Green Bay Packers Free Agency Preview: Running Backs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With workhorse Josh Jacobs back for Year 2, the Green Bay Packers are in good shape in the backfield in advance of NFL free agency. After a dismal rookie season, MarShawn Lloyd essentially will be the addition at the position.
Packers Depth Chart
Josh Jacobs: Jacobs was sensational in his debut season. He finished sixth in the league with 1,329 rushing yards, joining Ahman Green, Jim Taylor and Dorsey Levens as the only 1,300-yard rushers in Packers history.
Sometimes, running backs get the credit that really should go to the offensive line. In the case of Jacobs, 1,039 yards came after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. Of the 46 backs who carried the ball at least 100 times, Jacobs ranked third in missed tackles (60), tied for ninth in yards after contact per carry (3.1) and 12th in missed-tackle rate (19.9 percent), according to Sports Info Solutions.
In the playoff loss to the Eagles, while the rest of the offense sputtered, Jacobs rushed for 81 yards, with 74 coming after contact on the strength of a season-high 12 missed tackles.
Emanuel Wilson: With just two years of service, Wilson was an exclusive-rights free agent, meaning if the Packers wanted him, they’d keep him. They kept him.
After playing sparingly as a rookie, the 226-pounder took advantage of Lloyd’s continued absence to rush for 504 yards (4.9 average) and four touchdowns. He did not fumble. According to Sports Info Solutions, 45 backs had at least 100 carries. Wilson ranked 20th in missed-tackle rate and tied for 13th in yards after contact per carry.
MarShawn Lloyd: The Packers played 18 games. The team’s explosive third-round pick, who was envisioned as the lightning to Jacobs’ thunder, played in one.
“Been a very, very rough year,” he said at the end of the season.
There was a hip injury before the first practice of training camp, a hamstring injury during his only preseason game and an ankle injury during his only regular-season game. When he was ready to return to action, he was stricken with appendicitis. As he neared his return to action, he re-injured the hamstring.
After the season, he met with specialists to get a handle on the hamstring issues. “I’m excited for what’s to come,” Lloyd said.
Chris Brooks: The Packers signed Brooks to the practice squad after the Dolphins released him during their final cuts. Because Lloyd couldn’t stay on the field, Brooks became a key player. He carried 36 times for 183 yards (5.1 average) and caught 11 passes for 69 yards (6.3 average). According to SIS, Brooks matched Jacobs’ 3.1 yards after contact per carry. He did not fumble and was trusted in pass protection.
Packers Free-Agent Outlook
AJ Dillon: Dillon will be an unrestricted free agent for a second consecutive year. Last year, he returned to Green Bay on a one-year contract. This year, he faces a murky future after sitting out the season due to a stinger sustained during a joint training camp practice in Denver.
Dillon, who will turn 27 a couple days after the draft, said he’s healthy and wants to play again.
“I don’t need to prove anything to anybody,” he said. “I think my tape speaks for itself. There’s going to be people who want me on their team, who don’t want me on their team. That’s free agency and the nature of the NFL.”
Best Available Free Agents
Here are our top six, a group the Packers will have no interest in exploring. Really, it’s Aaron Jones and everyone else.
Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings: Jones, who turned 30 in December, set career highs with 255 carries and 1,138 rushing yards in his debut season with the Vikings. Impressively, he started all 17 games. He caught 51 passes with two drops; in 2023 with the Packers, he caught 30 passes with seven drops. However, his 4.5 yards per carry and missed-tackle rate of 12.9 percent were the worst of his career, and his five fumbles matched a career high.
Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers: Harris in four seasons has four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. He’s not flashy – his career average is 3.9 yards per carry – but he’s done nothing but produce with 4,312 rushing yards and 180 receptions. Harris, who will turn 27 this week, ranked eighth with a missed-tackle rate of 20.9 percent, which was better than Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley.
Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys: Dowdle entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Through 2023, he had 96 carries. In 2024, injuries forced him into a bigger role and he responded with 1,079 yards (4.6 average) and 39 receptions. He tied for 15th with 2.9 yards after contact per carry.
J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers: A second-round pick in 2020, injuries limited him to 234 carries in 24 games in three seasons with the Ravens. In 2024, he stayed relatively healthy and was a high-impact player. In 13 games, he carried 195 times for 905 yards (4.6 average) and caught 32 passes. He ranked 17th in missed-tackle rate.
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: Chubb was one of the best in the business during a four-year reign of terror in which he rushed for 5,325 yards and 40 touchdowns and averaged 5.23 yards per carry. However, a devastating injury cost him most of 2023 and the first half of 2024. In eight games, he averaged 3.2 yards per carry and a league-worst 2.2 yards after contact. Maybe with the injury receding further into the background, he’ll return to form in 2025.
Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos: A second-round pick in 2021, Williams will turn only 25 in April. In 33 games the last two years, he averaged only 3.62 yards per carry. Last year, his 2.3 yards after contact per carry was one of the worst in the NFL, but he did catch 52 passes.