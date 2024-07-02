Q&A: Jacobs on Fire Safety, Giving Back, Super Bowl Talk
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs teamed up with USAA, military guests from the United States Marine Corps, local leaders from the major’s office and the Milwaukee Fire Department on Tuesday for Huddle Up for Home Fire Prevention and Safety.
The event was designed to educate the public on how to stay safe and avoid home fires. With Independence Day weekend coming up, the event included a controlled fire of a charcoal grill.
Here is a Q&A with Jacobs following the event.
Tell me about what you’re doing in Milwaukee.
I partnered with USAA to talk about Huddle Up for Home Fire Prevention and Safety. Basically, I came out today to the Milwaukee Fire Department and learned how to put out a fire. It was pretty dope.
Really?
Yeah, I did it with a fire extinguisher. They taught me first how to pull the pin out and then where to aim and how to have the best results and things like that. It was definitely fun.
Why is this important to you?
It’s important that you know safety, in general, especially because the Midwest has over 10,000 home fires a year, especially during the summertime around the Fourth of July. I think it’s just positive information for the community to have.
Have you been touched at all by this? Or have you been fortunate to not have any friends, family, loved ones being impacted by a home fire?
Actually while in high school in Oklahoma, we used to have firecracker wars. And every year we would have to stomp out fires basically, especially if it hasn’t rained and it was dry. So, I’ve experienced some big fires a couple of times. So, I know a little something about it.
Do you have any connection with USAA? Obviously, Aaron Jones had the military background.
I’ve done some things for them in the past and I always enjoyed doing it, honestly. I like the people and I like what they stand for. So, whenever they ask me to do anything, I try to be there for it.
Why is this important for you? It’s July 2. You could be on vacation. Heck, I’m going on vacation. But here you are, you’re back in Wisconsin. Why is it so important to you to come back to Wisconsin to spread an obviously important message?
I think giving back to the community is something important, especially with me coming in and replacing Aaron. I think Aaron did a great job of being in the community and having his touch on the community. It’s something, like I kind of mentioned when I first came, just to keep that torch, keep that ball rolling. So, this is just a small step into the future of things to come.
Have you always been a community guy? There are guys like you and Aaron who it’s really important to be a part of the community. Was there anybody who kind of got you on that road or have you always been a giver in that regard?
I would say two people. Obviously, my dad. He preached that a lot but also (Alabama coach Nick) Saban. He used to make us do that all the time. Like in college, whether it was building houses or going to a lady’s house and picking up all the garbage and stuff like that, or just handing out food and things like that, he kind of instilled that in all of the players from my freshman year to my junior year. So, I would say Saban had a big impact on that for me.
You mentioned your dad. How was he instrumental?
Yeah, so my dad is actually a Minnesota Vikings fan. He was excited just because we play them. He’s actually never been here, so he’s going to take a trip up for the first home game and experience it all.
But my dad has always been an advocate of helping others. With my story and how I grew up, we had the least amount but everybody would always come to our house and be around because my dad has always been a positive person. So, he instilled that in me from a young age. Don’t ever get too big or feel like you’re bigger than what you are, and use your platform to bless others. So, I’ve been taught that since a young age.
So, what does a running back do during the five-week break until training camp? How much time do you give yourself off before you dive back into things?
I’m basically five days a week right now. I take Wednesdays off but it’s not really off; it’s more like a recovery day. I do feel-good stuff, whether that’s massage or cardio or whatever. But then I’m basically Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, probably like twice a day most days, maybe three times sometimes. I get bored sometimes at home, so I’ll be like, “All right, if I get bored, I’ll just go work.”
So, you’ll be in decent shape when you show up here in July?
Oh, yeah. I’m excited about this season. This offseason was pretty good. I can say that.
Now that you’ve been here for a bit, what have you thought of everything? You mentioned that playoff legacy is important to you, so what do you think you’ve got as a team?
First off, I love how organized the organization is. The scheduling, the way we eat and everything, it’s just so organized. It reminds me of college a lot to me. But then when you get down to it, the players, man, you’ve got a lot of hungry players out there right now on both sides of the field. Young guys that are talented and trying to make that next step in the league for themselves.
And as a team, trying to make that next step, obviously, to Super Bowl. So, for me coming in, it’s already a unique situation. It’s fun to be here because you know you’re going to win, one, and, two, you’re with a lot of hungry guys. Just to be able to come in and try to help the guys out in any way that I can and put my touch on things when I can.
I was talking to Christian Watson the last day of minicamp and he just flat-out mentioned Super Bowl. I said, “You guys actually talk about this?” It was just so matter of fact. Is that something that you’re a part of? What do you think of that talk?
The first person I talked to was Keisean Nixon and the first thing he said to me was, “Super Bowl or bust.” That was the first thing he said to me. So, obviously, with how the season ended last year, we feel like we’re on the cusp of being there in that game, and that’s the ultimate goal. Which is so weird because I’ve always wanted to play in the playoffs and go deep in the playoffs and create that legacy. So, it’s going to be fun for sure. I can’t wait.
You went to the playoffs once but is this kind of a new feeling for you?
Yeah, man. I feel like in this game, when you talk about legacy, you get judged on not only wins and losses but what you do in the biggest games. Playoffs, obviously, they’re do or die. For me, not being able to play in that many of them is definitely something I want to do. That’s definitely the highest on my board right now.
More Green Bay Packers News
Hot Reads: Add a veteran quarterback? | PFF’s offensive line rankings | NFL awards odds | Gutekunst’s masterful rebuild | Best QB in NFC North? | Two Packers on All-Breakout Team | Major upgrades at safety | Depth charts | Overrated/underrated teams | Projected top scoring offenses
Most Important Packers: 45-49 | 50-54 | 55-59 | 60-64 | 65-69 | 70-79 | 80-90