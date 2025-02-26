Mel Kiper Fills Packers’ ‘Big Hole’ in ESPN Mock Draft
INDIANAPOLIS – Recognizing the potential for a “big hole” in the lineup at cornerback, ESPN’s Mel Kiper sent Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas to the Green Bay Packers in his new NFL mock draft.
“Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley would love Thomas in his zone-heavy coverage schemes where he can break on the ball,” Kiper wrote as part of more extensive analysis.
While general manager Brian Gutekunst was noncommittal about Jaire Alexander’s future with the team, his frequent injuries and enormous contract make him unlikely to return to Green Bay. Plus, former first-round pick Eric Stokes, a seven-game starter in 2024 and 32-game starter in his career, will be a free agent along with backups Robert Rochell and Corey Ballentine.
Thomas had only two interceptions in three seasons at FSU but allowed completion rates of 51.5 percent in 2024 and 48.8 percent in 2023, according to PFF.
At 6-foot-1 1/2 and with 32 1/2-inch arms, his height and length are “standout traits,” Kiper said.
The Packers went into the playoffs with Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon as the cornerbacks with Javon Bullard in the slot. Valentine is 5-foot-11 5/8 and Nixon and Bullard are barely 5-foot-10.
A taller cornerback would add a different look in the secondary and help match up against the NFL’s bigger receivers. Gutekunst didn’t tip his hand when asked about it at the Scouting Combine, though.
“You know me, I’d love all those guys to be 6-3 1/2 and 220. I’d love that,” he said with a smile. “I do think with what Jeff’s trying to do, there’s a lot more vision and awareness and instincts out there than maybe we’ve played with in the past.”
Thomas earned extensive playing time as a true freshman in 2022.
“He’s an instinctual kid. He’s very savvy, he’s very intentional and very detailed with how he plays,” then-FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said via Rivals. “Azareye’h is a kid that you can tell it to him in a meeting room and he brings it to the field and applies it. A lot of kids can’t do that.
“Obviously, he played both ways in high school. He was a receiver, so he has phenomenal ball skills. When he’s put in position to make a play on the ball, most of the time he’s going to make it.”
Thomas’ older brother is NFL safety Juanyeh Thomas. Life was tough; at times, they lived in public housing, hotels and their car.
“I'm really proud of it, my Mama, I'm proud of where we've come from,” Thomas said via Noles 247. “My mom always has a smile on her face. Kept us in the cleanest clothes she could find, kept us tight and right. She'd wear the same clothes for a week, she'd make sure we'd eat first. Even till this day, she makes sure we eat first, it's who she is.
“She doesn't try to live through us, she just wants to be there for us.”
Thomas was the second of four cornerbacks taken in the first round. Four offensive linemen went at the end of the round. The Lions upgraded their pass rush.