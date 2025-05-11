‘Dream Come True’ for Wisconsin-Born Lineman to Sign with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A native of Saint Croix Falls, Wis., Tyler Cooper has been on both sides of the Packers-Vikings border war.
“I can walk two minutes across the river and be in Minnesota,” Cooper, an undrafted free agent offensive lineman, said at Green Bay Packers rookie camp.
Cooper was born in Minnesota and was a Vikings fan when he was little.
“We had a pretty split family, so I started out that way,” Cooper said. “When we moved, I had to make the transition.”
So, after going undrafted out of the University of Minnesota, why did Cooper opt to sign with the Packers rather than a different opportunity?
“It’s a historic franchise. The trophy’s named after them,” he said. “It’s an unbelievable facility here, unbelievable coaches. Everybody here has just been amazing so far.”
At Saint Croix Falls High School, Cooper was an all-state performer and the No. 10 recruit in Wisconsin, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. His is a story of perseverance and stick-to-it-iveness. He played in one game in 2019, one game in 2020 and zero games in 2021.
Cooper played in five games in 2022, then started 21 games at left guard the last two seasons. He was honorable-mention all-Big Ten on the field in 2024 and was all-academic Big Ten from 2020 through 2024. He was selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl, with the game’s director of football operations, Eric Galko, saying Cooper could “play guard tomorrow” in the NFL.
Outside zone was his favorite play for the Gophers, though he enjoys winning with power, as well. The ability to win both ways got him to Green Bay.
“I think it’s every kid’s dream to play at this level,” Cooper said. “But I think when it really becomes like the dream that you think you can attain, maybe in college you start to really think like that, but it’s one thing at a time.”
Even after signing, the reality of being in the NFL felt surreal.
“Even after getting the news, there’s still like a bit of almost hesitation,” he said. “It doesn’t quite feel real. It doesn’t quite settle in until walking the halls like yesterday, going around, getting in meeting rooms, all that stuff. That’s when it really starts to sink in. Put on a little bit of the gear, get a ‘G’ on the chest, and that’s when it really starts to sink in there.”
For his career, he played 1,044 snaps at left guard and 265 snaps at right guard. The interior spots, including center, will be his home in the NFL. Now that he’s in the NFL, being able to play multiple positions will allow him to stay.
“I think versatility is the biggest thing,” Cooper said. “Being an O-lineman, you got to play as many spots as you can, especially coming in the way that I am as an undrafted. So, being able to play as many spots as you can, getting the playbook down, getting to know all the coaching staff and the guys around you and just hurt your tail off.”
Cooper spent the draft with close family, waiting for the moment of a lifetime. After a long wait, there were screams of joy and even a few tears.
“Last Saturday was awesome,” he said. “Hanging out with the family all day just sitting around waiting to find out what’s all going to happen. And then getting the calls and texts that this is going to be one of the places that we can go, it was a quick, quick decision to come here. I grew up watching them, been to Lambeau many times, family’s season-ticket holders. It was a dream come true to come play at a place like this.”