September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Breaking down the top 2022 NFL Draft running back prospects (Clip)

Breaking down the top 2022 NFL Draft running back prospects (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Hassan Haskins, Running Back, Michigan Wolverines

NFL draft profile scouting report for Michigan running back, Hassan Haskins
Author:
Publish date:
i (1)
i

#25
Pos: RB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 220
DOB: 11/26/99
Eligible: 2022
Eureka, MO
Eureka Senior High School

Hassan Haskins
Michigan Wolverines

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: With the rare size and excellent strength for the position, Hassan Haskins is a load to bring down. The 6-1, 223-pound bruiser from St. Louis played in three games as a freshman but truly burst onto the scene as a sophomore when he averaged an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. During the shortened 2020 season and while splitting time in the deep Wolverine backfield, Haskins displayed his foot quickness and ability to break tackles to the tune of 6.1 yards per carry and a team-leading six rushing touchdowns. While NFL scouts would like to see him more involved in the passing game in 2021, Haskins’ eagerness to play on special teams the past couple of years speaks to his toughness and unselfish nature – two aspects NFL teams covet from the running back position. (08/21/21)

#25
Pos: RB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 220
DOB: 11/26/99
Eligible: 2022
Eureka, MO
Eureka Senior High School

Hassan Haskins
Michigan Wolverines

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: With the rare size and excellent strength for the position, Hassan Haskins is a load to bring down. The 6-1, 223-pound bruiser from St. Louis played in three games as a freshman but truly burst onto the scene as a sophomore when he averaged an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. During the shortened 2020 season and while splitting time in the deep Wolverine backfield, Haskins displayed his foot quickness and ability to break tackles to the tune of 6.1 yards per carry and a team-leading six rushing touchdowns. While NFL scouts would like to see him more involved in the passing game in 2021, Haskins’ eagerness to play on special teams the past couple of years speaks to his toughness and unselfish nature – two aspects NFL teams covet from the running back position. (08/21/21)

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_16779913
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Hassan Haskins, Running Back, Michigan Wolverines

USATSI_16777225
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Stephen Carr, Running Back, Indiana Hoosiers

USATSI_16735434
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Holton Ahlers, Quarterback, East Carolina Pirates

USATSI_16784658
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Williams, Running Back, UNLV Rebels

USATSI_16731099
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Green_POW
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Greenhagen, Linebacker, Fordham Rams

USATSI_16674066
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Hennigan, Wide Receiver, Appalachian State Mountaineers

USATSI_16781828
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Clayton Tune, Quarterback, Houston Cougars

USATSI_16780955
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Anthony Brown, Quarterback, Oregon Ducks