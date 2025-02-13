Jets Will Release Aaron Rodgers; Here Are His Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The New York Jets made it official on Thursday. Less than two years after acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, they will release the four-time NFL MVP at the start of the league-year next month.
“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.
“From Day 1, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”
Where will he play next? Here are fresh next-team odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +200.
Los Vegas Raiders: +250.
San Francisco 49ers: +350.
Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans: +750.
Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts: +800.
New York Giants: +1000.
Cleveland Browns: +1400.
Seattle Seahawks: +2500.
New York Jets, New Orleans Saints: +4000.
Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots: +7500.
Los Angels Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles: +10000.
Obviously, the Packers are long shots to reacquire Rodgers. Interestingly, though, 11 teams have longer odds.
That the Steelers are the favorite makes sense. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will be free agents next month. There is a mutual respect between Rodgers and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who is going on almost a decade between playoff wins.
“There's only one Mike Tomlin, first and foremost, and you have to give Mike credit,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee in December. “He's got the special sauce. He seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year. For him to not have a losing season is absolutely ridiculous. ... I've always respected Mike from afar and I think he's done one hell of a job in Pittsburgh.”
Rodgers and the Packers beat the Steelers in the 2010 Super Bowl. Despite the sustained success for Rodgers and Tomlin, that was the last time they reached the Super Bowl.
“It’s exciting for me to compete against elite players, but he and I are probably the only two that were on those teams from that Super Bowl,” Tomlin told NBC Sports’ Tony Dungy. “Just the competitors’ component of this game, to do it at the level he’s done it at for so long, it’s an honor to compete against men like that. I look forward to seeing him and competing against him.”
Rodgers and Tomlin shared this famous exchange when the Packers faced the Steelers in 2021.
“He laughed and I laughed,” Tomlin told Dungy. “It’s circumstances like that that make competing against a guy like him fun and unique.”
The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets before the 2023 NFL Draft. The Packers didn’t take full advantage of the haul of draft picks but they were able to hit the reset button on the franchise financially and with Jordan Love.
While Rodgers missed almost all of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles and led the Jets to a 5-12 record in 2024, the Packers with Love reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Rodgers in NFL history ranks No. 1 with a 102.6 passer rating and became the fifth player in NFL history with 500 touchdown passes. If Rodgers plays again in 2025, he needs only six touchdown passes to move past Brett Favre for No. 4 all time.
Rodgers also ranks seventh in completions and passing yards and eighth in attempts.
However, Rodgers ranked only 19th in passer rating this season with a career-low 90.5. While second in attempts, he was 24th in completion percentage. With 3,897 passing yards, he just missed his 11th 4,000-yard season.
In his final game with the Jets, he threw four touchdown passes in a 32-20 victory.
“It’s been the best two years of my life,” Rodgers said before the game. “That’s a perspective adjustment that happened at some point during the rehab process last year. Just the excitement, falling back in love with the game, getting to know these guys in here, getting to know the great men and women that work here, it’s been a lot of fun.
“Obviously, on the field has been short of expectations, no doubt. This game is more than just that. This game is about the relationships.”
The release of Rodgers can’t become official until the start of the league-year on March 12, though Rodgers will be able to talk to suitors.
Could Rodgers retire? At FanDuel Canada, “no” is a huge favorite.
