelphia Eagles: 3-2
10. Dallas Cowboys: 3-3
11. Seattle Seahawks: 3-3
12. Arizona Cardinals: 2-4
13. New Orleans Saints: 2-4
14. New York Giants: 2-4
15. Los Angeles Rams: 1-4
16. Carolina Panthers: 1-5
More Green Bay Packers News
Jordan Love to Christian Watson TD | Report card from victory over Cardinals | Swarming Packers defense shuts down Kyler Murray | “Pick your poison” on offense | Romeo Doubs returns to lineup, end zone | Packers 34, Cardinals 13: Game story | Packers 34, Cardinals 13: Stock report | Packers-Cardinals live updates | Packers-Cardinals game highlights