Jordan Love vs. Aaron Rodgers? Rodgers to Packers? Here’s Latest Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The New York Jets are expected to release four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the start of the league-year at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Having had time to talk to interested teams, it shouldn’t take long for him to choose his new home.
It’s a two-team race, according to the latest betting odds at FanDuel Canada Sportsbook, with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers being clear front-runners. Both teams are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in 2025, setting up a potential Jordan Love vs. Rodgers showdown.
Amazingly, the Packers have the sixth-shortest odds as the team for which Rodgers will play in Week 1. That means the bet doesn’t win if Rodgers were to retire and sign a ceremonial contract with Green Bay.
Here are the latest odds.
New York Giants: +100
Pittsburgh Steelers: +110
Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders: +1500
Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns: +1800
Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers: +2200
Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans: +2500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3000
Los Angeles Chargers: +3500
Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills: +4000
Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets: +5500
Toronto Argonauts: +7000
The Giants, unable to secure the services of Matthew Stafford, have been big spenders in free agency to improve a weak roster. As of Wednesday morning, they are No. 1 in players signed/re-signed, No. 2 in guaranteed money and third in total money. Malik Nabers would give Rodgers a legit No. 1 receiver and Darius Slayton was re-signed to provide a deep threat.
Rodgers might be a place-holder quarterback for a potential first-round pick. The Giants own the third overall pick; Miami’s Cam Ward is the heavy favorite to be the first player selected at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders and Mississippi’s Jaxon Dart next among quarterbacks.
The Steelers let Justin Fields go to the Jets and have put Russell Wilson on the back burner. They have not been active at all in free agency but traded for receiver DK Metcalf, which would give Rodgers a fearsome skill-position group of Metcalf, George Pickens and Calvin Austin at receiver and Pat Freiermuth at tight end.
For what it’s worth, Pat McAfee on Wednesday posted a video of Rodgers praising Pittsburgh before a game against the Steelers in 2021.
“Mike Tomlin, been there forever,” Rodgers said. “I have a ton of respect for Mike. I think he’s a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads, I love the way he talks after the games. Looks like … the players love playing for him.”
The wild card is the Minnesota Vikings. They are tied for the third-shortest odds. They have only one quarterback under contract, last year’s first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season due to injury. Starter Sam Darnold signed with the Seahawks and former Giants starter Daniel Jones signed with the Colts.
The Vikings, who swept the Packers last season, are built to win, having spent more money than any team in free agency – including the re-signing of Aaron Jones.
If Rodgers were to sign with the Vikings, it would complete an incredible career arc. Rodgers replaced Brett Favre, who was traded to the Jets and signed with the Vikings.
Could Rodgers do the same thing? Favre encouraged it this week.
“By all means, sign with them,” Favre told Fox News. “They got a really good football team. They’re loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that’s a good place to win. Of course, you got to play the Packers then.”
Favre landed with the rival Vikings in 2008. He beat Rodgers in both starts in 2008 but Rodgers won both starts in 2009.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
