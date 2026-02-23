‘Big Red’ Eyed as a Top Suitor in Free Agency for Key Packers Starter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Among the underrated players scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in a couple weeks is Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker.

The 26-year-old Walker wasn’t a great starter during his three years on the job, but he didn’t cause the coaches a lot of heartburn, either. He was a reliable and durable performer at a premium position.

With that resume, he’s about to break the bank, with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots expected to be top suitors, according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom .

Last offseason, Dan Moore went from the Steelers to the Titans on a four-year contract worth $82 million. Walker “will” get more than that, a source told Packers On SI recently.

That’s the expectation around the league, as well.

“We think he ends up getting $25M (a season),” a NFL salary cap negotiator told La Canfora. “It’s supply and demand.”

Left tackle is a critical position, and there aren’t many players with the physical tools and the mental makeup to handle it. That’s why about two-thirds of the NFL starters entered the league as first-round picks. Almost half the starters – 15, to be exact – are making at least $20 million per season. Moore isn’t even in the top 10 at the position.

What does that mean for the Packers? Two things.

One, Jordan Morgan will get his chance to start at his preferred position. There’s a reason why the Packers drafted Morgan in the first round in 2024, and that was to become Jordan Love’s blind-side protector.

While Morgan played 71.3 percent of the offensive snaps this past season, he wasn’t good enough to supplant Walker in the lineup – his lone start at the position came in Week 18 at Minnesota, when coach Matt LaFleur rested most of his starters. He will be handed the job at the start of OTAs.

“His versatility certainly has helped us, and it was one of the reasons that drew us to him in the draft,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said recently. “Certainly, his ability to play all those spots has been a benefit to us, but certainly he’s going to get a lot of opportunity.

“I thought he played really well in the preseason at that spot – probably did enough to win that job – but then we had some injuries and had to do what was best for the team. So we’ll kind of see how it goes, but I think he’s excited probably to hunker down in one spot as well, but that’s not always the case in the National Football League, so we’ll see.”

Two, if Walker even gets close to matching Moore’s payday, the Packers should expect to get a third-round compensatory pick for the 2027 draft. Potential third-round comp picks for Walker and quarterback Malik Willis would be huge for a team without a first-round pick.

One general manager thought the Kansas City Chiefs would be a top contender. They are still well over the cap, though, even after restructuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract.

“I think Big Red wants this fixed before the draft if he can,” one general manager told La Canfora of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “Walker makes sense. He has the size (6-foot-6) they want on the edge. Then he can go skill guys on day one and day two (of the draft). They need more speed and twitch at receiver, tight end, running back.”

Another potential landing spot could be the New England Patriots, whose rookie left tackle, Will Campbell, was crushed throughout the playoffs, in general, and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, in particular.

After the season, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel gave Campbell a vote of confidence.

“I know what Vrabel said about keeping Campbell on the blindside,” the GM said, “but what did you expect him to say?”

In 2025, Walker played 988 snaps, making him the only player on the offense to play at least 900. According to Pro Football Focus, 75 offensive tackles played at least 250 pass-protecting snaps. He finished 41st in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snaps. PFF charged him with five sacks, up from three last year. He was penalized nine times for a third consecutive year, with seven coming against Cleveland (three) and Denver (four).

“I plan on just attacking this offseason, being aggressive with my training,” he said at the end of the season. “I’m just happy I made it out of this season healthy so I can start getting better for next season.”

In a position filled with first-round picks, Walker was a seventh-round choice in 2022.

“I would like to just say thank you to this organization for giving me a chance,” Walker said. “Coming in, getting drafted in the seventh round, and then coming in, turning into a starting left tackle in the NFL is just a blessing from God. Really enjoyed my time here, took pride in protecting Jordan Love or whoever was in the backfield playing quarterback, made a lot of great relationships with a lot of guys. It’s just been a good time for me, and I’m just ready for whatever’s happening next.”