NFL Draft Profile: Hassan Haskins, Running Back, Michigan Wolverines

#25

Pos: RB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 220

DOB: 11/26/99

Eligible: 2022

Eureka, MO

Eureka Senior High School

Hassan Haskins

Michigan Wolverines

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: With the rare size and excellent strength for the position, Hassan Haskins is a load to bring down. The 6-1, 223-pound bruiser from St. Louis played in three games as a freshman but truly burst onto the scene as a sophomore when he averaged an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. During the shortened 2020 season and while splitting time in the deep Wolverine backfield, Haskins displayed his foot quickness and ability to break tackles to the tune of 6.1 yards per carry and a team-leading six rushing touchdowns. While NFL scouts would like to see him more involved in the passing game in 2021, Haskins’ eagerness to play on special teams the past couple of years speaks to his toughness and unselfish nature – two aspects NFL teams covet from the running back position. (08/21/21)