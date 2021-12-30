Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, Brigham Young University Cougars

NFL draft profile scouting report for BYU Running Back, Tyler Allgeier
#25
Pos: RB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 220
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Fontana, CA
Kaiser High School

Tyler Allgeier Brigham Young University Cougars

One-Liner:

Tyler Allgeier possesses an ideal athletic profile and displays high upside at the RB position. He switched positions from LB and if developed correctly could be a special talent.

Pros: 

Tyler Allgeier possesses an ideal athletic profile with his size, mobility and burst combo. He displays good overall vision and decisiveness. He is a one cut back and when he sticks the foot in the ground he shows impressive burst and long speed. Moreover, Allgeier is new to the position and has shown nice progression at reading his blocks. Good contact balance and competitive toughness. Excellent lateral agility opening up those hips and changing up his angles with fluidity. Additionally, he is elusive in the open field for a guy his size. Nice micromovements to freeze defenders and has the burst to make them pay. Effective at manipulating space and changin up his pace and stride length making him tough to get clean hits on. He is comfortable at catching the ball and smooth YAC transition. Overall, Allegeier runs decently hard and doesn’t shy away from contact. Willing pass protector that does a good job framing up defenders.

Cons: 

While Allgeier does possess the ideal athletic profile he doesn’t always use all his tools. He needs work on finishing runs. He will run upright and needs to learn how to drop a shoulder and that will also improve his contact balance. Not an overly creative runner and needs to learn to set up his blocks better and press the LOS. His feet are inconsistent and will have too much wasted movement because of it. Limited experience working behind gap scheme runs.

Summary: 

Tyler Allgeier projects to be a solid backup that could develop into a quality starter. He displays the ideal athletic traits for a running back with his size. He is still learning the position and has a ton of upside. But this means he needs to work on pad level and pressing the line of scrimmage. He could play special teams with his foring linebacker experience and athletic profile.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.6/8.5

