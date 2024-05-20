Packers OTAs Start Today; Here Are Projected Depth Charts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The march toward the 2024 NFL season opener in Brazil will start on Monday when the Green Bay Packers kick off three weeks of OTAs.
Below are projected depth charts for the nine organized team activities, which are voluntary practices. They are based on last year’s depth charts and performances, how the players lined up at rookie camp and a bit of guesswork.
Just as OTAs mark a starting point toward the season with the first 11-on-11 drills of the year, the depth charts are only a starting point as players battle for starting jobs, key roles or spots on the roster. Those roles will have to be earned; it will not be a coronation. Thus, based on precedent under coach Matt LaFleur, rookies such as Javon Bullard and Edgerrin Cooper probably will not line up with the starters on Monday.
Packers Offense Depth Charts
Quarterback: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt.
Running back: Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson, Ellis Merriweather, MarShawn Lloyd, Jarveon Howard.
Receiver: Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Alex McGough.
Receiver: Christian Watson, Bo Melton, Grant DuBose, Julian Hicks.
Slot receiver: Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Dimitri Stanley.
Tight end: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Tyler Davis (coming off torn ACL), Joel Wilson, Messiah Swinson.
Fullback: Henry Pearson.
Left tackle: Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Andre Dillard.
Left guard: Elgton Jenkins, Royce Newman, Donovan Jennings.
Center: Josh Myers, Jacob Monk, Lecitus Smith.
Right guard: Sean Rhyan, Luke Tenuta.
Right tackle: Zach Tom, Kadeem Telfort, Caleb Jones, Travis Glover.
(Offensive line note: Yes, there is an imbalance at right guard and right tackle that I couldn’t resolve, but that will be smoothed out by the team’s cross-training of linemen.)
Packers Defense Depth Charts
Defensive end: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox, Deslin Alexandre.
Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Jonathan Ford, Spencer Waege.
Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, James Ester.
Defensive end: Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare (coming off knee injury), Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby, Kenneth Odumegwu.
Linebacker: Quay Walker, Kristian Welch, Ralen Goforth.
Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper.
Linebacker: Eric Wilson, Christian Young, Edgerrin Cooper.
Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Corey Ballentine, Gemon Green.
Cornerback: Carrington Valentine, Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell.
Slot/nickel: Keisean Nixon, Zyon Gilbert, Kalen King.
Safety: Xavier McKinney, Benny Sapp, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo (broken toe).
Safety: Anthony Johnson, Zayne Anderson, Javon Bullard, Tyler Coyle.
Packers Special Teams Depth Charts
Kicker: Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph, Jack Podlesny.
Punter: Daniel Whelan.
Long snapper: Matt Orzech, Peter Bowden.
Packers Offseason Schedule
Here is the practice schedule for the next four weeks.
OTAs Week 1: May 20-21, May 23 (May 21 open to media).
OTAs Week 2: May 28-29, May 31 (May 29 open to media).
OTAs Week 3: June 3-4, June 6 (June 4 open to media).
Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13 (typically a team-building event on June 13).
