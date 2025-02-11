Here Are Packers’ Too-Early Odds to Win Super Bowl LX
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off a season that started with high expectations but delivered disappointing results, the Green Bay Packers’ too-early Super Bowl odds are better in 2025 than they were in 2024.
Here are the early odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LX after the Philadelphia Eagles, who bounced the Packers in the wild-card round, routed the Kansas City Chiefs in the 59th Super Bowl on Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles: +600.
Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills: +700.
Detroit Lions: +900.
San Francisco 49ers: +1500.
Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Bengals: +1800.
Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers: +2800.
Also …
Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears: +4000.
Tennessee Titans (longest odds): +20000.
Here is a look at where you’ll find the Packers in some of the early odds following an 11-6 regular-season record but a one-and-done postseason.
+1800 at DraftKings (tied for seventh-shortest odds).
+2000 at FanDuel (eighth-shortest odds).
+2000 at BetMGM (tied for eighth-shortest odds).
For sake of comparison, here were the odds at this time last year, when the Packers finished 9-8 but almost reached the NFC Championship Game.
+2000 at DraftKings (eight-shortest odds).
+2500 at FanDuel Sportsbook (10th-shortest odds).
+2500 at BetMGM (10th-shortest odds).
About 13 months ago, the Packers left the field at San Francisco following their divisional-round loss to the 49ers feeling great about their prospects.
“Same way now,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said a couple days after the playoff loss to the Eagles. “You try not to live too much right in the moment, you know? Whenever you lose the last game, no different than last season, you’re pretty disappointed because there’s an opportunity in front of you that you lose.
“But, at the same time, I think this team had a lot of growth during the year, particularly individual players. We added some new players into this group and a new defensive coordinator, and I thought there were some really, really good things. As we take more steps together, I’m excited about it.”
In a story at FanDuel, the Packers were listed among the “best bets” to win the Super Bowl.
“Along with Green Bay already having a strong relationship between their quarterback and head coach, first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley helped the team finish as the fourth-best schedule-adjusted defense in 2024,” Skyler Carlin wrote.
“If Love can remain healthy and the Packers figure out their receiver situation this offseason, they could be among the NFC teams that benefits from the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators.”
Will the Packers get that receiver? Former Packers receiver Davante Adams might be the only legit No. 1 receiver on the market; Tee Higgins, who is scheduled to be a free agent, hasn’t had to be a No. 1, and the best days are behind Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, who along with Adams could be traded.
“I’m a competitor. It doesn’t matter who we got, you know what I mean?” Love said on Up & Adams at the Super Bowl. “We’re going to find a way. That’s the beauty of the game. Obviously, every year, it’s new teams. Faces change, you got a new draft class coming in, so you got to find ways with the guys you have in that building to do some great things and to come together and gel.
“So, like I said, I love that group. They do some phenomenal things. And if we add a guy, we add a guy. If we don’t, we don’t.”
Speaking of Love, he is +2200 to win NFL MVP at DraftKings. Those are the seventh-shortest odds behind Lamar Jackson (+500), Josh Allen (+550), Patrick Mahomes (+750), Joe Burrow (+750), Jayden Daniels (+1000) and Justin Herbert (+2000).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.