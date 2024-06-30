Packers-Related NFL Awards Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are considered one of the best teams in the NFL and a legitimate Super Bowl contender. If the Packers perform as expected – or perhaps even better than expected – could quarterback Jordan Love win NFL MVP? Could Matt LaFleur win Coach of the Year? With five Top 100 picks in this year’s draft, is there a Rookie of the Year candidate?
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL MVP
Love exploded onto the national scene during the final eight games of last season, when he finished second in passer rating behind a stunning 18 touchdown passes and only one interception.
Love is fifth in NFL MVP odds at +1400. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP, is the early favorite at +450. He is followed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud at +850, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at +900.
Two-time MVP and the reigning winner, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy also are +1400. Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP, is +1600 as he returns from a torn Achilles to lead the New York Jets.
Of course, the use of the word “quarterback” in those paragraphs is redundant. MVP is a quarterback-only award, it seems, with 11 consecutive winners since Adrian Peterson won it in 2012. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey has the shortest odds among non-quarterbacks at +4000. That’s 18th on the board.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
The Packers used their first-round pick on offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. He could be the second coming of Forrest Gregg and not receive a vote.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the heavy favorite at +135, followed by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels at +550 and Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison at +700.
Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick, is +8000. Seventh-round quarterback Michael Pratt is +15000.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Packers used their second-round picks on linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and safety Javon Bullard. Surely, they’ll rank among the favorites, right?
Cooper is +3000, tied for the 10th-shortest odds. Bullard, perhaps surprisingly because a defensive back can make a big splash with a bunch of interceptions, is way back in the pack at +5000.
Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Dallas Turner is the favorite at +350, followed by Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Laiatu Latu at +350. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Jared Verse are next at +1100, and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is +1200.
The Packers will face all five of those players, including Turner, Latu, Mitchell and Verse in the first five weeks.
NFL Coach of the Year
LaFleur has the fifth-shortest odds in a tightly packed list. Bears coach Matt Eberflus, the beneficiary of getting Williams and receiver Rome Odunze at the top of the first round, and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who inherited a talented roster, are the favorites at +900.
The New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, with a healthy Rodgers, and the Houston Texans’ DeMeco Ryan, who was runner-up for the award last year, are +1100. LaFleur is +1200.
The hurdle for LaFleur in winning the award will be there are high expectations for his team, anyway.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year
With the MVP going to the quarterback, this award essentially goes to the best non-quarterback.
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (+700) is the slight favorite over McCaffrey (+750). Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is next at +900.
You want a Packers player? It’s going to take some scrolling. Finally, running back Josh Jacobs is +12000. For comparison, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones is +7500.
Packers receivers Jayden Reed (also +12000), Christian Watson (+15000), Romeo Doubs (+25000) and Dontayvion Wicks (+25000) are far back in the pack, which isn’t a surprise considering the strength of the unit is the overall talent rather than a singular talent.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year
The NFL’s elite pass rushers are atop this list, led by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt and the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons at +550. The 49ers’ Nick Bosa and the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby are next at +700, the Browns’ Myles Garrett is +800 and the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson is +1000.
The Packers’ Rashan Gary has the 14th-shortest odds at +5000. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is +10000, defensive ends Preston Smith and Lukas Van Ness are +15000, and safety Xavier McKinney is not on the board.
NFL Comeback Player of the Year
Rodgers is the favorite at +125; no Packers are on the list.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
