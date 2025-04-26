Day 2 NFL Draft Grades: Packers Drop the Ball
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL Draft Grades are the equivalent of eating a can of Pringles. Yeah, they’re delicious. But, by the end of it, your stomach is filled with empty calories, sodium and regret.
But you clicked the link, so let’s dive into what the experts are saying about the Green Bay Packers’ Day 2 draft picks, Anthony Belton in the second round and Savion Williams in the third round. Click the links for deeper analysis.
Sports Illustrated: Two Bs
Sports Illustrated graded the picks individually. Matt Verderame gave Belton, a player with “ample experience,” a B. “At 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms, he’s one of the biggest prospects in the draft, with one of the best arm lengths of any tackle in a class short in that department. Belton needs some work in technique, but he’s a worthwhile project.”
Gilberto Manzano has high hopes for Williams, who also got a B. “The chiseled … Williams has the skill-set for playing multiple positions. He might not be a traditional wide receiver with exceptional routes, but he’s a dangerous playmaker who would benefit from a creative package of plays. … Perhaps he can become the next Deebo Samuel or Cordarrelle Patterson.”
NFL.com: B
Building upon an A in the first round, Chad Reuter wasn’t as bullish about Day 2.
While he thought Belton “should compete” for the starting job at left tackle, which doesn’t seem to be the case, he noted the Packers passed on a couple of quality cornerbacks.
Of the Williams pick, he wrote, “The Packers also passed on corners and edge rushers in Round 3, though they found good value in Williams as an inside/outside receiver prospect who can also be used on jet sweeps. Pairing him with first-round pick Matthew Golden gives Jordan Love a fun receiver group.”
The Bears got a B-plus, the Vikings a B and the Lions a C.
Bleacher Report: C and C
The BR team wasn’t impressed by either pick, with both getting a C.
Here was an interesting note about Belton as part of a more extensive breakdown: “Prior to the 2024 season, North Carolina State offensive line coach Garett Tujague told Bleacher Report that he had multiple discussions with Belton, and the lineman finally had his weight in check. True to his coach's word, Belton weighed 345 at the Senior Bowl and showed up at 336 for the NFL Scouting Combine.”
Of Williams, B/R mentioned a Cordarrelle Patterson-type role, “Williams is the type of physical standout/project whom Green Bay loves to add. Certain prospects are described as offensive weapons without any clear designation of how to properly utilize them. Williams falls into that category, particularly because of the creativity that may be needed for him to reach his full potential.” At times, though, he looks “completely unnatural” at receiver.
The 33rd Team: B and C
Ian Valentino graded the picks individually, with each pick coming with scouting notes.
Of Belton, Valentino said, “Green Bay wanted a mauler to boost its run game, and that's Anthony Belton. When he gets a hand on a defender, it's over for them. But it's getting to that point that causes concern. He'll require time before seeing the field and being relied upon. “
Williams will need to eliminate some of the “concentration” drops. Valentino concluded, “Savion Williams is a fun athlete, but it's unclear how he will fit into Green Bay's offense in the short term. His size and speed are intriguing, but he might be best served as a practice squad player over being an active roster option. It'll take time to carve out a real role.”
Pro Football Network: D-minus, B-plus
Of all the Day 2 picks, the Belton pick was deemed the worst along with Cleveland drafting quarterback Dillon Gabriel with D-minus grades.
Of Belton, the staff wrote, “With several high-quality players available at positions of greater need, they instead decided to take Anthony Belton in Round 2.” While the size is great, “his feet are plodding, he’s not overly flexible, he can lose balance in recovery, and he doesn’t have great athleticism or range as a puller or space blocker. This is poor value regardless of opportunity cost, and multiple high-level CBs were on the board.”
Williams, on the other hand, is one of the more versatile players in the draft, which merited a B-plus. “Williams was a WR-RB hybrid for the Horned Frogs last year. … His route-running needs major polish, but he’s also one of the best pure athletes in this draft, as evidenced by his 4.48 40-yard dash time and terrific agility. Even if he’s not a full-time wideout, Williams should benefit from developing under Matt LaFleur’s creative offensive mind.”
USA Today: C-plus and B
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz graded each of the picks, with Belton getting a C-plus and Williams a B.
Of Belton, he wrote, “More help for Jordan Love is on the way, though maybe not immediately. Belton overwhelms opponents when he locks in on them, but he has work to do to become a more controlled presence who can be trusted in the starting lineup.”
Getting two receivers in the first three rounds is a “fun subplot,” with Williams a “supersized Cordarrelle Patterson” who will get “several schemed touches.”
Pro Football Focus Not Impressed
PFF isn’t using traditional letter grades. Instead, it’s elite, very good, good, average and below average. So, neither pick really passed muster, even though its own data supported the picks.
Belton was a below-average pick. “A three-year starter for the Wolfpack, he shows good ability to reach the second level and uses his size and strength to anchor well against bull rushes. His 87.3 pass-blocking grade ranked among the best in the nation, as he allowed just 11 total pressures in 2024.”
Williams was an average pick. “Williams brings excellent size and measurables to the wide receiver position, in addition to experience as a kick returner. While he did drop eight passes in 2024, he was the best receiver in the class in contested catch rate (88.9%).”
The Athletic: C-plus and B-plus
The Athletic graded the picks individually, with Belton getting a C-plus from Nick Baumgardner and Williams a B-plus from Scott Dochterman.
Belton is a “gigantic thumper” with excellent length and the power “to move people at the point of attack. However, “This feels like a bit of a reach, as I’m not sure Belton will be fast enough to handle NFL speed off the edge in the NFL. He could be a better fit at guard. We’ll see if he can win a job right away.”
Dochterman said Packers fans must be “pinching themselves” after getting two receivers early. “Here, the Packers get a true X receiver — Williams (6-3 7/8, 222) has the perfect combination of physicality and athleticism. He boasts a near 81-inch wingspan and ran a 4.48 40 at the combine.”
CBS: C-plus and B-minus
Chris Trapasso graded each pick, with Belton getting a C-plus and Williams a B-minus.
Of Belton, he wrote in part, “Didn't have much buzz to go this early, yet this is a classic dancing bear at OT with tremendous measurements for the position. Flashes of mashing style. Could even slide into Mekhi Becton type guard role in Green Bay.”
Williams will provide “more help” for Love. “Tall, bulky with supreme YAC flashes. Not overly polished as a route runner yet not overly stiff, and he has long limbs with plus leaping ability. Scary long speed but it's of the build-up variety. Lots of schematic possibility for Matt LaFleur with his niche specimen.”
Yahoo: B-minus and C-plus
Charles McDonald was one of the few who liked the Belton pick better than the Williams selection, who he called a “gadget guy.”
Of Belton, who is “rough around the edges,” he wrote, “It’s hard to find guys at 335 pounds with feet as light as his. Sometimes he can get stood up by defensive linemen who weigh significantly less, and he needs to learn good leverage and become a better run blocker. Still, late second round for a player who can pass protect like this isn’t a bad swing.”