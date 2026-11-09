The Numbers Behind Jordan Love’s Historically Dominant Showing Against the Patriots

The quarterback duel between Jordan Love and Drake Maye quickly turned into a one-man show as Love dominated in the Packers’ 45–27 win over the Patriots. This weekend’s matchup marked a special occasion for the Patriots as they inducted Rob Gronkowski into the team Hall of Fame and held a reunion for the 2016 Super Bowl team, and Tom Brady made his return to Foxborough for the first time as a commentator.

Instead, the Packers had their way all afternoon. The defense picked off Maye three times while Love diced up the Patriots’ secondary by racking up 45 points, the most the Patriots have ever allowed at Gillette Stadium. The weekend began with the Patriots celebrating one of their greatest teams and players, and ended with Love hearing “MVP” chants on the road.

After a statement win, here are four numbers that illustrated Love’s excellence against the Patriots this week.

153.2

Love’s passer rating against the Patriots, which is a season-high. The highest possible passer rating is 158.3, and Love got incredibly close to that mark. Overall, he completed 23-of-29 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and no picks, turning in another exceptional effort for the Packers. While facing a good New England secondary, Love completed 79.3% of his passes. He was unafraid to go after star cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the game either, racking up 187 yards when throwing to Matthew Golden and Christian Watson when Gonzalez was in coverage, per Next Gen Stats.

Even the Patriots’ attempts to bring pressure failed to slow Love down. Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Love went 11-of-11 for 170 yards and a touchdown when blitzed, once again displaying his efficiency.

235

Love’s passing yards on throws 20 or more yards downfield. Not only was Love extremely accurate in the win, he did so while regularly throwing deep. Per Next Gen Stats, Love completed six-of-eight attempts on 20-plus yard throws for 235 yards and a touchdown. He now has two games with six such completions in one game, the only quarterback in the league that has achieved this in any game, let alone two.

Love entered the week leading the league in passing yards (2,246), and will maintain that lead after another stellar showing.

JORDAN LOVE

CHRISTIAN WATSON



PACKERS ARE DOMINATING



GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hxEPzs2KdC — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

68

The number of yards second-year back Kaleb Johnson rushed for in the Packers’ win. Johnson is the first Packers running back with 50 or more rushing yards in a game this season. Johnson, who the Packers traded for this past August, had only 104 yards on the season entering this game, and his 68 yards mark a career-high for him. He saw an increased role in large part because No. 1 back Josh Jacobs sustained a broken finger in the game.

Not only is Love tearing it up in the passing game, but he is doing so with little help in the running game. The Packers rank last in the league in rushing, averaging 60.6 yards per game entering Sunday. Even though opponents know the Packers’ run game doesn’t pose much of a threat, they still struggle to contain Love and the Packers’ deep passing game.

Five more numbers that defined Week 9 of the NFL season

5

The number of fumbles 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has forced this season. In the 49ers’ 38–17 win over the Raiders, Warner forced a fumble and recovered another. Few players have become better at Charles Tilman’s signature “Peanut Punch” than Warner. Per CBS Sports’s Doug Clawson, Warner has the most forced fumbles by an inside linebacker over the past 30 years through eight games. Warner’s fifth fumble of the season was one of five turnovers the 49ers forced against the Raiders in the second half of the game, helping seal their seventh win of the season.

86

The number of yards Braden Mann’s punt at the end of the first half traveled for the Eagles. According to the NFL RedZone broadcast, this was the longest punt in the league since 2001. Kicking from his own end zone, Mann launched his punt over the head of returner Charlie Jones. Typically, the goal when punting from a team’s own end zone is to get the ball away safely without being blocked and hopefully deliver it past midfield to around the opposing team’s 40-yard line. Instead, the punt finally landed around New York’s 23-yard line and rolled to the 6-yard line. After that punt, the Giants simply took a knee and went to the half. The longest punt in NFL history remains a 98-yard kick by former Jet Steve O’Neal in 1969. The longest in Eagles’ history remains a 91-yard punt by Randall Cunningham.

9,365

The number of yards Patrick Mahomes has thrown to Travis Kelce, the most by a quarterback-tight end duo in NFL history. With a 38-yard catch in the third quarter against the Jets, Mahomes and Kelce surpassed Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates for the most yards by a QB-TE duo of all time. Rivers and Gates combined for 9,352 yards over their 15 seasons together, Mahomes and Kelce have surpassed that mark in less than 10 full seasons together, adding to their legacy as one of the greatest QB-TE duos in league history.

37

The number of drives between touchdowns for the Chargers. The Chargers remain winless, but at least they found the end zone on Sunday—twice. After scoring three field goals, Quentin Johnston finally broke the streak early in the fourth quarter when he turned a short pass into a 58-yard catch and run for the touchdown. They even scored a second touchdown when backup DJ Uiagalelei connected with Derius Davis on a 15-yard touchdown in the final five minutes of the game. These marked the Chargers’ first touchdowns since the third quarter of their loss to the Broncos in Week 5, nearly a month ago on Oct. 11.

160

The number of yards the Saints rushed for against the Browns. The Saints’ run game has not been good this season, but they saw some success in their overtime win against Cleveland. Their rushing totals were helped by some good runs from quarterback Tyler Shough (and an extra touchdown drive in overtime), but it was still a better rushing performance from the Saints, who took advantage of a struggling Browns’ run defense. Like the Packers, the Saints saw a season high in rushing yards from Audric Estimé, who signed with New Orleans earlier in the week and recorded 72 yards on 15 carries. Estimé averaged 4.8 yards per carry while the Saints’ other three runners all averaged 5.0 or more yards per carry.