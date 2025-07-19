Five Under-the-Radar Players at Packers Training Camp
You know the main players who are going to contribute to the success of the 2025 Green Bay Packers.
Jordan Love has to play well. We all know that. All eyes are going to be on Matthew Golden, the first-round pick at wide receiver. Those are givens.
Sometimes, it’s players who are under the radar who are a big reason for a team’s success.
Who knew anything about Sam Shields in 2010 when he made the roster during training camp? All Shields did was become a hero in the team’s only conference championship victory since 1996 with two interceptions against the Chicago Bears.
The same could be said of Tramon Williams during the 2010 season, as well. Williams was in the shadows of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Charles Woodson at cornerback but, by the end of the 2010 season, Williams was one of their best players. He had three interceptions in the playoffs and punctuated his postseason in the Super Bowl by breaking up a pass intended for Mike Wallace that covered the Packers in green and gold confetti.
This season is no different. Some players who are in the shadows could be important to the team’s success.
Here’s a look at five players who fit that billing.
No. 1: WR Romeo Doubs
Remember Romeo Doubs?
At the end of the offseason program during his rookie season, Doubs as a fourth-round pick looked to be ahead of second-round classmate Christian Watson in the pecking order. Doubs had a good start to his first season before hitting the rookie wall. Meanwhile, Watson looked like someone who was set to become a star.
When the Packers transitioned from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, the storyline was that Doubs and Love had chemistry because they were offseason workout partners. Doubs scored twice in Love’s first start, including catching Love’s first touchdown pass as the starter.
Doubs has since fallen into the shadows. He’s solid, if unspectacular, and had his 2024 season marred by injuries and a suspension. Due in part to Doubs failing to take the next step, the Packers drafted Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round. They also return all of their top receivers from a year ago.
While Jayden Reed led the team in receptions and receiving yards each of the last two years, Doubs was nipping at Reed’s heels in both seasons. He was the team’s leading receiver in both of their games in the 2023 playoffs, including the 48-32 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in which he exploded for more than 150 yards.
Now, as he enters the final season of his rookie contract, Doubs almost feels like someone who is playing out the string in Green Bay. But he still has a skill-set that can help the Packers.
During the team’s game-winning drive against the Houston Texans last season, Doubs took center stage, including a juggling reception that put the team in field-goal range for Brandon McManus to kick the Packers to victory.
Sometimes, that steadiness is what’s needed in big moments.
If Doubs can emerge as a steady player like late-career James Jones, the Packers could have some answers in their passing game that did not exist a season ago.
No. 2: S Javon Bullard
On the first day of training camp last year, rookie second-round pick Javon Bullard took his place right next to Xavier McKinney and looked to be entrenched in the starting lineup from the word “go.”
As it turns out, that would not remain the case.
Evan Williams made a play on the ball every other day in camp and eventually usurped Bullard in the starting lineup. Bullard did play safety but also in the slot, and he admitted that he struggled learning two positions as a rookie.
“That (stuff's) hard, man,” Bullard said at the end of the last season. “I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to sit here and tell you it's easy when it's not. It takes a different level of focus to turn that on and turn it off, to switch modes like that.”
Life in the NFL is hard enough as a rookie, but it’s even more difficult when you’re asked to do multiple things. Despite that, Bullard did flash some playmaking ability, especially at the end of the season. That included a forced fumble that set up a go-ahead field goal in Green Bay’s 24-22 loss to the Bears.
Entering training camp, the competition will be fierce for playing time.
Nate Hobbs, who was signed in free agency, has extensive experience in the slot. If that avenue to playing time is closed, that could mean Bullard is either starting at safety next to McKinney or sitting on the bench.
Competition breeds excellence, as the saying goes, and Bullard could be someone who thrives in that type of situation.
No. 3: TE Luke Musgrave
If you had asked me to make a bet on which of the Packers’ young offensive players had the look of becoming a star before the season opener at Chicago in September 2023, I would have told you tight end Luke Musgrave.
Musgrave was installed as the starter on the first day of camp, and the team consistently was finding ways to move him around and get him the ball. Musgrave has a rare blend of size and speed, which is what the Packers saw when they used a second-round pick on him.
However, while Musgrave has shown flashes he has struggled on the field and with injuries.
In 2023, a lacerated kidney opened the door for Tucker Kraft, who took the job and never looked back. Even before Musgrave sustained an ankle injury last season, Kraft had emerged as the clear starter.
Coming into this season, there are some roles that are unclear within Green Bay’s offense, but Musgrave has been on the tip of the tongue of the coaching staff, notably for how he can help with the play-action passing game.
“I think having Musgrave back is going to help us in 12 personnel. You can do a lot of good stuff out of 12 personnel as far as the play-action game,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.
“And then just his juice and speed down the field is another area of our offense we’ve kind of scratched the surface on. We’re always looking for different ways to amp up that play-pass game, so that’s one thing I think this offseason we’re really going to focus on, for sure.”
Musgrave’s speed is something the offense sorely lacked whenever Christian Watson was out of the lineup last year. Now, they could at least feasibly start the season with Musgrave, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed with the ability to create explosive plays down the field.
No. 4: CB Carrington Valentine
What if the Packers’ best cornerback is someone who does not start in their base packages?
It’s certainly possible. In a cornerback room that lost Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes this offseason, anything is on the table.
Carrington Valentine was last seen bouncing off the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after a series of stiff-arms from Eagles tight end Dallas Goedart. Before that, however, he looked like a player who was coming into his own.
Valentine was buried on the bench for parts of last season before starting the final seven games. He had two interceptions, the first two of his career, which turned the tide of games against Seattle and Minnesota. He added two forced fumbles.
Valentine may lack some size but he will not lack confidence, and that’s something he’s going to need as the Packers are set to face off against a gauntlet of opposing passing attacks throughout the year.
“My big word was consistency,” Valentine said during minicamp. “Obviously, when you play the game of football, there’s going to be some ups and downs, but limiting those. Honestly, put it them all together, so that was my big thing.”
Consistency could be the difference in Valentine bouncing in and out of the lineup to becoming a budding star.
No. 5: DE/LB Collin Oliver
With all the fanfare surrounding Barryn Sorrell and what his selection was like during this year’s NFL Draft, it’d be easy to forget the Packers took another pass rusher with their next pick.
Collin Oliver represented a departure from what the Packers have typically done with their defensive ends. Gutekunst has wanted his defensive ends to be big and powerful. Oliver has a different way of winning as a pass rusher, but he’s not just a designated pass rusher.
“Yeah, I don’t see him like that. I don’t see him as a DPR and a special-teamer,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “I see him as a guy who has a skill-set to play linebacker and to rush off the edge, so I think he can do both. I think he can be an on-the-ball backer and I believe he can be an edge rusher in certain situations and I do believe he can be a defensive end in situations.”
In the situations he is a defensive end, however, he’s going to win with speed. With Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness being more adept to being power rushers, that could be something that gives the Packers a different skill-set when it’s time to get after opposing quarterbacks.
“Yeah, nice little change-up it might be,” Oliver said. “Guys win how they win. I win with speed but my speed also sets up my power, so it kind of keeps the offensive linemen off-guard. That’s part of my game. I can do a lot of things really well.”