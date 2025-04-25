Ten Day 2 NFL Mock Drafts: Elite Production Highlights Packers Projections
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers were on the clock at No. 23 of the first round on Thursday night, a couple of undersized but productive pass rushers were on the board. One of them was Donovan Ezeiruaku, who starred under Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley while at Boston College.
Ezeiruaku, who finished second in the nation in sacks in 2024, was Green Bay’s pick in a two-round mock draft by The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs.
At 6-foot-2 1/2 and 248 pounds, he might be too small for Green Bay’s tastes, though some of that could be offset by his 34-inch arms and ties to Hafley.
“One of the knocks on him is as a pass rusher that he has too much of an arsenal,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call last week. “Like, you would almost like to see him be a little bit more focused on just his get-off with speed, developing a little more power. He has all the tricks in his bag. He’s got a million different moves, and it’s why he was so dang productive this year.”
California cornerback Nohl Williams, who led the nation in interceptions in 2024, was the pick in the third round. Williams has excellent size at 6-foot 3/8 but suspect speed with a 40 time of 4.50 seconds.
“Ballhawks usually don’t wait long to get their name called on draft weekend,” Crabbs wrote in his scouting report. “Williams may wait longer than some due to some of the physical limitations of his athletic profile, but his instincts and ball skills make him an easy sell job for defensive coaches looking for an impact player to acquire in the long term.”
Sports Illustrated: Cornerback, edge
Daniel Flick’s mock draft led off with Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison.
“The Packers snapped their streak of not taking receivers in the first round, bypassing corner. Morrison has first-round talent – he’s loose, fluid and productive, and was a projected first-round pick before a hip injury cost him the second half of the 2024 season.”
The Packers could have used that pick on Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau. Instead, they took his teammate, Jack Sawyer, in the third.
The Athletic: Cornerback, Defensive Tackle
Nick Baumgardner went with Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas to fill the void at cornerback, where there’d be precious little depth behind Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs if the Packers do indeed part ways with Jaire Alexander.
“The Packers (finally) took a wide receiver in Round 1 – Texas burner Matthew Golden,” he explained. “Corner is a need here, and Thomas, one of the longest and most disruptive man-coverage players in the class, would be very good value.”
The Packers aren’t a man-coverage team, though.
In the third round, South Carolina’s T.J. Sanders would replace T.J. Slaton, who signed with the Bengals in free agency. Sanders had a draft visit.
Bleacher Report: Defensive Tackle, Edge
Bleacher Report’s staff selected Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins and UCLA edge Oluwafemi Oladejo.
Packers first-round pick Matthew Golden said he doesn’t know anyone on the roster. Collins would solve that. Collins also would solve the lack of depth on the defensive line. He’s an enormous man at 6-foot-5 5/8 and 332 pounds with 34 5/8-inch arms.
Collins started 28 games in five seasons, including all 16 in 2024, when he had one sack and 5.5 tackles for losses among 55 tackles along with seven passes defensed and one blocked kick.
“‘Strong as an ox’ is a phrase that comes to mind when describing Alfred Collins' game,” reads a snippet of his scouting report. “He has good size, length and strength to be an effective run defender at the next level.”
Oladejo is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft, making an impressive on-the-fly transition from linebacker to pass rusher last season.
ESPN: Edge
Matt Miller did a second-round mock, with Green Bay picking Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch, who had a predraft visit and is right out of Central Casting with his size and power.
“The Packers were rumored to be doing work on Round 1 edge rushers before bucking trends and selecting a wide receiver at No. 23,” Miller wrote. “Burch has the high-end physical traits Green Bay generally goes for along the defensive line.”
While there are no third-round projections, Miller did include a best-available list.
Fox Sports: Cornerback
Carmen Vitali’s mock draft covered only the second round. East Carolina’s Shavon Revel might have been a top-20 pick if not for a torn ACL that sidelined him for most of the season. He’ll be ready for training camp, though, and provides excellent size, athleticism and production.
“The Packers need insurance against Jaire Alexander missing time, whether for injury or otherwise,” she explained.
Pro Football Network: Cornerback, Edge
In Ian Cummings’ mock, the Packers kicked things off with potential-packed Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter. With elite size and speed, he barely played anything other than special teams for five seasons before starring in a part-time role in 2024. With two interceptions and three pass breakups, he finished with five passes defensed. PFF charged him with five completions allowed.
He has “natural zone feel,” Cummings said.
The third-round pick, Miami’s Tyler Baron, “is more of an early Day 3 value on the PFSN Big Board, but he fits the Packers’ desired physical thresholds to a tee, and he showed growth as a pass-rusher in 2024. With his optimal two-phase projection and power-finesse duality, he’s a worthwhile investment.”
Pro Football Focus: Cornerback, Edge
Pro Football Focus went with two previous selections, Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter and Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch.
Of Burch, PFF said: “Burch is a high-potential player with athletic and physical gifts you can't teach. After finding his sweet spot of size and body composition, he can play in both odd and even fronts but projects best as a 4-3 defensive end. If he continues to master more pass-rush moves and hand usage, he can be a starter and a contributing player.”
The Draft Network: Cornerback
Justin Melo’s mock draft focused only on the second round. In it, a cornerback who was considered a possible first-round choice, Ole Miss’ Trey Amos, fell to Green Bay’s slot. He was the fourth cornerback off the board; a run at the position seems almost inevitable.
Wrote Keith Sanchez as part of his scouting report: “Although Amos plays a considerable amount of man coverage, his skill set suggests he is best suited for a zone-heavy scheme, such as Cover 2 or Cover 3, in the NFL. In zone coverage, Amos could take advantage of his physicality in press knowing he has help on the back end.”
CBS Sports: Linebacker, Cornerback
Chris Trapasso’s mock has no chance of coming true. The second-round pick was South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight; the Packers are set atop their linebacker depth chart with Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie and last year’s third-round pick, Ty’Ron Hopper.
“Yes, Knight is one of the oldest prospects in the class, but he has an NFL-ready game, and the Packers are ready to win now,” he explained.
Defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, LSU pass rusher Bradyn Swinson and the aforementioned Alfred Collins and Femi Oladejo were among the prospects on the board.
The third-round pick, Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish, is 5-foot-9 7/8 and almost certainly not on Green Bay’s draft board. At corner, Louisville’s Quincy Riley and Dorian Strong were available and would have been better fits.