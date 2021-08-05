NFL Draft Profile: Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State Cyclones

#28

Pos: RB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 215

DOB: 5/31/01

Eligible: 2022

Wichita, KS

Northwest High School

Breece Hall

Iowa State Cyclones

Pros:

Lamattina: Very good-looking, compact frame that is durable and strong. Excellent in pass protection that makes him a three-down candidate at the next level. He remains very patient, but not too patient, as a runner. His ankles are silky smooth, allowing him to make precise cuts and defenders miss. Short area quickness and suddenness within his running style also helps his overall gameplan with how he attacks each run. He runs with a very strong lower half, which especially shows as he is running downhill with the ball or blocking upfield. Awareness and instincts from the backfield are second-to-none. Demonstrates excellent contact balance and can fight for extra yards behind the firm base he possesses. Has good ball security, only fumbling once in 2020. He can blaze through clean running lanes created by his blockers. He is a fine safety valve option into the flats in the passing game. Often catches defenders on the backfoot because they have to respect every part of Hall’s game.

Jakubowski: Iowa State star Breece Hall possesses all the tools to be an elite running back in the NFL. Led college football in rushing yards in 2020. Hall has a compact frame that allows him to explode downhill. He is explosive directly after the snap. His vision is elite; he is a patient runner and knows whether to bang the hole, cut back or bounce outside. In addition to first-level reads, he has excellent vision at the second level that allows him to avoid defenders. Has all attributes for a strong-pass blocker, compact, firm hands, and is willing to collide with oncoming defenders. Hall's functional upper-body strength is good. He can stiff-arm opposing defenders to the turf. The Iowa State product takes angles properly to eliminate the angles defenders can take to hit him. He is tough to bring down in space due to his overwhelming physical skill set—NFL-caliber elusiveness. Despite being an underwhelming pass-catcher, Hall threatens the ball in his hands after the catch. Good cuts; he can put his foot in the ground and make defenders miss. He will be 20 years old during the 2022 NFL Draft. Only one fumble lost in 2020.

Cons:

Lamattina: His long speed is the only definitive concern for his overall transition to the NFL. Struggles at times to get around linebackers playing on the edge of the second level when attempting to stretch the play to the sidelines. Big play ability is definitely limited to some degree. Did flash some elite burst, but needs to showcase that more often in order to take his game to the next level. Doesn’t offer much dynamism as a receiver out of the backfield.

Jakubowski: Hall isn't a significant factor in the passing game, hinders modern offensive schematics. He doesn't have a diverse route tree in Iowa State's offense. He only runs swings, screens, and nine routes. Fumbled twice versus Louisiana-Lafayette, which could be an issue to watch. Lacks elite contact balance, doesn't bounce off of contact well. Needs to add lower body strength, struggles to churn legs for extra yardage at times. He loses his balance quickly when defenders attack his legs. While his vision is one of his major selling points, occasionally, he is too patient for the hole to open up. Hall has a career of 886 high school and college carries with one additional year as bell-cow for Iowa State, lost tread off of the tires before the NFL. While he is explosive, he doesn’t possess elite long speed.

Summary:

Lamattina: After starting half of his freshman season and all of his sophomore season, Breece Hall has established himself as one of the best pure runners in college football. His suddenness and elite burst will catch the eye. He has the making to be a complete back with his ability inside and outside the tackles. It’s hard not to see a large part of prime Le’veon Bell in Hall’s game. The only legitimate concern within his game is his long speed, which limits his big play ability. Although, that is quite nitpicky. Breece is an excellent back and has a chance to be a first-round pick.

Jakubowski: Hall is an elite running back who is explosive vertically. His patient run style allows him to find the correct lane to hit. He possesses strong footwork and upper-body strength. One of his downsides is his passiveness in the receiving game. He should improve his lower-body strength and contact balance before entering the league. Hall will dominate in an outside-zone run-scheme in the league.

Background:

Background: Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Hall grew up in Wichita, Kansas, where he attended Wichita Northwest High School. Sports are embedded in Hall's family. Breece Hall is a cousin of 1988 NFL offensive player of the year, Roger Craig. Hall's stepfather is former Kansas City Chief and Tampa Bay Buccaneer running back Jeff Smith. Naria Hall, Breece's sister, played basketball at Friends University. His mother, LaRhonda McDaniel, was a significant factor in his development as a person and player. The Northwest Grizzly dominated high school football as he rushed for 2,127 yards and 29 touchdowns his senior season. He captured First-Team All-Metro and First-Team All-State honors. His most prestigious high school honor was being named 2019 Witchia Metro Player of the Year. 247Sports gave Breece Hall a four-star ranking for the 2019 recruiting class. Hall was ranked the second-best player in Kansas by 247Sports behind Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz. The site ranked him as the 22nd-best running back in the country and 339th-best player in the nation. Iowa State was the first school to offer Hall, and he was loyal through the whole process to them. As a true freshman, Breece Hall was an instant play-maker. In 12 games, he rushed 186 times for 897 yards and nine touchdowns. Hall averaged a solid 4.8 yards per carry and caught 23 passes for 267 yards and one touchdown. His ten true freshman touchdowns would set a record amongst Iowa State Cyclones. The productive rookie became the second Cyclone in history to record over 1,000 all-purpose yards in their first season. In his debut season, the Cyclones finished 7-6 and lost 9-33 vs. No.15 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl. Hall would notch 100 scrimmage yards in the team's blowout bowl loss. PFF and 247Sports named him to their 2019 True Freshman All-American teams. The Athletic pegged the Cyclone standout as a Second-Team All-Freshman selection. His biggest honor of the season would come in a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection. Expectations were high as Hall would open the 2020 season as the team's starting running back. In a record-setting sophomore season, he rushed for 1,572 yards on 279 carries for 21 touchdowns. In addition to his rushing numbers, Breece caught 23 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Hall led the nation in rushing and was named a Unanimous All-American for the 2020 season. Breece Hall is the only Unanimous All-American in school history. As the nation's top running back, he would earn awards from every major outlet and be named Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Big 12. Under Hall, Iowa State would finish the season 9-3 (8-1 Big-12). The team would end the season at No.9 in the nation and peaked at No.8 in week 13. That was Iowa State's highest ranking in school history. The team would lose to No.10 Oklahoma 21-27 in the Big-12 Championship. In their next bowl game, the Cyclones bullied PAC-12 Champions no.25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl 34-17. After passing Name, Image, and Likeness laws, Breece Hall would begin to make money off of a Cameo account.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Breece Hall has a solid shot at becoming the next first-round running back with his well-rounded game based around patience, burst and quick feet.

Jakubowski: Breece Hall’s patient run-style, decisive footwork, and short-area quickness give him the ability to be a bell-cow for a zone run scheme in the NFL

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.5 / 9.1

Jakubowski: 8.3 / 8.9