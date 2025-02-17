New Next-Team Odds: Will Packers Add Myles Garrett, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have slid back a bit in new next-team odds for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Packers were +1100 to land the All-Pro defensive end last week. Now, they are +1200. What does that mean? From a non-gambling perspective, the Packers have a 7.69 percent chance to land Garrett now compared to 8.33 percent last week.
The Washington Commanders are the betting favorite to acquire Garrett, followed by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Two NFC North teams, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, have shorter odds than the Packers, too.
The interesting change is the Browns and Commanders were the co-favorites last week, with Cleveland repeatedly saying it will not trade Garrett. Now, the Commanders and Eagles have shorter odds than the Browns, meaning it’s viewed as more likely that Cleveland will give in to Garrett’s desires.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said on ESPN’s Super Bowl pregame show. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”
The 29-year-old Garrett has four consecutive seasons of at least 14 sacks. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He finished fifth in that vote in 2022 and third in 2024.
Garrett could push the Packers over the top, but general manager Brian Gutekunst every offseason cautions that a team is never “one player away” from winning a Super Bowl.
Gutekunst has traded high-profile players such as Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and even Rasul Douglas but has not traded for a star player. Getting Garrett almost certainly would require two first-round picks and either an additional early draft pick or an established player.
“If it’s the right player, if you feel like he can be a dynamic player who can change your football team, I think you’ve got to consider that, because there’s not many of those guys out there,” Gutekunst said at the end of the season. “But I think you have to also understand what you’re giving up. So that’s kind of my philosophy. …
“If that player can impact our football team in a significant way, you have to consider that.”
Updated Myles Garrett Next-Team Odds
Washington Commanders: +300.
Philadelphia Eagles: +450.
Cleveland Browns: +500.
Buffalo Bills: +550.
Detroit Lions: +650.
Chicago Bears: +900.
Green Bay Packers: +1200.
Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals: +1400.
San Francisco 49ers: +1600.
New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys: +1800
Updated Deebo Samuel Next-Team Odds
The Packers have gone from +3000 to +5000. That makes sense given Samuel went from 1,770 total yards in 16 games in 2021 to 806 total yards in 15 games in 2024.
San Francisco 49ers: +250.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +450.
Denver Broncos: +600.
Washington Commanders: +750.
Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens: +850.
New England Patriots: +1000.
Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills: +1200.
Los Angeles Chargers: +1400.
Also …
Detroit Lions: +2500.
Chicago Bears: +3500.
Green Bay Packers: +5000.
Updated Cooper Kupp Next-Team Odds
The Packers have moved from +1500 to +1800 and now +2000 for Kupp. The Broncos remain the favorite, with the Lions vaulting from +750 to +550.
Kupp, who will turn 32 in June, caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns – No. 1 in all three categories – in 2021. In 24 games in 2023 and 2024, Kupp caught 126 passes for 1,447 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Denver Broncos: +450.
Detroit Lions: +550.
Washington Commanders, New England Patriots: +650.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +750.
Kansas City Chiefs: +800.
Buffalo Bills: +950.
Los Angeles Chargers: +1000.
Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants: +1200.
Houston Texans: +1400.
Baltimore Ravens: +1800.
Green Bay Packers: +2000.
Aaron Rodgers Next-Team Odds
The gap between the Steelers and Raiders has shrunk. Last week, the Steelers were +200 and the Raiders were +300. The Titans went from +750 to +450; the Vikings went from +400 to +550.
The Packers are long shots, as you’d imagine, but it is interesting that only 13 teams have shorter odds.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +250.
Las Vegas Raiders: +275.
San Francisco 49ers: +400.
Tennessee Titans: +450.
Minnesota Vikings: +550.
Indianapolis Colts: +650.
Los Angeles Rams: +700.
New York Giants: +1000.
Green Bay Packers: One of seven teams at +7500.
Chicago Bears: One of 14 teams at +10000.
