Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will host the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday Night Football. Follow along all day for updates from Lambeau Field.

How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Kathryn Tappen).

Packers Radio Network: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) Larry McCarren (analyst).

National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic).

SIRIUS: 81 (Min.), 85 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Min.), 225 (GB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 820 (Min.), 811 (GB), National (88).

Packers vs. Vikings History

This will be the 121st regular-season meeting between these division rivals. The Packers lead 62-55-3. They’ve also split a pair of postseason games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 14-2 in NFC North games; both losses have come against Minnesota.

Minnesota entered the NFL in 1961. Since then, both teams have won 21 division championships and earned 31 playoff berths.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Chasing History

Starting with his four-touchdown, zero-interception performance at Minnesota in Week 13, Aaron Rodgers has thrown at least two touchdowns without an interception in five consecutive games. If he does it again, it would be tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Tom Brady did it in nine consecutive games in 2010 and Don Meredith did it in six straight spanning the 1965 and 1966 seasons.

Meanwhile, Davante Adams has 652 receptions for 7,930 receiving yards and 72 touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2014. With 70 receiving yards vs. Minnesota, Adams would become the sixth player in league history with 600-plus receptions, 8,000-plus receiving yards and 70-plus receiving touchdowns in his first eight seasons. The others: Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice, plus future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

Adams, by the way, has a touchdown reception in 11 consecutive Sunday night games, the longest streak in SNF history.

Packers-Vikings Weather Report

The forecast has improved a bit, but it’s still going to be one of the colder games in Lambeau Field history. According to Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 9 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of 0. The mercury will dip to 5 for the fourth quarter.

Over the last decade across the entire NFL, there have been only eight games with a kickoff temperature of 10 or colder. The home team is only 4-4 in those games.

Here’s a look at Green Bay’s coldest home games.

Packers: Big Favorites Over Vikings

The Packers range from 12 1/2-point favorites at SI Sportsbook to 13.5-point favorites at FanDuel. The line moved sharply after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID. At FanDuel, where Green Bay opened as a 6 1/2-point favorite, the Packers have 71 percent of the bets and 72 percent of the money. The over/under is 42.5 points; 69 percent of the money is on the over.

Saturday’s Roster Moves

The Packers on Saturday activated punter Corey Bojorquez, tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis, offensive lineman Ben Braden, inside linebackers Oren Burks and Ty Summers (injured reserve) and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (practice squad) off their COVID-reserve list.

Also, the Packers elevated receiver/returner David Moore and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad. With Amari Rodgers out with COVID, Moore could be the returner.

Moore (6-0, 219) was a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. In 2019, he averaged 7.5 yards on 10 punt returns; in 2020, he averaged 9.3 yards on 12 returns with a long of 20. He muffed one kick in each of those seasons (total of 46 chances, including fair catches). He also has four career kickoff returns with a 16.5-yard average.

“He does have a skill-set and, when he’s ready to rock and roll, I’m sure he’ll get the green light,” special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said on Thursday.

Here’s who remains out with COVID:

Receiver: Amari Rodgers.

Defensive line: Kingsley Keke.

Inside linebackers: Ray Wilborn (practice squad).

Outside linebackers: Chauncey Rivers (injured reserve).

Cornerbacks: Jayson Stanley (practice squad).

Kicker: J.J. Molson (practice squad).

