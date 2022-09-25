Live Updates: Packers at Buccaneers in Week 3 Showdown

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who faced each other in the NFC Championship Game in 2020, will square off on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Follow along all day for updates as these NFC heavyweights play a big Week 3 game.

Packers-Buccaneers Prediction

The Buccaneers are really good. They’re also really beat up. They’ll line up without three of their top receivers, including 1,000-yard threats Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and left tackle Donovan Smith. That’s a lot of offensive firepower.

There will be no excuses for the Packers. Their defense is healthy and, supposedly, powerful. Even without Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson, Aaron Rodgers might have more firepower at his disposal than Tom Brady.

The fans and weather will be working against them but they simply have to win this game.

Prediction: Packers 20, Buccaneers 17. (Bill’s season record: 2-0.)

Rodgers vs. Brady: Did You Know?

Did you know the matchup of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will mark the first time in NFL history in which both starting quarterbacks have won at least three MVPs. Rodgers has won four, including the last two, and Brady has won three.

“You’ve got to try to cover everything,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday. “You’re not going to be able to stop Aaron Rodgers; you hope you can slow him down a little bit, enough to make some plays to win the ballgame. So, we’re trying to be disciplined, we’re trying to be sound, make sure we dot all our Is and cross all our T’s.”

How to Watch: Packers at Buccaneers

TV: This will be Fox’s game of the week and be shown to much of the nation. Kevin Burkhardt (play by play) and Greg Olsen (commentary) will be on the call, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi working from the sideline.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren) and SiriusXM 386 or 106 and the SXM App.

Bet on It: Packers at Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites. The line opened at 2.5 and dropped to 1 on Sunday before inching back up. At FanDuel Sportsbook, 58 percent of the money and 63 percent of the bets are on the Bucs.

At SI Sportsbook, the over/unders are 51.5 rushing yards for Aaron Jones, 48.5 rushing yards for AJ Dillon and 230.5 passing yards for Aaron Rodgers. Who will be the main man among the beat-up receiver corps? Who knows. Maybe nobody. Allen Lazard has an over/under of 41.5 yards and Romeo Doubs’ is 34.5.

Bakhtiari In … Nijman Out

David Bakhtiari is back. The Packers’ All-Pro offensive tackle will be in the starting lineup, meaning Yosh Nijman will be nudged aside.

Nijman’s been fantastic by any standard, especially considering his undrafted roots. The weekly wondering about Bakhtiari has had Nijman dealing with the unknown, as well.

“Coach Stenavich wants us all to prepare like we’re starters. So, that’s the mind-set from the first guy to the last guy that’s dressing for that game,” Nijman said. “You’re preparing to start. That’s the mind-set, no matter how it looks or whoever’s out there. Our mind-set’s to come off the ball and get the job done.”

Predictably, the No. 1 line will be Bakhtiari at left guard, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Elgton Jenkins at right tackle.

It’s the Heat … and the Humidity

The Packers will be wearing their home green jerseys. Why? Because the Buccaneers will want them to melt under the late September sun. It will be about 90 degrees with a feels-like temperature of 96 at kickoff.

The Packers aren’t long removed from the heat and humidity of training camp but it was a cool week of practice and it’s only about 30 degrees cooler in Green Bay on Sunday.

“This is the best weather in Green Bay this time of year,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “We usually get a little bit of humidity during the day and it cools off at night. Be a little warmer down in Tampa, I’m sure, but we’ll be fine.”

Perhaps running back AJ Dillon was more realistic.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was a factor,” he said. “Being a cold-weather team playing in Florida is just like when those hot weather teams come up here and we say it’s to our advantage. There’s definitely things you’ve got to prepare for, make sure you’re hydrated and taking care of your body. Everybody who’s in this locker room has played somewhere hot or played against somewhere hot at some point in their career. So, yeah, it is a factor but it shouldn’t be anything that takes us out of our game.”

Packers-Buccaneers Inactives

You know who’s out. The list includes receiver Christian Watson for the Packers and receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Donovan Smith for the Buccaneers.

Kicker Mason Crosby, who didn’t practice on Thursday and Friday due to illness, will be in the lineup yet again. That will run his ironman streak to an NFL-high 244 consecutive games. Meanwhile, veteran Marcedes Lewis is active, too, after being listed as questionable with a groin injury. He’s started 31 consecutive games – tops at the position.

