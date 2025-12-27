10 Most Important Packers for Backup Brawl Against Ravens

The mission for the Green Bay Packers coming into the week was simple. If they could beat the Baltimore Ravens, they would clinch a playoff berth.

Thanks to an early Christmas gift from the Minnesota Vikings, the mission has changed. The Vikings beat the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, a result that punched Green Bay’s ticket to the postseason.

Now, instead of win and in, it’s win to stay alive. For the NFC North title, that is.

The Packers need some help in that regard. They will need to win their remaining two games, including next week at the Vikings, while getting two losses from the Chicago Bears. Chicago plays at San Francisco on Sunday night and will finish their season at Soldier Field against the Lions.

Before any of those scenarios can come into play, the Packers need to win. They have lost two in a row by blowing two consecutive second-half leads.

Here are the top 10 players to ensure the Packers’ division title hopes are alive after Saturday’s game.

No. 10: Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite special teams coordinator. The Packers were hoping that Rich Bisaccia would right the ship on special teams when they hired him going into the 2022 season after a disastrous end to the 2021 campaign.

Results have been mixed through three years, and this season has been no different . The Packers are coming off a game in which their special teams cost them dearly by bumbling a game-clinching onside kick.

Matt LaFleur defended the special teams after Saturday’s debacle, citing it’s just been a few plays that have gone awry.

“If you look at the totality, they’ve done a good job,” LaFleur said. “It’s just unfortunate when there have been a couple of moments where it puts a black cloud over what’s been done.”

LaFleur can wash his hands of the mistakes his team has made in the third phase of the game. He’s right when he says that it’s never just one play that decides a game. It’s also true that the catastrophic mistakes they’ve made on special teams have been a huge component in multiple losses this season.

On deck for the Packers is the Ravens, who consistently field one of the best special teams units in football.

“I think they’re playing really well in the kickoff return game. They’re playing with two of their running backs back there,” Bisaccia said on Wednesday.

“(Rasheen) Ali’s a good north-south guy. He breaks a bunch of tackles. They’re a big, physical group on their punt rush team. They’ve blocked one already against Cleveland. The young guy they’ve got back there returning punts (LaJohntay Wester) is doing a good job. I think he’s averaging over 10 [actually he’s at 12.4], which would be a first down. He’s a north-south guy. He’s got great speed. He’s had two big returns already this year.

“Their punter [Jordan Stout] is hitting some we call them fat balls or banana balls and they’re really hard to catch, especially if you get in a windy situation. So, I think they’re playing good across the board. Notoriously they’ve been a really good group. Their head coach is obviously an ex-teams coach, and they’ve always been a big, physical team. They’re built that way, and it’s no different in the kicking game.”

The Packers know the challenge they’re facing. With the Ravens potentially down their starting quarterback this week, the Packers cannot afford to get bludgeoned in the third phase of the game.

No. 9: CB Keisean Nixon

The last time we saw cornerback Keisean Nixon, he was being beaten for a game-winning touchdown by Bears receiver D.J. Moore. Prior to that, he looked to be the one responsible for Jahdae Walker, who scored the game-tying touchdown in regulation on a coverage bust.

Nixon was on top of the world three weeks ago after a game-winning interception against the Bears at Lambeau Field. Since then, he’s struggled mightily, which is something he carries heavily.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think it’s hard. and I think each individual is probably going to handle it different, but I think that’s where we come in,” Jeff Hafley said. “I met him right outside the bus after the game because I wanted to see him, and I gave him a big hug. It’s what he needs right now, but he’s also got to get over it, because we got another game to play, and you can never let one game beat you twice. And that one catch or two catches, whatever it may be, can’t lead to more catches in the next game.

“And that’s life in this league, and that’s life in general, right? You’re going to get knocked down. Get up. And you know what’s easy? How it’s easier to get up? When you’ve got good teammates and when you got coaches who care about you that aren’t going to have your back, right? And aren’t going to point fingers and blame somebody because it ain’t his fault. We got to coach it better, too, right? So that’s my mentality with all those guys.”

Letting go of his failures from the previous weeks is going to be a big part of how the Packers finish this season. Nixon has had some bright moments this season, but has given up a passer rating of higher than 130 when targeted each of the last two weeks, according to PFF.

The Packers need more from their secondary, and Nixon has been a fixture in that regard.

