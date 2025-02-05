Cooper Kupp to Packers? Here Are Latest Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After their hyped group of young receivers failed to take a significant step forward in 2024, could the Green Bay Packers be looking to add a proven veteran?
If so, Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Cooper Kupp says he is available.
“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” Kupp announced on Monday. “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.”
Here are the latest next-odds from DraftKings Ontario.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +500
Cincinnati Bengals: +500
Washington Commanders: +600
New England Patriots: +600
Los Angeles Chargers: +600
Denver Broncos: +600
Dallas Cowboys: +800
Buffalo Bills: +1300
Los Angeles Rams: +1500
Baltimore Ravens: +1500
Green Bay Packers: +2000
Houston Texans: +2000
Detroit Lions: +2000
That the Packers have longer odds than the Rams is a bit of a surprise. In 2017, when Kupp was a third-round draft pick from Eastern Washington, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator.
“He’s so intelligent and it just comes natural for him, and he’s got such a great feel and quarterbacks love throwing to him,” LaFleur said before a 2021 matchup against the Rams.
In 2020, then-Packers receiver Davante Adams almost won the Receiver Triple Crown. In 2021, Kupp did win it, with league-leading totals of 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns to earn first-team All-Pro and NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
In June 2022, he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $80 million.
However, injuries limited him to nine games in 2002, 12 games in 2023 and 12 games in 2024. In 2024, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 59.2 yards per game – almost half his league-leading 114.5 yards per game in 2021.
He was inactive for games against the Packers in 2022 and 2024.
With plenty of carryover between offensive systems, Kupp could hit the ground running in Green Bay, which has significant questions at receiver with Christian Watson’s torn ACL and Romeo Doubs’ two concussions.
Watson and Doubs will be free agents after the 2025 season. Kupp is signed through 2026, with base salaries of $12.5 million in 2025 and $14.85 million in 2026.
Kupp, who will turn 32 in June, says he’s ready to go, with the trade perhaps fueling his fire.
“2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career,” he wrote. “Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come.”
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.