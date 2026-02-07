GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have played in five Super Bowls and won four. Here are the best performances from those championship games, starting with the MVP of Super Bowl I and ending with the MVP of Super Bowl XLV.

Quarterback

Bart Starr.

Starr in Super Bowl I scored a narrow win over Aaron Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV. Starr’s 116.2 passer rating is the highest for any quarterback in the first decade of Super Bowls. In a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs, he was 16-of-23 passing for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Rodgers was exceptional, too, going 24-of-39 passing for 304 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 111.5 rating.

Running Backs

Dorsey Levens, Elijah Pitts.

Levens was magnificent in the stunning 31-24 loss to Denver in Super Bowl XXXII. Had Mike Holmgren given him more touches, the Packers might have been back-to-back champs. He carried 19 times for 90 yards and added six catches for 56 yards, giving him 146 total yards. Super Bowl MVP Terrell Davis had 165 total yards but with 32 touches.

In Super Bowl I, Pitts carried 11 times for 45 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns. He added two receptions for 32 yards, including a 22-yarder that set up Bart Starr’s opening touchdown pass to Max McGee.

Receivers

Max McGee, Antonio Freeman, Jordy Nelson.

McGee produced one of the legendary performances in NFL history. Hungover and not expecting to play, injuries thrust McGee into the lineup and the spotlight with seven catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. His 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter represented the first points in Super Bowl history.

THE LEGEND OF MAX MCGEE



The 34-year-old #Packers end stayed out the night before the Super Bowl I, not expecting to play much the next day, then:



✅ Replaced injured Boyd Dowler early in game

✅ Scored the first TD in Super Bowl history

✅ 7 rec, 138 yds, 2 TD



January 15,… pic.twitter.com/aWruWNvDUB — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 15, 2024

In the 35-21 victory in Super Bowl XXXI over New England, Freeman caught three passes for 105 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. He was even better in Super Bowl XXXII with nine receptions for 126 yards and touchdowns of 22 yards in the first quarter and 13 yards in the fourth quarter.

In the 31-25 win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV, Nelson had a breakout game with nine receptions for 140 yards and the game-opening touchdown, giving him the edge over Greg Jennings, whose four catches for 64 yards vs. the Steelers included touchdowns of 21 and 8 yards and his spectacular 31-yard catch on the clinching drive.

Tight End

Mark Chmura.

Chmura caught four passes for 43 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown, against Denver in Super Bowl XXXII.

Offensive Line

LT Bob Skoronski, LG Josh Sitton, C Frank Winters, RG Adam Timmerman, RT Forrest Gregg.

Skoronski’s primary matchup in Super Bowl II against the Raiders was Chuck Hurston, who had just one tackle. Sitton dominated against the Steelers and Winters dominated against the Patriots. Timmerman against the Broncos was part of a line that powered running back Dorsey Levens and allowed only one sack. The legendary Gregg’s primary matchup against the Raiders, Ike Lassiter, had one tackle.

Defensive Ends

Reggie White, Willie Davis.

The immortal White was the most feared defensive player in the game, and he ran roughshod over the Patriots with three sacks. After Desmond Howard’s 99-yard kickoff-return touchdown gave Green Bay a 35-21 lead late in the third quarter, White had back-to-back sacks.

"Super Sunday Sermon"



The Minister of Defense

Reggie White



Super Bowl XXXI#Packers #GoPackGo

January 26, 1997 pic.twitter.com/HX5nkUJA45 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 26, 2026

Sacks didn’t become an official stat until 1982, but Pro Football Reference has unofficial sacks data going back much further. Davis had three sacks during Super Bowl II after he had 1.5 sacks in Super Bowl I. The first against the Raiders came on a third down early in the second quarter. Moments later, Bart Starr threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Boyd Dowler.

Defensive Tackles

Gilbert Brown, Henry Jordan.

Brown – aka The Gravedigger – had five tackles and helped hold the Patriots to just 43 rushing yards. It was the ninth-fewest rushing yards allowed in Super Bowl history.