“Kei’s had a really good year for us — a really good year – and I expect he’ll have a good two games, and going forward, he’ll continue to help us out. But that’s all part of this,” Hafley said.

This week? His assignment at times will be Baltimore’s superstar Zay Flowers. He’ll need to bring his “A” game.

No. 8: DB Javon Bullard

Bullard has been incredibly impressive this season. The belief was that because he could essentially focus on playing the slot, he could be more effective than he was as a rookie, when he played slot and safety.

That was until last week, when he played every snap at safety with Evan Williams out of the lineup.

Bullard was one of the top players on the field on Saturday and the Packers will need his play style again against a rugged Ravens offense.

“Yeah, I think it speaks a lot to him, just his ability. He’s a hell of a football player,” coach LaFleur said. “The play style’s on point. There are some similarities between nickel and safety – but to go out there and do it, especially for a young player, I think is pretty remarkable. Bull, one thing you know about him is you’re going to get his all every time he goes out on the field.”

With Derrick Henry and the Ravens’ two talented tight ends on deck, the Packers need Bullard to remain at the top of his game.

No. 7: S Xavier McKinney

Xavier McKinney has had three passes hit him in the hands in the last two games. None of them have been caught. Those are the big plays that McKinney made a living on last year but have eluded the entire defense this season.

McKinney can’t afford to look back, especially in the moment.

“I can’t really afford to do that, because my defense, my team, they’re looking at me to lead, and they’re looking at me for calls, for checks,” McKinney said “So I can’t be sitting up there. ‘Oh, damn, I got to go make that.’ I got to go make a call.

“I got responsibility to not only myself, but to the guys in this locker room and to my defense. So, I don’t have time to do all that. That’s all a lot of time when you see, when it happens, I’m like, ‘S***, we got to move on,’ because I got to make the next check for whatever my guys need me to do. So, I don’t even have that mindset, because I don’t have time, I can afford to do that.”

The Ravens’ presumptive starting quarterback, backup Tyler Huntley, has thrown zero interceptions in 47 attempts this season but threw three in 133 last year, when he started five games for Miami.

No. 6: RT Jordan Morgan

Jordan Morgan probably feels like whack-a-mole at this point, but he has been given an opportunity to settle in and play tackle. He started last week in place of the injured Zach Tom. With Tom not practicing all week, Morgan will likely hear his number called again against Baltimore, coming off a strong performance against Chicago.

“I think he did, for the most part, did a nice job,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Obviously, he had a bad play where he gave up a sack at the end of regulation, which, obviously, needs to be better with his feet and everything like that. But, for the most part, did a nice job competing out there and it was encouraging, for sure.”

This is a good opportunity for Morgan to build some confidence, because the Ravens are not good at rushing the passer. They are 31st in the NFL in sack percentage. No individual has more than 3.5.

Morgan is likely the team’s left tackle of the future with Rasheed Walker’s contract set to expire at the end of the year. This game is not just about next year. The Packers need to protect their quarterback, especially with Malik Willis suffering an injured throwing shoulder on the sack Morgan allowed.

That’s not just Morgan’s job, but with him not being a starter, you can bet the Ravens have a bullseye on his back to try and challenge him. The

No. 5: WR Christian Watson

When it comes to making big plays on offense, few do that as well as Green Bay’s fourth-year receiver, Christian Watson.

Watson was quieter last week in Chicago, but there was an opportunity for him to score a walk-in touchdown on what ended up being a big completion to Luke Musgrave.

The chances are still there, and they should be again this week against a poor Ravens defense. Baltimore is 27th in the league in pass defense. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye didn’t have a 300-yard game all season until torching the Ravens for 380.

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates with fans after defeating the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“I think that it just comes down to us just executing, and sometimes we've executed, sometimes we haven't,” Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr told reporters this week. “I felt like we’ve just been maybe a step behind. So, it's something that we continue to chase.

“We're not making excuses about it. Tip your hat off to the teams we're playing. Obviously, they found a way to get it done, and that's something that we continue to search for. We've had our opportunities. We just have to make those plays and find ways to put ourselves in better positions to make those plays.”

No. 4: RG Anthony Belton

Earlier this week, we wrote about Green Bay’s response , or lack thereof, to their quarterback taking hits before and after the whistle.

“Yeah, you definitely have your quarterback’s back, for sure,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.

