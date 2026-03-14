Uncertain Future For One And Only Free Agent Who Could Re-Sign With Packers

And then there was one.

After left tackle Rasheed Walker signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Friday – a disappointing development – only one of the Green Bay Packers’ original group of nine unrestricted free agents doesn’t have a home for 2026.

That’s tight end John FitzPatrick, a valuable role player who sustained a torn Achilles at about the worst possible time. He might have to wait to sign a contract until the end of a long recovery. At that point, there might be limited options on the table.

Terrible Timing for FitzPatrick

The big, physical blocker was injured on Dec. 20 at the Bears. The injury not only cost the Packers a key player for their playoff push, but it sideswiped his ability to parlay a solid season into a nice contract in free agency.

Every injury is different, and that’s especially true with an Achilles injury. Like real estate, it’s all about location, location, location.

In a story at ESPN.com about 49ers tight end George Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles in the Jan. 11 playoff game against the Eagles, Dr. Daniel Kaplan, an orthopedic surgeon, explained the injury and what’s ahead.

“An Achilles tendon is sort of like a rope,” he said. “It connects your big calf muscle to the bone in the back of your foot. So, that injury can occur anywhere along that rope. ... If the tear is a little closer to the bone, you can put sutures through one end of the rope and then put them into something called an anchor, which is like a little device that holds the rope in the bone. ...

“That's a little bit stronger because those anchors give you a much stronger point of fixation. Even though it's rarer, it's actually more helpful if the tendon is torn off closer to the bone as split in the middle.”

Kaplan outlined a typical eight- or nine-month timeline. It’s not known where FitzPatrick’s injury was located. Injuries that are closer to the calf can be easier to recover from than injuries that are closer to the bone because of blood flow. Kittle’s is high by the calf, which is why he believes he’ll be back early in the season.

Football Future on Hold

In the pantheon of tight ends, FitzPatrick is not Kittle. But he had become an invaluable contributor to Green Bay’s offense. He played in 15 games with four starts before the injury.

“Different type of tight end than (Luke) Musgrave, obviously,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said a couple days before the Chicago game. “Not as much of a down the threat guy as Luke, but he battles, he gives it his all, and he keeps fighting for his teammates, which is great.”

Green Bay Packers tight end John FitzPatrick (86) against the Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman. | Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

His importance to the offense increased after Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL against Carolina in Week 9. Down the stretch, he played 30-plus snaps four times in a span of five games and would have hit that number had he not been injured against the Bears.

Blocking was his ticket to the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Falcons in 2022, and that was why he played so much for the Packers.

“I take a lot of pride in it and it's allowed me to be on the field,” he said a few days after Kraft’s injury. “And aside from that, I just really enjoy it, blocking for Josh and seeing him spring 20-, 30-yard gain and getting the crowd going, that's an awesome feeling.

“I just think it's cool when we're all working together for one common goal, to spring a screen or spring Josh on a run. I don't really think there's a better feeling. So, I really enjoy it.”

During training camp, FitzPatrick showed he could be more than just a big blocker. During the regular season, though, he caught 12 passes for 72 yards and scored his first career touchdown.

State of the Packers

The Packers started free agency with nine unrestricted free agents. In case you’ve forgotten, they re-signed three and let go of five. Plus, one formerly restricted free agent has not signed.

Quarterback Malik Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Dolphins that included $45 million guaranteed.

Receiver Romeo Doubs signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Patriots. Specifics of the contract have not been disclosed.

Linebacker Quay Walker signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Raiders. The deal includes $28 million guaranteed.

Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jets. It includes $8.49 million guaranteed.

Left tackle Rasheed Walker signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Panthers. It fell far short of what he and the Packers were hoping.

Center Sean Rhyan re-signed. His three-year, $33 million contract averages $11 million, which ranks seventh at the position.

Linebacker Nick Niemann re-signed with a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $500,000 signing bonus.

Linebacker Kristian Welch re-signed. His one-year deal is worth $1.31 million and included a $10,00 signing bonus.

Green Bay started with eight restricted free agents. They re-signed offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, running back Chris Brooks, tight end Josh Whyle, defensive end Brenton Cox and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford but let go of safety Zayne Anderson (Dolphins) and running back Emanuel Wilson (Broncos).

The one player who’s still available? Defensive end Arron Mosby, who didn’t play much on defense but was a key player on special teams. The Packers didn’t tender him as a restricted free agent, which made him an unrestricted free agent.