Jordan was a first-team All-Pro five consecutive seasons from 1960 through 1964 and a second-team All-Pro in 1966, a season culminated by Green Bay’s victory over the Chiefs, when he had 1.5 sacks.

Linebackers

Clay Matthews, Desmond Bishop, Ray Nitschke.

Before the start of the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh, Matthews was pulled aside by outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene. With Charles Woodson sidelined by a broken collarbone, Greene said to Matthews, “It is time.”

SUPER BOWL XLV

February 6, 2011



On the first play of the fourth quarter with the #Packers holding a slim four-point lead, a jarring Clay Matthews-and-Ryan Pickett hit forces the #Steelers' Rashard Mendenhall to fumble in Green Bay territory.



Desmond Bishop recovers. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/vNgfF15eZ7 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 6, 2026

You know the rest. Matthews forced a fumble, and the Packers turned it into a huge touchdown.

That fumble was recovered by Bishop, who had a monster game with eight tackles, including three tackles for losses. One TFL set up an interception and another forced a long field goal.

In Super Bowl XXXI, Brian Williams picked off Drew Bledsoe to clinch the victory. He added five tackles.

Cornerbacks

Herb Adderley, Tyrone Williams Tramon Williams.

The 1967 season marked Adderley’s sixth consecutive with first- or second-team All-Pro honors. He finished his career with seven pick-sixes, not including his interception and 60-yard touchdown return that delivered the knockout against the Raiders.

First Pick-Six in Super Bowl History#Packers legend Herb Adderley steps in front of a Daryle Lamonica pass and travels 60 yards to the house against the Raiders at the Orange Bowl. #GoPackGo



Super Bowl II

January 14, 1968 pic.twitter.com/BzhUOR9GfG — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 14, 2026

In Super Bowl XXXI, Doug Evans and Craig Newsome had interceptions and gave up limited production against the Patriots. In Super Bowl XXXII, though, Tyrone Williams broke up three passes and forced a fumble that set up Green Bay for the game-tying field goal in the loss to Denver. Two of the three breakups came on third down. The Packers lost but held John Elway to 123 passing yards and a 51.9 rating.

Tramon Williams capped a superb playoff run with a brilliant showing in Super Bowl XLV. PFF charged him with 3-of-9 passing for 22 yards against Pittsburgh.

Safeties

Willie Wood, Nick Collins.

The final score of Super Bowl I was 35-10. That’s a blowout. It wasn’t at halftime, though. The Packers led only 14-10 at intermission and the Chiefs had the ball to start the second half. With Kansas City nearing midfield. Wood intercepted Len Dawson and returned it 50 yards to the 5, which set up Elijah Pitts for the pivotal touchdown.

In Super Bowl XLV, the Packers took a 7-0 lead on Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson. Moments later, it was 14-0. Howard Green’s big pass rush produced a flutterball interception that Collins returned 37 yards for a touchdown. He added a red-zone stop in the second quarter.

Special Teams

K Don Chandler, P Craig Hentrich, KR Desmond Howard.

In Super Bowl II, Chandler was 4-of-4 on field goals. No kicker has made more field goals in a Super Bowl and only one kicker (Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott, 16 points last year) scored more points than Chandler (15).

Against Denver, Hentrich punted four times. The Broncos had 0 return yards and had drive starts at the 8 and 18.

#Packers return stud Desmond Howard takes one 99 yards to the house in Super Bowl XXXI.



The fourth kickoff return — and at that time the longest — in Super Bowl history.



Howard becomes the only exclusive kick/punt returner to be named Super Bowl MVP.



January 26, 1997 pic.twitter.com/AnjUjIV9i2 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 26, 2026

Howard, of course, was MVP of Super Bowl XXXI. His 99-yard touchdown put away the Patriots. Plus, he returned six punts for 90 yards, including a 32-yarder that set up Brett Favre’s opening touchdown pass to Andre Rison and a 34-yarder that set up a field goal.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News