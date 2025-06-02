Not Many Frequent-Flier Miles for Packers as Part of 2025 NFL Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home, as the saying goes. For the Green Bay Packers in 2025, there’s no place like close to home.
The sports gambling site Bookies.com computed each team’s travel distance. The Packers have the fifth-fewest round-trip miles with 11,466. Only the Cincinnati Bengals (8,753), Buffalo Bills (10,546), Baltimore Ravens (10,647) and Detroit Lions (11,411) will log fewer air miles in 2025.
The Bengals, Bills and Ravens play in the AFC and therefore have only eight road games this season. The Packers and Lions have nine road games.
For the Packers, four of their nine road trips are less than 800 miles. A fifth, the midseason showdown at the Pittsburgh Steelers, is 1,001 miles. The longest road trip will be 2,997 miles to Glendale, Ariz., and back.
Being in the center of the NFC North helps the Packers. The round-trip mileage is 367 for Chicago, 505 for Detroit and 514 for Minnesota. The Packers also shaved off some travel distance by hosting the Ravens rather than going to Baltimore.
It also helps that the Packers won’t play an international game. The Vikings will play back-to-back games against Pittsburgh in Dublin and Cleveland in London for 8,020 miles. Those games and a trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers are a combined 11,080 miles – or almost as many as the totality of Green Bay’s nine road games.
Speaking of the Chargers, they will travel an NFL-record 37,086 miles this season, thanks to Week 1 in Brazil and six Eastern Time Zone road trips. However, it’s the Los Angeles Rams who will cross the most time zones with 44 – two more than the Chargers.
The Packers will cross 12 time zones – six on the way, six coming home. The Bills have the fewest with two, followed by the Patriots with four and Ravens will six. Baltimore is the only team without a 2,000-mile trek.
The NFL average is 19,561 miles. Seattle and Jacksonville have an NFL-high nine road trips of at least 1,000 miles.
Here are the Packers’ road games in 2025 with the round-trip mileage. Of their nine games, four opponents won double-digits games and qualified for the playoffs in 2024. Only two teams are projected to have winning records in 2025, according to the over/unders at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Week 3: Cleveland Browns – 782 miles. 2024 record: 3-14. 2025 projection: 5.5 wins.
Week 4: Dallas Cowboys – 1,901 miles. 2024 record: 7-10. 2025 projection: 7.5 wins.
Week 7: Arizona Cardinals – 2,997 miles. 2024 record: 8-9. 2025 projection: 8.5 wins.
Week 8: Pittsburgh Steelers – 1,001 miles. 2024 record: 10-7. 2025 projection: 8.5 wins.
Week 11: New York Giants – 1,526 miles. 2024 record: 3-14. 2025 projection: 5.5 wins.
Week 13: Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) – 505 miles. 2024 record: 15-2. 2025 projection: 10.5 wins.
Week 15: Denver Broncos – 1,873 miles. 2024 record: 10-7. 2025 projection: 9.5 wins.
Week 16: Chicago Bears – 367 miles. 2024 record: 5-12. 2025 projection: 8.5 wins
Week 18: Minnesota Vikings – 514 miles. 2024 record: 14-3. 2025 projection: 8.5 wins.