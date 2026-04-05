An Egg-Cellent All-Packers Seven-Round Mock Draft for Easter

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with some sizable needs. Their pass defense needs a better pass rush and better coverage. They need to upgrade the offensive line. The defensive line needs reinforcements.

For Easter, our third seven-round mock of the cycle hits as many needs as possible given the limited resources with no first-round pick and just one compensatory selection. We used the Pro Football Focus simulator for this simulation.

Second Round, Pick 52: Central Florida edge Malachi Lawrence

Lawrence had 20 sacks, 27.5 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles during his final three seasons at Central Florida. His pass-rush win rate was an outstanding 19.2 percent, according to Pro Football Focus.

The pass-rushing ability would come in handy for the Packers, who won’t have Micah Parsons to start the season. They had only three sacks in three games without him last year. Who knows if Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver or even Lukas Van Ness will be able to fill the void.

“Basically, the pitch is I'm a great pass rusher,” he said at UCF’s pro day. “I have a great motor. Captain. Stuff like that. Just things that I can do off the field and how I can bring those on the field to help the team, as well.”

His work ethic comes from his mom.

“When I was younger, I was running track and I told my mom I wanted to quit,” he recalled. “She was like, ‘Well, if you quit, you can't play the game anymore.’ So it was like I got to choose. She wasn't going to let me quit track, but it was just to show me that if I quit something, something else might get taken away that I won't have the opportunity to do.”

At 6-foot-4 3/8 and 253 pounds with 4.52 speed and all sorts of explosiveness, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.95 .

Also considered: Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan, Iowa State DT Domonique Orange.

Third Round, Pick 84: Georgia CB Daylen Everette

Daylen Everett has an elite combination of size and athleticism. Plus, he’s got on-the-field production with three interceptions as a junior and one interception but 11 passes defensed as a senior, when he allowed a 55.9 completion percentage, according to PFF.

Daylen Everette is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 35 out of 2857 CB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/eNlulnodVE pic.twitter.com/F3UAyTWhX1 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 22, 2026

He’ll be able to take hard coaching from his experience with Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

“I remember there was one time, I think it was my freshman year,” he recalled at the Scouting Combine. “We were at fall camp and it was my first time getting reps with the ones and you know, I gave up some plays. And he just starts cussing me out on the mic.

“He's like 'Man you can't guard him? You want to play right? And you can't even do that, what are we doing?' That was the first time he really got on me like bad on the mic.”

Also considered: Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, Texas CB Malik Muhammad

Fourth Round, Pick 120: Duke OL Brian Parker

Brian Parker excelled at tackle for the Blue Devils, including all 899 snaps at right tackle in 2025, when he allowed three sacks. Short arms probably will move him to the interior; to get ready, he focused on center at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Packers have almost no proven depth. If Parker is as versatile as scouts believe, he could provide depth at multiple positions.

His Relative Athletic Score when placed at center is 9.13.

Also considered: Nobody, really, though Ole Miss NT Zxavian Harris was available. Illinois OT J.C. Davis was a thought, too.

Fifth Round, Pick 160: Baylor WR Josh Cameron

With Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Skyy Moore slated to be free agents next offseason, the Packers will need to replenish.

Cameron is a Packers-style receiver at 6-foot-1 5/8 and a robust 220 pounds with 10 1/4-inch hands. There are no testing results but he has plenty of speed.

He caught 52 passes for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 and 69 passes for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. Plus, he was a premier punt returner with a career average of 14.0 yards per runback.

"His ability to block on the perimeter, his ability to make plays, catches when it matters," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said of the former walk-on. "He can make people miss, he can outrun guys, even though his speed numbers may not say it. All that, though, pales in comparison to just the dude that he is off the field and how he leads when he's on the field. To have somebody that can do it and gets it, that's very rare. And we've got one in Josh. He's a huge, huge asset.”

Also considered: Penn State RB Kayton Allen, Penn State OT Drew Shelton.

Sixth Round, No 201: South Carolina DT Nick Barrett

Getting a defensive tackle just didn’t work out earlier, so we grabbed Barrett here. As a fifth-year senior, he had two sacks and six tackles for losses. He might not have quintessential nose tackle size but he was a sturdy run defender for the Gamecocks.

At 6-foot-2 7/8 and 312 pounds, his Relative Athletic Score is 7.67 .

Also considered: Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas DT Cole Brevard, Michigan State C Matt Gulbin.

Seventh Round, No. 236: Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim

With his athleticism and length, Onyedim would bring a disruptive element to the front. After four seasons at Iowa State, he transferred to A&M and had 2.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for losses in 2025.

At 6-foot-3 1/2 and 292 pounds and with explosion in the jumps, his Relative Athletic Score is 8.30 .

Also considered: Nobody, because he was a consideration a round earlier.

Seventh Round, No 255: Toledo RB Chip Trayanum

Chip Trayanum has become a too-popular pick in these mocks. Toledo was his fourth school, and he had a breakout with 1,015 rushing yards and 21 receptions.

From a size-speed-explosion perspective, he is in the mold of Lloyd at 5-foot-10 5/8 and 224 pounds with 4.50 speed in the 40 and a 9.62 RAS.

Chip Trayanum is a RB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.62 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 87 out of 2268 RB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/HCjHUyS822 pic.twitter.com/A8YMxI9V8O — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 2, 2026

Another big back on the board was Ohio State’s C.J. Donaldson, who at 6-foot-1 1/2 and 230 pounds ran his 40 in 4.61 seconds. He’s an old-school plowhorse of a back. He rushed for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns at West Virginia in 2024. At Ohio State in 2025, he rushed for 361 yards and 10 touchdowns. Of those yards, 221 came after contact.

What I Liked

UCF edge Malachi Lawrence and Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette not only fill significant needs with the Day 2 picks but they are high-upside, big-time athletes. More often than not, that’s been general manager Brian Gutekunst’s thinking with his early-round picks. So, those seem like good fits.

Offensive lineman Brian Parker and receiver Josh Cameron are great fits, as well, with Parker’s versatility and Cameron’s size and athleticism at receiver fitting the Green Bay mold. Getting Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim in the seventh round seems to good to be true – and perhaps it is.

What I Didn’t Like

The Packers have a big need for a nose tackle in their new 3-4 defense. Instead, the best we could do was doubling up on defensive tackles in the sixth and seventh rounds. Under that scenario, they might have to dive back into free agency or see if anyone becomes available before the season.

On the offensive line, Darian Kinnard is the only proven backup. Landing a versatile prospect like Brian Parker could provide instant depth, but that’s based on a decent amount of projection that a college offensive tackle can fill in at guard or center.