Five Intriguing Storylines at Packers Training Camp
So much of what makes the NFL intriguing are the stories.
Who could forget the infamous summer of 2008, when Brett Favre rode in on his white horse to save the day and reclaim his job as the team’s starting quarterback, until he was unceremoniously told to stay away?
What about training camp of 2021, when Aaron Rodgers returned to the team after an offseason spat with his team, only to spend more than 30 minutes after the first practice of camp talking about everything that was happening from his perspective.
Of course, every pass Jordan Love threw in the eyes of the public was under the microscope from 2021 until he finally took the field as the team’s starting quarterback in 2023.
Luckily, none of those types of stories should follow the Green Bay Packers this season. It should be, for all intents and purposes, a relatively normal training camp.
That being said, there are some good storylines to follow as camp progresses. Here are five of our favorites.
No. 1: Where’s Elgton?
There is one minor caveat to saying this should be a “normal” training camp. Elgton Jenkins, the team’s new starting center, skipped the voluntary offseason workouts and did not practice during the mandatory minicamp.
ESPN Milwaukee reported that Jenkins’ absence was related to his contract.
The Packers signed Aaron Banks, a player who has never been as good as Jenkins, to a contract worth $77 million in free agency. Banks’ signing came with the directive that Jenkins move inside to center, which is something that general manager Brian Gutekunst is excited about.
“We feel he has a chance to be an All-Pro center,” Gutekunst said at the league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
Jenkins reportedly isn’t upset about moving positions but would like an adjustment to his contract for his trouble. His position is understandable. Based on contracts for guards vs. contracts for centers, the position change could lower the value of his next contract.
Jenkins is under contract through 2026, but there’s no guaranteed money remaining. With his salary-cap number set to balloon to $24.8 million in 2026, he could be a cap casualty, something Jenkins presumably wants to avoid.
The Packers, meanwhile, would be justified in standing firm with Jenkins in terms of his contract. Jenkins will turn 30 this season. He has dealt with injuries the past four seasons and was placed on the non-football injury list on Friday. Offensive line is a grueling position, and injuries often don’t disappear with age.
The last third contract the Packers gave to an offensive lineman was an unmitigated disaster, as David Bakhtiari suffered a knee injury that essentially ended his career. Would the Packers give Jenkins another contract after drafting Jordan Morgan in the first round in 2024 and Anthony Belton in the second round in 2025?
Will Jenkins see the writing on the wall, report to camp and participate once cleared by the medical staff? Who knows. That’s something to monitor as camp progresses.
No. 2: Passing Game Prowess
There’s no reason to mince words. The Packers’ passing game was dreadful to finish last season. Jordan Love and his receivers let the team down at various points through a three-game losing streak that was finished off by a 22-10 drubbing in Philadelphia at the hands of the future Super Bowl champions.
Brian Gutekunst agreed.
The general manager signed an offensive lineman and used his first three picks on the offensive side of the ball, which is the first time he’s done that since 2020, when he took Jordan Love in the first round.
Drafting a player in the first round is a statement. Drafting two players at the same position in the first three rounds might as well be a billboard on Oneida Street right outside of Green Bay’s practice facility.
If the passing game does not improve, there will be changes. If receivers practice poorly or struggle in games, there are other players champing at the bit waiting for their chance to prove their worth.
There’s reason for optimism. All of Green Bay’s top four returning receivers have shown some ability to make plays. The consistency has just been lacking. Christian Watson won’t practice to start camp, but Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed will be on the field. Malik Heath and Bo Melton have contributed as role players, as well, and the team signed Mecole Hardman in free agency.
That’s before we even get to Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.
Receiver battles in training camp used to come down to who was going to be the fifth or sixth receiver on the depth chart. In that light, some of the past Oneida Street All-Stars include Tori Gurley, Myles White, Diondre Borel and Malachi Dupre.
This year is different.
Green Bay has six receivers they could feel good about if you include Watson. Heath and Melton may struggle to find a roster spot.
The passing game competition in camp will not only be for spots on the roster, but spots on the field once the real games begin.
No. 3: Offensive Line Configuration
As is the case at receiver, the offensive line is not exactly settled. While Zach Tom, Aaron Banks and Elgton Jenkins appear secure in their positions, Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan will battle for the right to be Jordan Love’s blindside protector. Morgan also will be in the mix at right guard, where he split time with 17-game starter Sean Rhyan.
If Morgan beats out Walker, what will they do with Walker? Would he ask for a trade so he can get an opportunity to start elsewhere?
What about Anthony Belton, this year’s second-round pick. Is he a guard? Is he a tackle? The likelihood is that Belton will be the team’s seventh offensive lineman, but he’ll probably be asked to play at some point in a game that matters.
The last time the Packers needed their interior offensive line depth to play was last January in Philadelphia. Kadeem Telfort and Travis Glover had disastrous showings, which contributed to the team’s demise.
As usual, the Packers likely will move their blockers around a bunch at practice. The key will be observing what happens when the pads come on and the competition gets cranked up.
The Packers likely want to have their preferred five settled in before they take the field Week 1 against Aidan Hutchinson and the vicious Detroit Lions front.
No 4: Isaiah Simmons
It’s not often the team can find a former top-10 pick in free agency, but the Packers were able to do just that when Isaiah Simmons signed this offseason.
Simmons is a special-teams demon and will likely contribute there, but there is some intrigue as to whether he could contribute on defense.
Simmons has played all over the defense throughout his career but has struggled to find a home. That’s likely why he’s on his third team in four years, but he feels like focusing at linebacker could give him an opportunity to make an impact.
“I think really what I ran into most of my career is everybody wants me to do everything as opposed to letting me get really good at one thing first,” Simmons said at minicamp. “I fully believe in Haf’s plan. He’s letting me just lock in and learn a small portion first before we even think about expanding to anything else. That’s something I really appreciate because I never really had that opportunity to really just hone in on one position.
“It’s hard enough to get into the NFL, let alone stay, as well as be effective at a position, so just being able to lock in on one thing and do that one-eleventh every day, that’s been huge for me. It’s something that hasn’t been presented to me because my versatility, I feel like it’s a little bit of a gift and a curse, where they want you to do everything, but at the end of the day I’m still a human.”
Perhaps finding a niche could help Simmons, who had limitless potential coming out of Clemson, resurrect his career.
No. 5: Secondary Combinations
Who will play cornerback? How the Packers configure their secondary is going to be interesting.
Nate Hobbs was the team’s big free-agent pickup on defense. He is going to start outside on the boundary, but teams play nickel much more often than they don’t.
What does that mean for Hobbs when they add that extra defensive back? He’s been excellent in the slot during his career and might be the team’s best option there. If that were to happen, Carrington Valentine would presumably come in as the other boundary corner opposite Keisean Nixon.
That would leave one spot in the secondary open next to Xavier McKinney. Evan Williams and Javon Bullard played extensively as rookies, with Williams being ahead in the safety competition by the time the season ended.
Injuries resulted in Bullard moving into the slot. That is a spot he could play again, but it could also be as simple as the loser of the battle between Williams and Bullard will be relegated to reserve duty and special teams.
Who emerges in the secondary will be incredibly important as the team will face the Lions’ Jared Goff, the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow in four of their first five games. The challenge won’t get any easier against the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.
Oh, that Aaron Rodgers guy. He’ll play against Green Bay in late October.
The secondary has a lot of questions that need answers before the reps become live.
