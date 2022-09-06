Predicting Every Game on Packers’ Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are coming off an unprecedented third consecutive season of at least 13 regular-season wins. In his three seasons on the job, coach Matt LaFleur is 39-10, his .796 winning percentage. That’s the highest winning percentage in NFL history among all coaches with 49 games on their resume.
Hurt by the offseason trade of Davante Adams but bolstered by what could be a powerhouse defense and what should be an improved special teams, can the Packers do it again? The journey will start on Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings, followed by a home game against the Chicago Bears, at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and back home to face the New England Patriots.
“I think our defense is playing well,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said last week. “They’re going to be an important of our success, especially if you look at the beginning of the season and playing a tough team on the road in the division to open the season, our rivals at home ‘Sunday Night Football’ in a big game, going to Tampa Bay against that great squad, and then back at home against a really good New England squad. I think our first four weeks will be interesting to see how it all shakes out. Obviously, we’ve got a couple really important players who we’d love to have back who are off the PUP now. Getting them back makes us an even better football team. We’ve got to get through this first stretch healthy and winning the games that we need to win.”
In Gary Gramling’s NFC North Preview for Sports Illustrated, he had the Packers winning the division with an 11-6 record. Under “best case” scenario, Gramling wrote, “Rodgers shows no signs of slowing down at age 38, winning a third straight MVP award. Complemented by a dominant defense, the Packers get it done in the postseason, too, with Rodgers lifting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 11 years.”
At FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay’s over/under is merely 10.5 wins.
In his game-by-game prediction for Sports Illustrated, Conor Orr had the Packers going 13-4. That’s five games distant of the Minnesota Vikings, his projected runner-up.
Here are our game-by-game picks.
Week 1 at Minnesota
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Lose.
The Vikings – with a new coach and new schemes – didn’t play their starters in the preseason, either. So, whatever happens on Sunday, you can flush that story line down the toilet. If David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins play, the Packers will win. If they don’t, they’ll lose.
Week 2 vs. Chicago
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
All-time, the Bears have 783 wins and the Packers have 782. By the end of the night, the Packers could have the most wins in NFL history.
Week 3 at Tampa Bay
Bill Huber: Lose. Conor Orr: Lose.
The Buccaneers are loaded – Julio Jones is their fourth receiver – and the Packers might still be finding their way on offense. Could this set the stage for Packers at Bucs in the NFC title game?
Week 4 vs. New England
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
Bill Belichick might be the greatest coach in NFL history but this is not the finest roster he’s helped assemble. He’s a defensive genius, though, so LaFleur vs. Belichick will be quite the subplot.
Week 5 vs. N.Y. Giants (London)
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
Unless quarterback Daniel Jones’ career takes off in Year 4, this will be one of the worst teams in the NFL. A key to Green Bay’s season will be the play of Bakhtiari and Jenkins following their ACLs. A key to the Giants’ season will be the play of running back Saquon Barkley following a so-so return from his ACL.
Week 6 vs. New York Jets
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
Unless quarterback Zach Wilson takes a huge Year 2 jump, this will be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Having four of the top 36 picks of the draft should help their perpetual rebuild.
Week 7 at Washington
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
The Commanders have quality skill-position talent and a superb defensive front, but is Carson Wentz good enough at quarterback to get them to the playoffs?
Week 8 at Buffalo
Bill Huber: Lose. Conor Orr: Win.
The Bills are absolutely loaded, which is why they’re the preseason Super Bowl favorites at SI Sportsbook. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis vs. Green Bay’s secondary will be must-see TV.
Week 9 at Detroit
Bill Huber: Lose. Conor Orr: Win.
Dan Campbell has the Lions trending the right way. Jared Goff isn’t a great quarterback but Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark and (if healthy) Jameson Williams could be a premier receiver trio.
Week 10 vs. Dallas
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Lose.
Mike McCarthy will make his triumphant return to Green Bay. If left tackle Tyron Smith is still out with his hamstring injury, it’s hard to see how the Cowboys will protect against Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.
Week 11 vs. Tennessee
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
On Thursday night, perhaps rookie receivers Christian Watson of the Packers and Treylon Burks of the Titans will take center stage. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw 55 touchdowns vs. 13 interceptions in 2019 and 2020 but 21 touchdowns vs. 14 interceptions in 2021.
Week 12 at Philadelphia
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
If quarterback Jalen Hurts progresses after a promising first year as the starter, the Eagles are going to be really good. I would have picked them here but the Packers will get a few extra days of rest. Philly’s powerful offensive line will test a Green Bay front’s desire to stop the run.
Week 13 at Chicago
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
Aaron Rodgers owns Chicago, in case you’ve forgotten. Green Bay’s cornerbacks against Chicago receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle seems like the ultimate mismatch.
Week 14: Bye
Week 15 vs. L.A. Rams
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Lose.
The Packers will be coming off their bye but the Rams will have a few extra days of rest, too, following a Thursday game. The key here – and going forward – will be whether Green Bay’s rookie receivers are ready to make some plays in a big game.
Week 16 at Miami
Bill Huber: Lose. Conor Orr: Win.
The Packers will leave the deep-freeze of Green Bay to play in hot-and-humid Miami on Christmas. The Dolphins have a loaded pass-catching corps with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson and tight end Mike Gesicki.
Week 17 vs. Minnesota
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
The schedule-makers didn’t do the Packers any favors with a Christmas Day game in Miami. They made up for it by sending the Vikings and Lions to Green Bay in January.
Week 18 vs. Detroit
Bill Huber: Win. Conor Orr: Win.
Regardless of their record before this game, the Packers will play to win this game so they can carry momentum into the playoffs.
Final Records
We came up with matching 13-4 records even while having only one common loss (at Tampa Bay in Week 3).