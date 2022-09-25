Packers-Buccaneers Inactives: Bakhtiari’s Return Official

GREEN BAY, Wis. – He’s officially back. Or, Bakh.

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is active for Sunday’s game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The All-Pro lineman, who suffered a torn ACL at practice on Dec. 31, 2020, will compete in his first game since the 2021 finale at Detroit 37 weeks ago.

For Bakhtiari, it’s perhaps the end of a bad dream that has detoured a Hall of Fame-caliber start to his career.

“It’s a nightmare,” Bakhtiari said at the start of camp. “My nightmare that I have to live and I don’t know how many days it’s been, but I’m just excited to wake up one day.”

While Bakhtiari will play – perhaps not every snap – the Buccaneers will be without their left tackle. Veteran Donovan Smith is inactive with an elbow injury sustained in the opener. Brandon Walton, an undrafted free agent in 2020, will make his first NFL start.

Along with the left tackles, the focus on Sunday will be the receivers.

For the Packers, Sammy Watkins (hamstring; injured reserve) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are out. Allen Lazard (ankle) and Randall Cobb (illness) will play but perhaps not at full strength. For the Buccaneers, Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are out.

Watson, who grew up in Tampa, had been looking forward to playing in front of friends and family. Instead, it might be fellow rookie Romeo Doubs getting the big opportunity. Doubs is tied for the team lead with six receptions.

“We got a lot of confidence in him,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “He’s a guy that you see out at practice. His ability, he can run all day. In terms of a conditioning standpoint, we have no reservations whatsoever, and mentally, he’s always engaged, he’s locked in. Certainly, he’s probably going to have to take more of a load this week.”

He’ll face a big challenge against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed only 13 points in road victories over Dallas and New Orleans.

“Everyone on the defense is very much experienced,” Doubs said. “The same defensive coordinator has been there for the past three years. They’ve been really successful at it, so we’re doing a really good job just preparing for what they have going on on base downs – first and second – and what they like to do on third down and short, medium and long. It will be a physical game.”

For Green Bay, the six inactives are all rookies: receivers Watson and Samori Toure, offensive linemen Rasheed Walker, Caleb Jones and Sean Rhyan, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. Other than Watson, the other five are healthy.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was ruled out on Friday.

