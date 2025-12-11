GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive back Javon Bullard, who did not practice on Thursday or Friday last week but played against the Chicago Bears, was limited participation at practice on Wednesday.

While he was questionable on last week’s injury report, there’s no question he’ll be on the field for Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos.

After all, he played through a broken heel last year.

“If you can play, you can play from where I come from,” Bullard said after Wednesday’s practice. “If you can get through it, you can get through it. Everybody hurting. If you can go, you can go, man. It’s really a mindset.

“Can’t let sh** stop you unless you stop yourself. We got some things we playing for. We were playing for the division last week. Now, we’re playing for the NFC. Taking it one game at a time but, sh**, if I can play, I can play, no matter what the situation is.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur listed 15 players on his first injury report of the week. Broncos coach Sean Payton listed only four. However, only one player didn’t practice for each squad. For Green Bay (9-3-1), it was running back Josh Jacobs, who probably was getting a day off to minimize the wear and tear on his injured knee. For Denver (11-2), it was impressive rookie receiver Pat Bryant due to a hamstring injury.

The Packers had 13 players as limited participation, including receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), Jayden Reed (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Savion Williams (foot).

Even while playing through the injury for the past few weeks, Bullard has been on top of his game. The second-year player, who was drafted as a safety but has found his home in the slot, has made a big jump.

Where did he learn his tough-guy mentality?

“It’s definitely how I was raised,” he said. “Tough upbringing. My mama ain’t play that sh**. My dad ain’t play that sh**. My big brother ain’t play that sh**. My sister don’t play that sh**. This is where we come from. It’s how we were brought up. It’s how they were brought up and it’s how I’m going to raise my kids to be.

“It’s a mindset. Because ain’t nobody going to give you sh** in life, you got to go take what’s yours and it’s going to come with hard work and sometimes you got to push through. Even on the days you don’t feel like doing nothing, you going to have to do that.”

Bullard is sixth on the team with 60 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus and its best determination of coverage responsibilities, he’s given up less than 20 receiving yards in six consecutive games and eight of the last nine.

What’s been the key?

“Sh**, just doing your job. Just doing your job, man,” he said. “It ain’t no magical sauce to it. It ain’t no new things are being done. It’s just doing your job. Going out there and being confident in yourself. This game, it’s complex but it’s simple at the same time. You run, you hit and my job is to prevent guys from catching the ball and making plays on the back end.

“Just doing my job and being comfortable with the defense and just allowing my teammates around me to make plays and we all going to make plays around each other.”

Also for the Packers, defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) returned to practice. He’s missed seven of the last eight games. Linebacker Kristian Welch, who suffered a concussion against the Bears, was back at practice.

And running back MarShawn Lloyd, defensive end Brenton Cox and defensive end Collin Oliver, all of whom are on injured reserve but returned to practice last week, were back on the field as limited participation.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Josh Jacobs (knee).

Limited participation: S Javon Bullard (ankle), DE Brenton Cox (groin), DE Kingsley Enagbare (knee), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (shoulder), DT Jordon Riley (knee), RT Zach Tom (back), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), LB Kristian Welch (concussion), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Full participation: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder).

Note: Lloyd, Oliver and Cox have been designated for return from injured reserve and within their 21-day practice windows.

Broncos Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Pat Bryant (hamstring).

Limited participation: TE Nate Adkins (knee), G Ben Powers (biceps).

Full participation: DT D.J. Jones (ankle).

Note: Powers has been designated for return from injured reserve and within his 21-day practice window.

