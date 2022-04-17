2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Running Backs

Measureables: 6-0 3/8, 217 pounds. 8 5/8 hands. 4.63 40, 4.27 shuttle.

Stats: Spiller rushed for 946 yards as a freshman, 1,036 as a sophomore and 1,011 as a junior. His averages were 5.4, 5.5 and 5.6. Talk about consistent. His three-year totals were 2,993 rushing yards (5.5 average) and 25 touchdowns, and 74 receptions for 585 yards (7.9 average) and one touchdown.

Deeper Stats: According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 36th with 3.6 yards after contract per carry and 18th with 56 missed tackles. He had zero drops and one fumble, which perhaps will alleviate the hand-size concerns. Per 100 touches, he forced 29 missed tackles, according to Sports Info Solutions. His heavy-box rate was 10 percent.

Personal Touch: His father, Fred Spiller, went to Texas A&M and was a promising prospect as a tight end. “It was one morning I remember vividly,” Fred told The 12th Man Foundation. “I got out of the bed and I had sciatic pain down my leg.”

He could hardly walk.

“I told the trainer, this is something more than a bulging disc. They sent me in for an MRI, and when the results came back, the doctor said, ‘Listen, football is just a small part of your future and your life. If you continue to play, with the position that you play, it’s highly likely you could be paralyzed or have more severe injuries.’ As he was talking, I was crying, because I had put in so much work. It was like my whole world came crumbling down. Then, came Isaiah.”

Their bond has strengthened through the years. “All throughout my life, [my dad] has taught me to work and to believe in myself when nobody else is,” Isaiah told TheBatt.com. “Everybody doubted me. He really instilled a lot into me that a lot of people are seeing in me today. I’m really grateful for him, I love him as my dad; he’s like my role model, my mentor, he taught me how to run, he taught me how to catch, he taught me how to read holes.”

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Isaiah Spiller has extremely good size for his position and his weight seems to have a good distribution through his frame. Has very good contact balance as defenders close down on him. Consistently attacks downhill once he receives the ball in the backfield. He maintains very good vision and makes good decisions on where to attack as he gains yards. Strong, thicker base provides him the platform to be a reliable blocker in pass protection.