Packers Tender Exclusive-Rights Free Agents, Including Emanuel Wilson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers tendered most, if not all, of their exclusive-rights free agents.
According to sources, running back Emanuel Wilson, punter Daniel Whelan, safety Zayne Anderson and offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort were tendered this week.
An exclusive-rights free agent is a player with one or two years of experience with an expired contract. The team holds exclusive rights toward retaining the player.
Wilson went undrafted in 2023 and signed with the Packers after a brief stay with the Broncos. In 2024, with AJ Dillon on injured reserve all season and MarShawn Lloyd injured for most of the season, Wilson carried 103 times for 502 yards and four touchdowns as Josh Jacobs’ primary backup.
Of 46 running backs with at least 100 carries, he ranked seventh with 4.9 yards per carry. That’s about a half-yard better than Jacobs. He was 14th with 3.0 yards after contact per carry, according to Sports Info Solutions, and did not fumble. On five runs on third-and-1, he gained five first downs.
Whelan’s 46.1-yard average and 40.2-yard net average, while 25th and 26th in the league, rank third in Packers history. He consistently gave the Packers an edge in field position and was an excellent holder on kicks.
“I talk about how some guys are on the rollercoaster,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “That thing clicks and clicks and clicks until it gets to the top and then it takes off. He’s still clicking on the rollercoaster. I don’t think he’s gotten to where he’s played his best game yet. So, I think he’s got a lot of room for growth.”
Anderson went undrafted in 2021. He didn’t play a single snap on defense with the Chiefs in 2021 and 2022 and the Packers in 2023 but started two games and played 123 snaps in 2024. He was a more-than-capable backup with seven tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. Plus, he was second on the team with nine tackles on special teams.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” he said after intercepting a pass against the Saints. “I’ve been going at this for some years now and finally starting to play a little defense. I feel like it’s been a long time coming, but I’ve got to praise God for being with me all throughout these years, and just the opportunity and the coaches giving me this opportunity. So, I’m super-blessed.”
Telfort, an undrafted free agent in 2023, spent his rookie season on the practice squad without getting any playing time but played in 16 games in 2024. He played 23 snaps in the regular season, then was thrown into the fire for 39 snaps in the playoff loss against the Eagles after Elgton Jenkins was injured and rookie Travis Glover was ineffective.
“I made a huge, huge leap from last year to this year, and I just focused on the small things,” Telfort said during training camp. “Talking to some of the older guys like Elgton and Zach Tom, anytime I have any questions, I just ask them to clear my mind and help me play faster, give me a little edge.”
The Packers have two other exclusive-rights free agents, receiver Bo Melton and defensive end Arron Mosby, that they probably will retain, as well.
Melton, a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2022, caught 16 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown in 2023 and added eight receptions for 91 yards plus eight rushes for 54 yards in 2024.
Mosby, an undrafted free agent in 2023, contributed eight tackles, a half-sack and two passes defensed in 2024. That’s more pass breakups than cornerback Eric Stokes.