First-Round Receiver for Packers? Latest NFL Draft Betting Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will the Green Bay Packers use their first-round pick on a receiver?
Don’t bet on it.
There is consensus among the major sportsbooks on the position at which the Packers will use their first draft pick. At FanDuel as well as DraftKings, defensive line (which includes edge rusher) is the favorite, followed by cornerback and receiver.
By implied probability, there is a 25.0 percent chance the Packers will pick a receiver first, according to DraftKings’ odds.
At FanDuel, receiver as Green Bay’s first pick has become less likely, moving from +430 earlier this month to +470 on Draft Day.
Here are the first-position odds at FanDuel Sportsbook:
Defensive Lineman/Edge: +115 (was +185 on April 4)
Cornerback: +145 (was +170)
Wide Receiver: +470 (was +430)
Offensive Lineman: +1000 (was +470)
Linebacker: +3000 (was +2900)
Safety: +4900 (was +5000)
Here are the first-position odds at DraftKings Sportsbook:
Defensive Lineman/Edge: +125 (was +150)
Cornerback: +160 (was +160)
Wide Receiver: +300 (was +330)
Offensive lineman: +700 (was +380)
Linebacker: +3500 (was +3500)
Tight End, Safety: +5000 (was +3500)
Running Back: +7500 (was +7000)
Quarterback, Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper: +25000 (was +25000)
For players who have been linked to the Packers through draft visits or frequent mocking, here are the over/unders on their draft position.
Georgia edge Mykel Williams: 10.5 at FanDuel; 12.5 at DraftKings.
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan: 12.5 at FanDuel.
Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart: 15.5 at FanDuel.
Texas CB Jahdae Barron: 17.5 at FanDuel; 18.5 at DraftKings.
Texas WR Matthew Golden: 18.5 at FanDuel; 17.5 at DraftKings.
Michigan CB Will Johnson: 24.5 at FanDuel.
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka: 26.5 at FanDuel; 29.5 at DraftKings.
For first receiver drafted after Travis Hunter, McMillan is the favorite at FanDuel, followed by Golden and Egbuka. Luther Burden III and Jayden Higgins are well back in the pack. McMillan opened as the strong favorite and that continues to be the case.
At BetMGM, the Cowboys are the favorites to land McMillan with the Packers having the sixth-longest odds.
For first cornerback drafted after Hunter, Barron is the favorite at DraftKings, followed by Johnson, Maxwell Hairston, Shavon Revel and Trey Amos.
NFL Draft betting is a loser for sportsbooks, according to Yahoo’s Ben Fawkes.
“The draft has never been an easy proposition to book because it doesn’t rely on power ratings,” Johnny Avello, sportsbook director at DraftKings, told Fawkes. “It isn’t this team versus this team, factor in home-field advantage, etc. It’s all about information.”