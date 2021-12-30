NFL Draft Profile: Calvin Turner Jr., Running Back, Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

#7

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 195

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Savannah, GA

Jacksonville University/New Hampstead High School

Calvin Turner Jr. University of Hawai'i

Rainbow Warriors

One-Liner:

Calvin Turner Jr is a player that wore many hats for Hawaii including RB, WR, Wildcat QB, KR and PR. He is a dynamic athlete that can score anytime he touches the ball.

Pros:

Calvin Turner Jr is a versatile swiss army knife that played WR, RB, and Wildcat QB for Hawaii. He has solid size for the RB position He displays very good overall athletic ability, with excellent body control, balance, acceleration and hip flexibility. He is dynamic in space with his lower body flexibility and slipperiness. Turner is a mismatch out of the backfield and any OC would love to have him on the team. Smooth operator and a natural with the ball in his hands. He is mooth in and out of his breaks and shows good acceleration. Moreover, he excels at maintaining his speed through cuts using his hips extremely well. Shows the ball skills to make catches while flipping his hips. Displays excellent burst and turns this into some power to show some solid finishing ability. Good contact balance and has very good micro-movements making him tough to tackle in tight and open spaces. He can make plays at multiple levels. Excellent kick returner and brings a bunch of value on special teams.

Cons:

Calvin Turner Jr is inexperienced as a true running back and that will be his primary position at the next level. He hasn’t run behind NFL style blocking schemes. Will need to be taught how to press the LOS and read blocks. When running routes he can get a bit lazy when he is not the primary target. Has a very nonchalant play style where it always seems like he is gliding. Not a good blocker and not overly physical and competitive here. Some coaches might believe he doesn’t have a true position and won’t know what to do with him.

Summary:

Calvin Turner Jr projects to be a third down running back at the next level with the versatility to play in the slot. He is an excellent athlete with the movement skills and contact balance to succeed at the next level. He needs more experience and to play with more urgency. Special teams value is a plus. With the right development could become a three down player.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.9/7.9

