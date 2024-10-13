Packers’ Receiver Corps Forces Cardinals to ‘Pick Their Poison’
Romeo Doubs lifted his arms and put them upon the shoulders of Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.
Doubs had just scored his first touchdown since being suspended the week prior. His 10-yard catch was the second score of the day for the Green Bay Packers in a 34-13 routing of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Doubs was suspended for Week 5 for actions that general manager Brian Gutekunst said "negatively impacted the team." Back on the field, Doubs didn't celebrate the score, and there was no screaming or dancing from his teamates, either. Just love and support for their returning teammate.
“We’re a family, we’re in this thing all together,” quarterback Jordan Love said.
Like brothers, Doubs and the rest of his receiving core have grown together. They’ve failed together. The reactions of Reed, Watson and the rest of the offense swarming Doubs said enough about how they felt to have Doubs back.
Doubs returned to the lineup against the Cardinals, as did receiver Christian Watson, who was out last week, as well, due to an ankle injury.
Doubs and Watson made big plays and were Green Bay’s leading receivers in terms of yards. The duo of third-year players combined for 21 of the Packers’ points, but the real strength of the team’s receiving corps was the diversity of the attack.
"We’ve got a lot of different players that can make plays," Reed said, "We distribute here. Got a lot of different playmakers, and you’ve got to game plan for that."
Nine players caught a pass from Love. The dispersion was so spread out that only Reed had more than five receptions. Tight end Ben Sims even snagged the first reception of the season, a 28-yard catch he lifted from mere inches above the ground.
A touchdown from Reed on Green Bay’s second drive of the game was set up by a 16-yard gain by wide receiver Bo Melton on a sweep. Reed has taken eight carries this season, but it was the speedy Melton taking his third carry of the season that caught the Cardinals off-guard.
Two plays later, Love found Reed in the flat for a touchdown.
Doubs’ first touchdown came on the following drive. Love tossed it to five different players to pick apart the Arizona defense to make it 14-0. The big catch by Sims set up a field goal to extend the margin to 17-0.
After forcing a punt, Green Bay wasted no time getting back on the scoreboard, with Love finding Watson wide open down the center of the field for a 44-yard touchdown. Coach Matt LaFleur had put together the play on the sideline, meshing together different concepts the team had practiced.
“That was a great play that Matt dialed up on the sidelines, something we didn’t have in this week,” Love said. "It worked out perfect."
Watson’s ability as a deep threat is perhaps more evident when he’s not playing than when he’s actually on the field. Although he doesn’t have a monopoly on speed in Green Bay, no one poses as much of a threat over the top of a defense as Watson.
The strength of this receiving corps, more than their individual talents, is their ability as a group. It's also the biggest challenge for the coaching staff to figure out the most efficient way to get everyone involved.
"I think that’s very significant to our offense because, ultimately, they’ve got to pick their poison," Doubs said. "That gives a lot of guys opportunities."
Sometimes, it takes creative ingenuity, like for tight end Tucker Kraft. After being the hero with a go-ahead, 66-yard touchdown against the Rams the week before, the coaching staff found a unique use for the 259-pound bowling ball.
On multiple occasions in practice this week, the team repped short-distance play in which Kraft took a direct snap and pushed through for a first down. LaFleur was weary at first, but came around after Kraft had proven in practice it could be effective.
The Packers ended up running it on a third-and-1 in the fourth quarter, with Kraft pushing through on a second effort to convert.
Every family has roles that each member unknowingly assumes. The unit is at its best when each member's indivuality is working harmonousily with the goals of the collective.
The Green Bay receiving core is ever-evolving. Not only do they feel a family-like connection, but they’re operating like one with well-defined roles.
“That’s what this team’s all about,” Love said, “that brotherhood, staying together and going out there and playing for each other.”
