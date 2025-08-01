Everything That Happened at Practice 8 of Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur pulled back on the reins a bit at training camp on Friday. Instead of back-to-back full-pads practices to lead into Saturday’s Family Night, LaFleur had the players go in shells for an abbreviated practice.
“I would say that guys are probably pretty sore right now and tired, and that’s just the nature of it,” LaFleur said before practice. “I think in order to be able to accomplish hard things, you’ve got to do hard things. Training camp’s not meant to be easy, and they’ve got to grind through. And, hopefully, we can callous these guys up a little bit.”
Here is everything you need to know about the eighth practice of Packers training camp.
Jordan Love’s Day
Jordan Love finished 10-of-15 with three consecutive touchdowns.
He came out cooking with six consecutive completions, including a bullet to tight end Luke Musgrave and stepping up against the rush of Rashan Gary to connect with receiver Romeo Doubs.
The third completion went to Jayden Reed – more on that later – before firing passes to Matthew Golden, Doubs and Golden again, with the last two coming against decent coverage by Bo Melton. On the second of the passes to Golden, Love faked an end-around to Mecole Hardman before throwing a laser over the middle.
A big part of practice was dedicated to the red zone. After a completion to Musgrave, Love extended the play and saw running back Emanuel Wilson behind the coverage in the end zone. The throw was off-target and Wilson made a twisting, leaping adjustment. Wilson couldn’t make the catch, hit the turf and walked off the field with trainers. After throwing the ball too high to Tucker Kraft on a screen, Love found Golden again before throwing incomplete to Malik Heath, who was covered tightly by Keisean Nixon.
In the next red-zone block, Love threw consecutive touchdown passes to Doubs against Carrington Valentine, Heath – Gary might have had a sack – and tight end John FitzPatrick on a bootleg to the left. Love’s final pass of the day hit Doubs in the helmet.
Player of the Day: Romeo Doubs
Matthew Golden caught more passes than Romeo Doubs, but Doubs caught more punts in a remarkable feat of hand-eye coordination in critical training for Family Night.
Play of the Day: Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed dropped out of Thursday’s practice with an injured toe. Not only did he practice on Friday, he participated in team drills.
Reed made the play of the day – and perhaps made the best catch of training camp – about halfway through practice. On play-action, Jordan Love threw a pass to the right. Reed and rookie safety Johnathan Baldwin went for the ball and collided. Reed hit the turf and caught the ball while on his back.
Packers Injury Updates
New injuries: WR Sam Brown (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Emanuel Wilson (unknown), CB Kamal Hadden (hip), DE Arron Mosby (groin), LT Rasheed Walker (groin), G/T Travis Glover (shoulder).
Old injuries: WR Christian Watson (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (groin), linebacker Collin Oliver (hamstring), offensive lineman John Williams (back).
Returning from injuries: WR Jayden Reed (toe), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), LG Aaron Banks (back), WR Savion Williams (concussion).
Reed and Wicks dropped out of Thursday’s practice, part of a concerning number of injuries at the position. Reed was limited but did participate in team reps. Wicks was limited to individual drills.
Packers Practice Highlights
- It’s hard to make too much out of what happens in the run game, both good and bad. First, back-to-back runs by Chris Brooks went nowhere because of cornerback Bo Melton on the first and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper on the second.
- On the other hand, during a red-zone period, Josh Jacobs rumbled up the middle for a 9-yard touchdown, with the offensive line celebrating with a group chest bump.
- Malik Willis threw a superb pass while booting to the left, with tight end John FitzPatrick making a sliding catch at the sideline. When Willis has his read, his arm strength and accuracy have been impressive all summer.
- Rookie third-round pick Savion Williams took a jet sweep but had nowhere to go because linebacker Jared Bartlett, who was signed this week, read the play and strung it out superbly. Later, Williams got the ball on an end-around and had excellent blocking as he sprinted up the right sideline.
- Another day, another bad snap by the young center candidates. This time, it was Donovan Jennings, who is learning the position on the fly. He was pulled from the lineup for a moment.
- Kingsley Enagbare beat the No. 2 right tackle, Kadeem Telfort, and stopped running back Amar Johnson in the backfield.
- As noted, Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes in the red zone. Willis threw two. First, it was tight end Luke Musgrave against veteran linebacker Kristian Welch. Next, it was receiver Julian Hicks in the back of the end zone against solid coverage by rookie corner Tyron Herring, though Brenton Cox might have beaten Anthony Belton for a sack.
- The last three plays of practice: First-year defensive tackle James Ester stopping Amar Johnson near the line of scrimmage, rookie defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse stopping Israel Abanikanda near the line of scrimmage and Sean Clifford throwing too high to Savion Williams in the end zone.
Packers Lineup Notes
- With Rasheed Walker sitting out practice with a groin injury, Jordan Morgan took almost all the No. 1 reps at left tackle as part of a line that typically included Aaron Banks at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Sean Rhyan at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle. Rookie second-round pick Anthony Belton got a few first-team snaps at left tackle, with Morgan moving to left guard.
- With Nate Hobbs sitting out practice with a knee injury, the No. 1 secondary included Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at cornerback with Javon Bullard in the slot.
- Once again, undrafted rookie Nazir Stackhouse took some second-team reps at defensive tackle ahead of Colby Wooden. Typically, the No. 2 defensive line consisted of Brenton Cox and Kingsley Enagbare as the ends and Stackhouse and Karl Brooks as the tackles.
- The No. 2 secondary usually was made up with Bo Melton and Micah Robinson at corner, Kalen King in the slot and Kitan Oladapo and Evan Williams at safety.
Packers Training Camp Schedule
Based on the calendar, there’s about three weeks remaining in training camp. However, of the 15 open practices set for Green Bay, only seven remain. One of those is Saturday’s Family Night, with the football portion set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Next week, the Packers will practice at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Those practices will set the stage for the preseason opener against the Jets next Saturday night.
Quote of the Day
Coach Matt LaFleur after last season said the four-man pass rush needed to improve. What has he thought at this early stage of camp?
“I think those guys are doing a nice job. DC’s [defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington has] done a great job leading that group. What’s shown up is just in some of the games that we ran, how disruptive they can be, and we’re getting pressure on the quarterback. There were multiple times yesterday where either Jordan’s going to get hit, or he can’t step up in the pocket, and that’s exactly what you want from your pass rush.”