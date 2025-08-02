Five Things to Watch at Packers Family Night
One of the Green Bay Packers’ great traditions is Family Night, which will see about 70,000 people fill the stands of Lambeau Field to watch the team practice.
Yes, Allen Iverson, we are talking about practice.
This practice, however, is different.
It’s under the lights. There’s a full audience. It’s the closest simulation to an NFL game before the preseason that any new player in Green Bay can get. Matthew Golden, Aaron Banks and the rest of the newcomers in Green Bay will get just that when the team convenes for practice on Saturday night.
Sometimes, Family Night creates great stories but, make no mistake, this is a practice and about getting ready for the team’s season opener against the Detroit Lions in a little more than a month.
Here are five things we’ll be watching on Family Night.
The Golden Boy
Matthew Golden was going to be one of the storylines of training camp almost regardless of what he did. Golden’s selection as a first-round pick was historic, and so far the play on the field has backed up the fanfare that surrounded him at the time of the draft choice.
Golden has made plays every day and might be the team’s most productive receiver during camp. To be sure, he has had some rookie moments, and there will be more as the season continues. However, his opportunities with the first-team offense are continuing to grow.
“I think he's done a really nice job with his opportunities. It’s very, very early in the beginning stages, but he’s done a very nice job with his opportunities,” Brian Gutekunst said during his media availability on Tuesday. “I do think being a three-year guy – two years at Houston, one year at Texas – he's young, (but) certainly the exposure at Texas probably was very helpful coming in his ability to succeed at the end of that season.
“I do think sometimes the players we're getting now are a little more accustomed to adjusting quickly, just because there's so much more movement and they bounced around a little bit. So, the ability to adjust, they’ve had that experience already, so that may help him. But he's really smart and another one of our guys that’s adjusted really well.”
While the Packers’ receiver room has a lot of good players in it, nobody has solidified themselves as a bonafide starter that the Packers cannot afford to take off the field. Golden was always going to have a chance to prove himself. Now, he’s starting to run with it.
“You just really respect his work ethic so far, and I think that’s going to go far in allowing him to just play fast when his opportunity’s called,” Gutekunst said.
Saturday night will be his first opportunity to make some plays under the lights at Lambeau Field. Expectations from the fans were always going to be astronomical. If he makes a big play or two in front of his home crowd on Saturday, it’s going to be hard to continue to keep those expectations in check.
Left Tackle Competition
During the offseason, the Packers were clear that Jordan Morgan was going to get an opportunity to win the left tackle position.
You’d be forgiven if you were wondering when exactly that competition was supposed to begin. For most of training camp, with left guard Aaron Banks and center Elgton Jenkins sidelined by injuries, Morgan was mostly stationed at guard, just like last year. However, with Rasheed Walker nursing a groin injury, Morgan has taken almost all the No. 1 reps at left tackle the last day-and-a-half.
“I thought he did a nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “There’s always going to be a couple plays that we just got to make sure we clean up, and that’s why you practice.”
Walker has been a solid starter for two seasons, but Morgan is a former first-round pick. General manager Brian Gutekunst has a big decision to make on Walker this offseason with his contract set to expire. They also need to find a place for Morgan to play.
Morgan’s performance on Saturday night could be a big indicator of what is to come up front.
Who Pops?
Yes, Saturday night is just another practice.
Unless it isn’t.
Brian Gutekunst has said himself that Saturday’s event is different because of the environment.
“Yeah, Family Night is so unique and we have such an advantage because most teams just can’t put 70,000 in the stands for a practice,” Gutekunst said. “It doesn’t matter what we’re doing on that field; the intensity within our players immediately ratchets up.
“For me to watch guys make decisions with that intensity and the crowd and everything that’s going on, I think is really important. What we’re doing right now, most of the time those coaches are right in their ear nonstop. When we get into Family Night and, obviously, the preseason games, those guys got to go out there and make those decisions without those guys in their ear, and I think it’s extremely important for me as an evaluator to see that and to see how they respond to that.
“And not only that, it’s not just one time. They may go out there on Family Night and maybe they struggle through it and they come back the next preseason game and now they’re calm and they’ve been in there. We have to evaluate all that because, at the end of the day, those moments are more important than anything – what they do when they’re out with just the 11 guys on the field.”
So, who is going to pop and make a big play that causes some buzz through the crowd? Sometimes, things like that can be tiebreakers in big position battles that Green Bay has throughout their roster.
Chippy Play
One of the themes through the first week-plus of training camp has been the physical nature of practice.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed in a timeout, according to Hobbs himself, after a low hit on Marshawn Lloyd. The next day, Rasheed Walker and Kingsley Enagbare were in an altercation that led to Walker being punished and forced to run a lap while the rest of the team continued to practice.
“I never want to let a few moments overshadow the work our guys are putting in, because they really are doing a great job of doing all the little things the right way,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But it’s camp, right? Sometimes, those things happen. I just think it’s always important to remember that if you do anything in the game, you’re going to get penalized for it, and it’s going to hurt the team. So, I think it’s important that you keep your composure in practice, as well, and do all the little things the right way, so that if something transpired in a game, that you don’t react the wrong way.”
Our take is that the edge the team is practicing with is a good thing, but LaFleur wants to make sure his team toes the line between physical and reckless.
Return Game
Special teams is a big part of deciding who is going to make the roster vs. who is looking for a new address after roster cuts.
Part of that competition is going to come in the return game. When the Packers signed Mecole Hardman in free agency, he was an insurance policy because of the lack of speed in the receiver room. Since then, the Packers drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. That makes Hardman’s likely path to the roster as the team’s return man.
“Obviously, Gutey went and got Hardman for a reason,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “He’s got a lot of experience in the National Football League. He’s done both – he’s returned punts and returned kicks – he’s scored at it, so there’s not a lot of guys under the age of 30 walking around with three Super Bowl rings. He’s been a surprise in training camp.”
With Keisean Nixon assuming more duties as a cornerback and Jayden Reed remaining a vital part of the offense, the Packers could stand to replace both their kick and punt returner from a season ago. Hardman has a strong track record in both phases. If he can win that job, he’ll likely has the inside track to winning the team’s sixth wide receiver battle.
If he falls behind Nixon, Reed or Golden, who has taken some reps as both a kick and punt returner early in camp, he’ll likely be looking for a new home when camp ends.