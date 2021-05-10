NFL Draft Profile: Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama Crimson Tide

#4

Pos: RB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 228

DOB: 3/22/99

Eligible: 2022

Tuscaloosa, AL

Hillcrest

Brian Robinson Jr.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

A physical runner with strong leg drive and balance. Robinson can get north and south with intent, falling forward through contact consistently. He is tough to tackle for smaller defenders and will not go out of bounds. Behind a strong offensive line, he is poised, finding holes and rarely going down for a loss, allowing the offense to stay on schedule as he grinds out tough yardage. Holds on to the ball with two hands in a pile. Plus vision on lateral runs, knowing his own limitations and when he has to cut it back. Willing blocker in pass protection and as a lead blocker who has the physicality to take on linebackers.

Cons:

Not overly dynamic in any area of the game. Often fails to break into the open field despite running through big holes, showing a lack of speed and burst. Has to slow his momentum severely to change directions and is unable to jump cut. Limited receiving ability as he is not a separator, running mostly to the flat. Only seventeen career receptions, many being body catches.

Summary:

Taller, long-limbed back who is physical and drives his legs through contact. Robinson possesses vision and poise to succeed in a gap or inside zone scheme. He can stay on the field as a pass protector on third down. Robinson lacks dynamism in the form of speed, burst and change of direction, preventing him from creating and being a consistent threat to score. Limited receiving ability. Robinson projects as a solid backup in a gap or inside zone scheme who can be an early-down runner that could stay on the field on third down thanks to his blocking.

Background:

Switched his number from No.24 to No.4. Elite national running back prospect from Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa; rated as a unanimous four-star recruit. Rushed for 990 yards on 161 attempts with 18 rushing touchdowns as a senior while adding 24 receptions for 302 yards and two scores under coach Sam Adams. Chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long-limbed back who runs with physicality and has reliable vision. Limited due to a lack of dynamism. Projects as an early-down runner in a gap or inside zone scheme with solid blocking ability.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.4/7.9