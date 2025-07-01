Offensive Player of Year Candidate Could Put up ‘Ridiculous Numbers’ for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Josh Jacobs in some ways was an army of one last year for the Green Bay Packers.
In what was a controversial decision at the time, the Packers on Day 1 of free agency last year signed Josh Jacobs and released longtime standout Aaron Jones. Jones had a sensational stretch run in 2023 and was as much a factor as Jordan Love for the team’s sprint to the playoffs. Jacobs, on the other hand, was coming off the worst season of his career in Las Vegas.
Jacobs proved Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst correct. After rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in his debut season in Green Bay, could Jacobs be even better in 2025?
Perhaps.
At NFL.com, Bucky Brooks selected one “long-shot” pick to win each of the NFL’s major awards. Brooks picked Jacobs as a potential Offensive Player of the Year winner.
“Although the seventh-year pro is more of a grinder than a big-play specialist at this stage of his career, he could put up ridiculous numbers in an offense that added Matthew Golden, a perimeter playmaker with home run potential, via the draft,” Brooks wrote.
Again and again last season, Jacobs grinded away for the tough yards. Jacobs finished sixth in the NFL with 1,329 rushing yards last season. According to Pro Football Focus, 1,039 yards came after contact.
Here was the percentage of yards that came after contact for the NFL’s top six in rushing yards: Jacobs, 78.2 percent; Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson, 63.2 percent; Baltimore’s Derrick Henry, 59.2 percent; Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs, 59.1 percent; Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor, 56.8 percent; Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley, 54.5 percent.
The Packers beefed up the offensive line in free agency with Aaron Banks, then drafted Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round. If the rookie receivers can make an impact, tight end Luke Musgrave can bounce back and Love can stay healthy and play with greater consistency, Green Bay’s offense could have overwhelming firepower, which should allow Jacobs to get to the second level untouched with greater frequency.
“If defenses are forced to focus on limiting the explosive plays from Jordan Love and Co. through the air, Jacobs could quietly pick up 2,000 scrimmage yards as a crafty runner/receiver in Matt LaFleur’s offense,” Brooks concluded.
Jacobs is +2200 to win Offensive Player of the Year at BetMGM. Talk about a long shot: He’s +5000 at FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s the 19th-shotest odds. Barkley, who is the favorite, Gibbs and Henry are running backs in the top four, and Robinson and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey are running backs in the top 10.
“I think we saw a lot of what Josh is about, and I think the more he can get the ball, especially in the pass game, the more we can get it to him, the more we’ll see that,” Love said during OTAs. “He’s always showing us what he’s about on a daily basis, and that starts with the way he shows up for practice in OTAs.
“He’s going hard with everything he does, and all that stuff translates to the game. I think we know what type of player Josh is. He can kind of do everything out there on the field, make guys miss, run past guys, run people over. He’s just a dawg. He’s got the right mindset, and I think the more you get him the ball, the more we’ll see.”
Jacobs signed with the Packers in hopes of getting a taste of the playoffs. He reached the postseason just once in five seasons with the Raiders. He led Green Bay to the playoffs last year. Now, he wants playoff success.
“I would say [that drives me] a lot,” Jacobs said during OTAs. “Obviously, every year is a new team. We’ve got new goals and things like that, but I feel like I left a lot on the table, you know? I feel like I had a good year but I feel like I still left a lot on the table. So for me, it’s just trying to come in and chase that No. 1 spot and raise a Super Bowl [trophy] at the end of the day. That’s the only thing that’s really on my mind.”