While he’s right that getting into a fight wouldn’t be productive, there is a way to toe the line, and the Packers have to find that line if the Ravens are to cross it like they felt the Broncos and Bears did each of the last two weeks

If there’s anyone who is built to be an enforcer, it’s rookie right guard Anthony Belton. Belton is a big, imposing presence at 6-foot-6, 336 pounds, who can play with a mean streak.

The Packers don’t need him to start a fight if something happens to Willis on Saturday. They do, however, need someone to find that edge on the field. Belton is best suited to do so.

No. 3: LB Edgerrin Cooper

If you’ve watched football for any period of time, you know who Derrick Henry is by now. Henry is one of the best running backs of his generation, and the Packers are likely to expect a heavy dose of him with Lamar Jackson likely out of the lineup.

Henry has not fully succumbed to Father Time. He surpassed the 1,200-yard mark in last week’s game against the Patriots.

There are times Henry looks like Superman on the field. This season, however, fumbles have been his kryptonite. He has four fumbles this year, including a costly one against the Patriots.

“I don’t think there’s many knocks on him, because he’s big and fast and he’s hard to bring down,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “I think he has over 230 carries on the year, so it’s more carries, more chances for him to fumble the ball, more chances to attack the ball.

“So, we’ll do everything we can to take the ball from him. I think takeaways are going to be huge in this game. If you look at both teams right now, one team hasn’t lost if they win the ball, our team hasn’t lost if we win the ball. So, we’ve certainly got to do a better job than we did last week attacking the ball.”

Green Bay doesn’t have a lot of takeaways this season, but Edgerrin Cooper is someone who has found his way to be around the ball.

He’s tied for the team lead in forced fumbles with two, and recovered one forced by Micah Parsons against the Broncos.

If there’s a good bet on someone who can take the ball away from Henry, it’s the man in the middle of Green Bay’s defense.

No. 2: DE Lukas Van Ness

Last week we mentioned Rashan Gary as the most important player against Chicago, because Green Bay needs to find some plays from its pass rush.

Gary had four pressures, according to PFF, but hasn’t had a sack or tackle for loss since the win at Pittsburgh in late October.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90 reacts after tacking Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maybe this will be the week for Gary, but at this point, the Packers are hard pressed to count on high-level production from him.

How about another former first-round pick instead? Lukas Van Ness returned to the lineup two weeks ago against the Broncos. He’s still working through a foot injury, but this is a big opportunity for him to prove that he can live up to his lofty status as a former top-15 pick.

With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, the idea of getting to the quarterback has gotten a little easier this week. That’s not to disparage Tyler Huntley’s running ability, but few men have ever been able to move like Jackson at quarterback.

That being said, the Packers do not expect the Ravens to change too much of their offense.

“Certainly, they might have wrinkles in what Huntley is more comfortable in doing just like any other coach would do with his player,” Jeff Hafley said. “But if you go back and watch the games he’s played in, it’s similar. He can run the ball, he can throw the ball, he moves well in the pocket, he can escape coverages, he can scramble, he’s a good athlete who’s been in the league for quite a while.”

No. 1: QB Malik Willis

This week’s game was clouded by questions at quarterback. For the Ravens, Lamar Jackson is doubtful with a back injury. For the Packers , Jordan Love was downgraded to out because of a concussion.

Malik Willis, who this week has been dealing with a sore shoulder and illness, will start.

All Willis has done since coming to Green Bay is play well whenever he’s been called upon.

“Hey, man, I’ve been seeing him do that since high school. So the things that you know he does, like, I literally have been seeing it since high school,” safety Xavier McKinney said.

“So, I’m never surprised. It never catches me off-guard. I’m like, ‘OK.’ When I see him out there and make a play, I’m like, ‘OK, he been doing that.’ But it’s good to see him get these opportunities.

“Obviously, it’s not in a way that you would want, but it’s like, ‘Damn, I’m glad he getting this opportunity, and making the most of this opportunity.’ And I always tell him, ‘It’s going to pay off.’ And he knows that, so he’ll do that – work hard. He had great dude. So s***, we all love to see it.”

This could be Willis’ last extended action before he becomes a free agent in March. With the dearth of quality quarterbacks and the starvation for even average quarterback play, Willis has likely already earned himself a nice payday this offseason.

Another good game against the Ravens and he could earn himself more money and a chance to be a team’s starting quarterback.

As much as the Packers would like to keep Willis this offseason, it seems likely that Willis will want an opportunity to play. That opportunity does not present itself in Green Bay for the future.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News