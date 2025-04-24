Here’s Daniel Jeremiah’s Final Mock and History of Packers Predictions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In his final mock draft before the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah predicts the Green Bay Packers will select Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with their first-round pick.
“The Packers love SEC defensive players, and Hairston can really run,” Jeremiah explained. “He battled through injury in 2024, but his 2023 tape is exceptional. With Jaire Alexander potentially on the move, Green Bay adds help at cornerback.”
Hairston is the fastest player in this year’s draft. At 5-foot-11 1/4 and 183 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.28 seconds at the Scouting Combine.
You need to get popcorn, probably a milkshake and some candy,” Hairston said before his Combine workout.
The last time Alexander enjoyed a healthy season, he had five interceptions in 2022. Hairston had five interceptions for Kentucky in 2023. In 2024, a shoulder injury limited him to five games and he had one interception. Pro Football Focus charged him with a 54.5 percent catch rate in 2024, which is solid.
“He’s fluid and fast,” Jeremiah said during a conference call last week. “He makes plays on the ball. He was awesome in ‘23 with five picks. If that was his year, this year he’s going to be a top-15 pick.”
Hairston made more big plays in 2023. He tackled better, too. PFF charged him with five missed tackles and a missed-tackle rate of 7.2 percent in 724 defensive snaps in 2023. In 2024, Hairston had six missed tackles and a missed-tackle rate of 27.3 percent.
Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant were available, as were Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron and Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos. They all went after Green Bay’s slot.
The Big 3 receivers were off the board, and edge defenders Mykel Williams and Shemar Stewart were long gone.
Ten Years of Daniel Jeremiah’s Packers Predictions
Here’s who Jeremiah selected in his final mock drafts over the last decade. All things considered, his batting average is solid.
In 2024, Jeremiah picked Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean; the Packers picked offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.
In 2023, Jeremiah picked Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid; the Packers picked edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.
In 2022, Jeremiah predicted Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks and Georgia linebacker Quay Walker; the Packers picked Walker first and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt second.
In 2021, Jeremiah predicted North Dakota State offensive lineman Dillon Radunz with Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore the fallback; the Packers selected cornerback Eric Stokes.
In 2020, Jeremiah nailed it. He predicted Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk but “this could be the spot for Jordan Love.”
In 2019, Jeremiah predicted Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor; the Packers selected Michigan edge Rashan Gary.
In 2018, Jeremiah thought the Packers could move up for Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick or stick at No. 14 for Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander.
In 2017, Jeremiah predicted the Packers could take a “stud” edge rusher named T.J. Watt at No. 29. Instead, they traded out of the first round and selected cornerback Kevin King at No. 33; Jeremiah had King projected to go 31st.
In 2016, Jeremiah predicted Baylor defensive tackle Andrew Billings; the Packers selected defensive tackle Kenny Clark and Billings was picked in the fourth round.
In 2015, Jeremiah predicted Washington cornerback Marcus Peters; the Packers selected Damarious Randall.