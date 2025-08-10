Live Updates: What’s Score of Packers-Jets Preseason Game?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers kicked off the preseason against the New York Jets on Saturday night. Follow along all night for updates from Lambeau Field.
Second Quarter
Jets 7, Packers 0 (12:52 remaining)
It was one-and-done for Green Bay’s No. 1 defense. With Brady Cook in at quarterback, the game quickly has gone to backups vs. backups. Cornerbacks Micah Robinson and Bo Melton gave up completions to Allen Lazard, and Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen converted a pair of short-yardage runs. Cook then hit receiver Tyler Johnson for 21 near safety Omar Brown – it was probably a coverage bust – to move the ball to the Packers’ 34 on the final play of the quarter.
Eventually, on fourth-and-1 from the 25, rookie defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse’s penetration helped set up Kingsley Enagbare and Kristian Welch to stuff Braelon Allen for a loss of 1.
First Quarter
Jets 7, Packers 0 (4:38 remaining)
On third-and-7, moments after a wide-open Malik Heath dropped a pass – the referee yelling something with his microphone in maybe didn’t help – Jordan Love ripped a slant to Matthew Golden, who took a big hit from safety Andrew Cisco and held on for the first down. Moments later, on third-and-6, Golden beat Jets star Sauce Gardner and drew a penalty for pass interference for another first down. However, on third-and-4, Love thought he had an opening to run but it closed and he wound up being sacked by Jay Tufele.
Jets 7, Packers 0 (8:44 remaining)
The Jets were like a knife through hot butter on their opening touchdown drive. Justin Fields was 3-of-4 passing for 42 yards and punctuated the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. Keisean Nixon’s diving tackle attempt at the 9 maybe got a finger on Fields. The big play was a 24-yard pass to tight end Andrew Beck, who started last season with the Packers. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons seemed confused in coverage. Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen had a 14-yard run in which he plowed over safety Zayne Anderson, knocking Anderson out of the lineup for the rest of the drive.
The starters were Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and Lukas Van Ness up front, Isaiah McDuffie and Edgerrin Cooper at linebacker, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at corner, Javon Bullard in the slot and Evan Williams and Zayne Anderson at safety. When Anderson exited, Kitan Oladapo entered the lineup. In the base defense, Simmons entered at linebacker and the safeties were Williams and Bullard.
Packers 0, Jets 0
The Packers went three-and-out to start the preseason. Jordan Love threw a pair of passes to Romeo Doubs. Both of them were broken up by star cornerback Sauce Gardner, including on third-and-1.
Between the teams, nine starters are on the will-not-dress lists due to injuries. While Jordan Love will start at quarterback for Green Bay, he will be without starting left tackle Rasheed Walker. Jordan Morgan started in his place. Center Elgton Jenkins, who missed a practice this week, was in the lineup.
“I think the consistency and accuracy of is the biggest one,” Love said of what he was working on to get ready for Week 1 against the Lions. “I think what we work on in the offseason is always having that balance in the pocket, so just continue to get into camp and when you start getting that live rush around you, just trying to stay as balanced as possible, as clean with my feet and not getting into any instances where I’m a little off or if I start hopping around, things like that.
“So, just trying to stay calm in the pocket, be accurate on all my throws and keep understanding where I need to go with the ball. As a quarterback, once you develop that pre-snap knowing what the defense is going to do and trying to have a good picture of where you might be going with the ball, and as the play plays out, just being able to dot people. I think that’s the best you can be at that position, so just continue to keep building that understanding of the playbook and where I need to go with the ball on every ball and the accuracy and balance in my feet.”