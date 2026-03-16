It was Christmas all over again for 72 members of the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Led by safety Evan Williams, every member of the team who played a snap last season shared about $16.951 million from the NFL’s Performance-Based Bay program, the league and the NFLPA announced.

The Performance-Based Pay program, which was created in 2002, is a fund created to supplement players’ salaries. Players become eligible in any regular season in which they play at least one official snap. Generally, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit the most.

Here’s the perfect example: Quarterback Jordan Love, who started 15 games in 2025, earned about $42,440. Quarterback Clayton Tune, who started in place of Love in Week 18 at Minnesota and was released shortly thereafter, made about $57,900.

While the Packers lost that last game of the season to the Vikings, it was a great day financially for several players.

Defensive back Jaylin Simpson, a 2024 draft pick who made his NFL debut, made about $79,300. Receiver Jakobie James-Keeney made almost $63,000. Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, who was promoted from the practice squad and started, made about $57,200. Cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, who also was promoted for the game, made about $50,300. Seventh-round rookie defensive end Collin Oliver, who made his NFL debut after missing the first 16 games with hamstring injuries, made $42,600.

Those are nice bonus paydays for those players, but nothing like some of the key cogs of the team who didn’t enter the NFL as a first-round pick.

Seven players made more than a half-million. Along with Williams, Carrington Valentine made $940,266. Karl Brooks ($816,333), Edgerrin Cooper ($784,045), Sean Rhyan ($760,237), Javon Bullard ($708,748) and Colby Wooden ($638,461) were next.

A total of 22 players made more than $300,000.

Nazir Stackhouse, an undrafted free agent, made $216,909; first-round pick Matthew Golden made $182,944.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jamon Johnson, who played in two games and started against the Vikings, pocketed $102,056.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, a former All-Pro who played 33 snaps in his one and only game with the team, made about $2,270.

Here is full list of players.

Williams, Evan: $1,003,098.40

Valentine, Carrington: $940,266.27

Brooks, Karl: $816,333.03

Cooper, Edgerrin: $784,045.50

Rhyan, Sean: $760,237.05

Bullard, Javon: $708,748.74

Wooden, Colby: $638,461.94

Brooks, Christopher: $483,965.17

Walker, Rasheed: $436,721.20

Wicks, Dontayvion: $431,326.65

Kraft, Tucker: $408,290.56

Belton, Anthony: $405,101.75

Wilson, Emanuel: $392,509.23

Kinnard, Darian: $376,339.10

McDuffie, Isaiah: $370,112.93

Hopper, Ty'Ron: $367,898.79

Brinson, Warren: $340,527.77

Morgan, Jordan 329,938.01

Doubs, Romeo: $321,564.64

Melton, Bo: $314,074.39

Walker, Quay: $306,673.31

FitzPatrick, John: $301,832.21

Oladapo, Kitan: $284,134.83

Musgrave, Luke: $280,641.65

Mosby, Arron: $266,013.19

Heath, Malik: $264,399.67

Anderson, Zayne: $254,836.16

Enagbare, Kingsley: $251,181.55

Sorrell, Barryn: $233,562.51

Whyle, Josh: $223,991.04

Nixon, Keisean: $221,675.01

Stackhouse, Nazir: $216,909.62

Golden, Matthew: $182,944.86

Watson, Christian: $168,689.89

Wyatt, Devonte: $135,022.53

Williams, Savion: $129,308.55

Banks, Aaron: $124,458.31

Reed, Jayden: $124,224.12

Tom, Zach: $123,197.88

Orzech, Matt: $122,849.54

Hadden, Kamal: $115,123.3

Cox, Brenton: $114,850.73

Johnson, Jamon: $102,056.55

Welch, Kristian: $99,475.52

Parsons, Micah: $99,322.76

McKinney, Xavier: $95,342.39

Van Ness, Lukas: $94,912.80

Whelan, Daniel: $90,631.74

Hobbs, Nate: $90,459.24

Baldwin, Johnathan: $88,744.83

Monk, Jacob: $87,546.00

Willis, Malik QB: $87,136.64

Riley, Jordon: $82,164.40

Simpson, Jaylin: $79,277.84

Dabney, Drake: $76,263.97

Jacobs, Josh: $69,190.32

Keeney-James, Jakobie: $62,983.38

Niemann, Nick: $58,264.84

Tune, Clayton: $57,911.23

Smith, Lecitus: $57,202.43

McManus, Brandon: $53,971.58

Bartholomew, Shemar: $50,296.61

Jenkins, Elgton: $47,288.40

Oliver, Collin: $42,603.71

Love, Jordan: $42,440.30

Gary, Rashan: $36,230.92

Ford, Jonathan: $33,497.68

Havrisik, Lucas: $32,641.17

Bohanna, Quinton: $16,765.54

Sims, Ben: $16,765.54

Jennings, Donovan: $14,530.13

Banks, Brant: $6,729.85

Diggs, Trevon: $2,270.04

Players in 2026 will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay, a program that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

For the first time, the top 25 earners each will receive at least $1 million. Williams was 25th. No. 1 was cornerback Nahshon Wright, whose play with the Bears last season merited a $1,441,397 distribution, which was more than his $1.1 million base salary.

The extra payments do not impact the salary cap.