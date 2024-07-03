Josh Jacobs: ‘Sky Is the Limit’
Josh Jacobs has some big shoes to fill in replacing Aaron Jones as the “heartbeat” of the Green Bay Packers’ backfield.
Their running styles are different, and they’re different people altogether.
Throw in the fact that the Packers are considered Super Bowl contenders this year after having had little-to-no expectations surrounding them to compete for a playoff spot a year ago, and it might cause a lesser person to crumble under the pressure.
Instead, Jacobs is bold in his assessment of the team.
Jacobs has been outspoken about his belief in the offense, and notably quarterback Jordan Love. He reiterated some of those thoughts when he jumped on NFL Network’s The Insiders and was asked about his prognosis for the offense in his first season with the team.
“I honestly think the sky is the limit with this offense,” Jacobs said.
“When you have a special guy with Jordan Love and having a good offensive line and good receivers out there making it easier for me, I think it’s going to be a special year.”
Jacobs is convinced that the Packers’ strong finish to the season is a sign of things to come.
The Packers’ offense hit its stride and rode it to within mere minutes of a berth in the NFC Championship Game.
The Packers won four of their last five games; Love and Co. scored 30 or more points in three of them.
Love returns this season with a full year under his belt. The same is true for his receiving corps, which was historically young a year ago.
With a full year together, that should allow the offense to play faster and pick up where it left off to finish the 2023 season.
Jacobs is expected to be part of that, and he looks at the quarterback who went from afterthought to potentially elite.
“To me, just from what I’ve seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league,” Jacobs said.
“I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he’s going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure.”
General manager Brian Gutekunst is about to make a similar bet on Love becoming a superstar. A contract extension is expected to be completed sooner rather than later, and the numbers will be jaw-dropping.
Having a superstar quarterback often removes the limits an offense can have. The Packers know that better than any franchise with Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre at the helm for the better part of three decades.
Jacobs was brought in to help give a boost to the Packers’ run game and make things easier for Love as a passer, as well.
Jacobs also is a gifted receiver. He totaled more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2022, when he caught 53 passes along with winning the NFL rushing title.
Jacobs hopes that the Packers have more in store to help unlock his potential both as a runner and receiver.
“Just to be able to come out and actually show that I can catch the ball more," Jacobs said.
"Not just that but trusting me enough to be able to pick up protections. It's just so special when you got a guy like Jordan Love back there, and you can't really just load the box every play, and you make defenses decide what they want to stop. I think that's going to be the biggest help for me this year.”
Jacobs is right that he should benefit from fewer loaded boxes, as the Las Vegas Raiders rotated through quarterbacks that struggled to push the ball down the field.
Love and Green Bay’s passing game should help open things up, which Jacobs can also be part of.
Overall, Jacobs had one big theme that he continued to reiterate during his appearance.
“I think it’s going to be a special year.” Jacobs said.
